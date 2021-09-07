Helena Konanz literally never stops
Dear Editor:
Helena Konanz is my candidate of choice for this election. From the beginning of the campaign, I have been so impressed with her energy and work ethic.
She has knocked on countless doors, met as many people face to face as the pandemic permits, she has made appearances throughout the entire electoral district and she returns phone calls.
She literally never stops.
I have every confidence that Helena will be the hardest-working representative for the South Okanagan West Kootenay that we could ever send to Ottawa. Helena Konanz has earned my support and she has my vote.
Lisa Martin
Penticton
No point in voting Liberal or Green
Dear Editor:
It seems to me that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had no valid reason to call an election except that he wanted to make a grab for more power.
For two years, a minority government has worked pretty well for Canada — the opposition has been able to make changes to some bills that needed changing and the NDP has forced the Liberals to pay more attention to ordinary Canadians.
Probably the best result that could come out of this election is another minority government. For many years, progressive voters have been trying to have some form of proportional representation enacted in Canada, the argument being that every vote would then count.
So in this election, those same people can indeed make their vote count. They can help ensure that neither the Liberals nor Conservatives form a majority government.
The riding of South Okanagan West Kootenay, which includes Penticton and all points south, is a two-party race between the NDP incumbent Richard Cannings and the Conservative challenger, Helena Konanz. The other parties realistically have zero chance of winning the riding.
A vote for either the Greens or the Liberals is truly a wasted vote.
So if you have voted Green Party or Liberal in the past, ask yourself if you want your vote to count in this election. Since Mr. Cannings beat the Conservative candidate by only 700-plus votes two years ago, every vote in this election is important.
You can continue to vote as you have previously and perhaps help elect the Conservative candidate or you can vote NDP and make your vote count by helping to elect Richard Cannings.
Re-electing Mr. Cannings will help ensure that we don’t end up with a majority government of either stipe.
Richard Cannings has served this riding honourably and has worked hard to promote the interests of its citizens.
We as a country would be better off with more MPs of his kind.
Robert Handfield
Kaleden
Callous politics on serious social issue
Dear Editor:
Re: “A parent’s heartbreak,” by Joe Fries (Herald, Page 1, Sept. 1).
Though I’ve not been personally affected by the addiction/overdose crisis, I have suffered enough unrelenting ACE-related hyper-anxiety to have known and enjoyed the euphoric release upon consuming alcohol and/or THC.
I also understand the callous politics involved with this most serious social issue: Just government talk about increasing
funding to make proper treatment available to low- and no-income addicts, however much it would alleviate their great suffering, generates firm opposition by the general socially and fiscally conservative electorate.
Ignored is that such intense addiction usually does not originate from a bout of boredom, where a person repeatedly consumed recreationally but became heavily hooked on an unregulated often-deadly chemical that eventually destroyed their life and even that of a loved-one.
I have found that, in this world, a large number of people, however precious their souls, can tragically be considered disposable by others. Then those people may begin perceiving themselves as worthless and consume their addictive substances more haphazardly.
Although the cruel devaluation of them as human beings is basically based on their self-medicating, it still reminds me of the devaluation, albeit perhaps subconsciously, of the daily civilian lives lost (a.k.a. “casualties”) in protractedly devastating civil war zones and sieges.
At some point, they can end up receiving just a meager couple column inches in the First World’s daily news.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
Emergency services need more resources
Dear Editor:
“If you see something, say something.”
Have you noticed the signs on Skaha Lake Road and in other places around the city?
Is City Hall mocking us?
Here’s my experience calling 911 in dire circumstances. Wednesday around 3 p.m., I was called to my 94-year aunty’s home. She had fallen and was lying on the floor drifting in and out of consciousness.
I called 911 and was put on hold listening to a recorded message repeating itself at least 25 times. There was a voice in the background, I said to them, “I am watching my aunt I believe, to be dying on the floor here.
The dispatcher responded, “You’re moving up in the line.”
After another 15 minutes, I was cut off. When the first responders arrived, I asked them how did you get notice of this call. They didn’t know and I no longer cared, I was so relieved to see them.
Please do not confuse this issue with complaints of our first responders, nor our police force. They are our guardian angels, but need our support and voice to get them the staffing and resources they need to do the job they should be extremely proud of.
City Hall, if you can find another $8 million, can you please throw it to our protectors and saviours for all Penticton citizens.
M. Dunn
Penticton
PM did not commit ‘criminal’ activities
Dear Editor:
I keep reading about Justin Trudeau’s “criminal” activities, so I decided to address these issues with some facts.
Jody Wilson-Raybould, a First Nation activist prior to her appointment as Justice Minister, refused to consider a DPA (deferred prosecution agreement) for SNC Lavalin — notwithstanding that the DPA was legal and supported by Cabinet.
She furthermore refused to give a reason for withholding the DPA, as required. Trudeau was found to be in conflict of interest for interfering (with the precedent-setting Shawcross Doctrine), but there was no criminal activity.
In my opinion, she should have been fired at that time, given the implications of withholding the DPA. No finding of criminal activity.
Much has been said about the WE issue, and there are many sides to this story and we could discuss it ad nauseum.
The inquiry found that there may have been a “perception” of conflict of interest — although none was found. No finding of criminal activity.
While on vacation at the private island of the Aga Khan, Trudeau accepted a free flight to the island, without getting prior approval.
This resulted in a rather dubious outcome of him being found to be in conflict of interest. No finding of criminal activity.
I await comments from the multitude of “CONservatives” who are accusing Mr. Trudeau of “criminal activity.”
As an aside, in 2015, there were 17 of Stephen Harper’s buddies who were under investigation for criminal activities.
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna
(Mr. MacDonald is a former long-time resident of Penticton.)
Car ashtrays need to make a comeback
Dear Editor:
Re: “Banning plastic bags a bad idea” (Herald, Sept. 3).
Further to Peter Grant’s guest editorial, might I agree on his one idea about ashtrays in automobiles.
“They did away with ashtrays in cars some years back, and what have we got instead? Cigarette butts flying out car windows by the millions starting wildfires,” he writes.
OOF. What to do? Personally, I want the ashtrays returned.
In my earlier days I smoked. but not now and have found the trays to be enormously functional for other purposes than stifling a cigarette. Even so, let’s have them back and let the owner choose how the “ashtray’s’ use is to be enforced.
Myself, it would be stuffing some coins, coupons, my flip phone, coupla candies...
K. Scott
Penticton
College instructors need to be protected
Dear Editor:
Why aren’t all educators and staff in our schools and colleges being protected from the real danger of COVID-19?
Okanagan College and all other institutions must allow educators the right to
protect themselves and their families.
Cases in Kelowna are worse than last year during the current outbreak yet educators are being forced to teach in classrooms instead of online.
This is inexcusable and unethical.
By current PHO orders, vaccination passports are required in OC campus residences and certain areas on campus — yet classrooms are considered exempt from this order.
Some classrooms are too small and poorly ventilated and do not allow for physical distancing, meaning the virus will easily spread. This goes against public health guidelines and will put educators, students, and their families at great risk.
This is wrong and must be rectified immediately.
Tracey Davis
Kelowna
