Traffic lights needed at troublesome junction
Dear Editor:
Re: “Plan set to fix troublesome highway junction near Kaleden,” (Herald, Jan. 25).
I would have thought that the people at the BC Transportation Ministry responsible for planning proposed changes to the Highway 97-3A junction (or any other B.C. highway junction for that matter) would have been experts in their field.
However, the proposed solution laid out in Tuesday’s Page 1 article is a recipe for more serious accidents, not less and suggests that these planners are working on the ill-conceived assumption that everything will function exactly as planned and all drivers will obey the rules to the letter.
The proposed “merge lane” to enable traffic turning north from Highway 3A to gain enough speed to merge with northbound traffic already on Highway 97 will inevitably result in numerous high speed head on collisions between the accelerating traffic and southbound vehicles pulling out to pass slower vehicles (even if there are signs prohibiting such manoeuvres).
Do the planners not also realize that the lane markings will disappear whenever there is a snowfall?
What makes these planners think that northbound through traffic, likely already travelling at or above the speed limit will yield to merging traffic?
Far more likely is that they will close any gap forcing the merging traffic to brake causing yet more accidents.
It would be much safer to install traffic lights allowing the left turning traffic from Highway 3A to make the turn knowing that the through traffic had a red light. The additional cost of installing and maintaining such lights would pale into insignificance against the cost of police, ambulances, and hospital treatment for several people (probably continuing over an extended period of time), to say nothing of the disruption caused by closing the road to enable accident investigation and clean up to take place.
Brian Butler
Penticton
What were the real costs of COVID-19?
Dear Editor:
I read with interest the “COVID led to more than half-a-year drop in life expectancy” article in the Jan. 25 Penticton Herald with particular interest, as I had just watched a blog from Dr. John Campbell from the UK.
Dr. Campbell’s blog was based on Freedom of Information data on the impact of COVID in the UK. In that FOI, he was able to distinguish direct deaths from COVID compared to COVID-related deaths, whereby COVID may have been an influencer of people with terminal conditions such as cancer and heart disease. The numbers of direct deaths were quite low. Dr. Campbell pointed out that relatively good news story was not being echoed in mainstream media.
In reading the Herald article, I noticed some interesting differences including the eight-month drop in life expectancy for men and five-month drop for women in Canada as compared to a seven-week drop for men and a 0.5-week drop for women in the UK.
My point is that I sincerely hope that someone in medicine or in media goes the same route by getting FOI data (even though the B.C. government wants to make you pay for it) and gives us a breakdown.
We have had two years for costly lockdowns resulting in lost businesses, lost jobs and an unprecedented loss of freedom in our social fabric including those isolated seniors denied access to loved ones. Federal and provincial governments have spent billions on COVID relief plans which we are all on the hook for. We will not get that information from our governments because no government will admit they screwed up as that will impact re-election chances.
Something like this is going to happen again and only the real facts will determine how our leaders deal with it. One other take from the Campbell blog was that deaths from the No. 1 and 2 killers — cancer and heart disease — are expected to rise significantly due to cancelled surgeries, procedures and difficulty and fear in accessing health care. That must be factored into any analysis.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Pentictonites always take tax hikes quietly
Dear Editor:
Summerlanders are “staring down the barrel” of a 3.9% tax increase (Herald, Jan. 18).
It is interesting that no one ever says that about Pentictonites — staring down a much bigger barrel — a 5.7% tax hike.
It’s just expected that we will continue to take it quietly, as we always have.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Blessed with amazing health care workers
Dear Editor:
Thank you very much to our Summerland and Penticton health care workers who provide professional and competent care.
I recently had an accident and within seconds Robin, a retired paramedic was giving me directions and attending to my injury. Another considerate person provided blankets to keep me warm. There were other kind strangers who offered assistance and I wish to thank them as well. Paramedics Tracy and Peter took care in transporting me to the Penticton Regional Hospital.
Each and every health care worker I met went about their tasks handling their responsibilities in a businesslike manner.
Our health care workers are having to work under extraordinary pressures. I saw first hand how fortunate we are to have these individuals giving support to our health needs. How blessed we are.
Trudy Hopkins
Penticton
B.C. trucker convoy waste of time, energy
Dear Editor:
While exercising their rights, the B.C. trucker convoy to Ottawa protesting the COVID vaccine mandate is unfortunately a air horn blasting misguided waste of time and money polluting the atmosphere and negatively affecting climate change.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
The easiest way to save the planet
Dear Editor:
In these times when so much seems to be out of our control, I invite your readers to do something very much within their control: Stop idling their gas vehicles.
We all want to slow down climate change and breathe cleaner air. Until we all ride bicycles or drive electric vehicles, we contribute to the degradation of the climate and our atmosphere with our carbon emitting vehicles.
One simple way to do our part is to be aware of our idling cars. If we are stopped for more than 60 seconds, except in traffic, shut off your engines. It is estimated that greenhouse gas emissions in the greater Kelowna area could be reduced by between 2,500 tonnes a year and 15,000 tonnes a year if all drivers avoided idling for between one and six minutes a day.
City of Kelowna Staff have been preparing an Idling Control Bylaw. This was supposed to be presented to council by mid-2021, but apparently it is still in the works.
Granted, staff and council have been dealing with a lot of pressing issues in the last 18 months, but it is past time to enact this bylaw and for each of us to do ourselves and our community a big favour and curb our idling.
Dale Darychuk
Kelowna
Keeping Erin O’Toole means Liberal victory
Dear Editor:
Re: “Erin O’Toole faces call for early leadership review (Herald, Jan. 28).
Only a fool would vote to keep O’Toole as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. My hope is by keeping O’Toole as leader it will put a big smile on the face of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Perhaps O’Toole could run for Premier of Alberta as incumbent Jason Kenney is likely to get the boot, which should happen sooner than later.
My bet is the federal Liberals will continue to hold power as long as Erin O’Toole and his “have dagger will travel” continue to hang around Parliament Hill.
Please Conservatives vote to keep Erin O’Toole
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Surrey mayor should pay his own legal bills
Dear Editor:
Surrey’s illustrious mayor Doug McCallum seems to be following in the footsteps of P.T. Barnum. When all is said and done, he may very well be remembered in the same way, minus the circus.
One Saturday, not too long ago, McCallum was grocery shopping at a Save-On Foods store in Surrey. He was parked in the parking lot. In the parking lot were some sign-carrying protesters who were peacefully protesting the McCallum-proposed change over from RCMP to a Surrey city police force. Keep in mind that McCallum was not on City business, but on a personal grocery shopping trip.
As he walked across the parking lot, he allegedly had his foot run over by what he said was one of the protesters. He phoned police to report that someone in a car had run over his foot. He phoned 911 to report. After doing that, he evidently completed his shopping and took himself to Surrey Memorial Hospital.
No official report was issued as to his condition. He had reported a particular make and model of a car and the driver of that car stating that his foot had been run over.
It wasn’t long after the investigation by the RCMP was launched that things were allegedly not as he reported. As a consequence, he was then charged with public mischief by a Crown Prosecutor. The allegation has yet to be proven in court. Much ado was made of all of this on public media.
On Jan. 25, McCallum was to make a court appearance (supposedly by video) but didn’t. His high-priced lawyer, Richard Peck (being paid for by the Surrey taxpayers) did not make an appearance either. McCallum’s next scheduled appearance is in February. A plea is expected then.
The big question here seems to be “Why are Surrey taxpayers footing McCallum’s legal representation?”
There is a signed petition of approximately 20,000 taxpayers to ask that question and maintain that McCallum should pay his own legal fees and that they are being held accountable for his misgivings.
The jury isn’t out on this one yet. However, stay tuned!
Ron Barillaro
Penticton