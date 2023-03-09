I have picked up two young men from their educational facility and their discussion in the back seat quickly turns to economics.
I am startled at their conversation. They both complain about how expensive everything is nowadays and how it is eating into their modest savings.
“Something that used to cost five dollars has now gone up to at least ten,” they say.
They seem to know all about inflation and even trying to invest to beat it. The cost of housing baffles them as they realize their parent’s house is now worth at least a million. “That is way above what they paid to buy it,” they say.
Fortunately, they do not need to buy or rent right now.
But they are more concerned with their modest savings and what that will buy them. One mentions an upcoming trip to Disneyland and concerns that it may be too expensive. “But I do not want my parents telling me how to spend money I earned,” he says.
“I have $350 in my account and I am saving for Disneyland.”
Economics is still a puzzle to most people and is often based on theories that do not become easily measurable facts. Some people call it a voodoo science, i.e. often a little crazy with very poor results.
I will not attempt to explain the many theories, other than to say that most good governments now use a mixture of socialism and capitalism.
It was a Scottish gentleman by the name of Adam Smith (1723-1790) who is credited with first advancing economic theories that would help governments to get sufficient funds and to control spending. The controlling of spending part never seems to work, and we all feel the struggle to manage as grocery prices rise almost weekly.
The Canadian government has summoned grocery CEOs to explain price and profit increases to a parliamentary committee. This should be interesting to listen to with a lot of squirming around and excuse making. Will prices drop any time soon?
Here we are a country loaded with resources, including major forests and wheat fields, yet basic bread and lumber have increased dramatically.
Economics seems irrational at times. e.g. Why is the Canadian dollar so much below American and or English/European currencies?
Smith argued for free markets to control the costs of items. This idea often became known as crony capitalism where owners simply banded together to keep profits high. His most famous book was The Wealth of Nations. A very stiff read. He is considered somewhat of an early proponent of laissez faire/hands off capitalism and limited government, which seems to drive most conservative political parties.
His contemporaries considered him a comical character who often sat alone in social situations and talked to other imaginary people.
Sometimes he would go wandering in his nightgown only to have church bells bring him back to reality. Economics can be a strain!
He lived with his mother and passed away in 1790 after a painful illness.
In the movie A Beautiful Mind, the mathematician John Nash (1928-2015) develops economic theories involving complex mathematical equations.
He too, spends a lot of time talking to people who are not there and develops paranoid schizophrenia. Only when he realizes that his invisible friends do not age, is he brought back to reality. His game theory is somewhat accepted in economics where decision making happens randomly based on some predictable factors. Economic theory can be very hard to follow.
Nash thought he could solve American F.B.I. problems with number theory. This only led to more schizophrenia and
threatening friends who did not exist.
His work on game theory did win him the 1994 Nobel Prize for economics. He died tragically in a taxi accident in 2015.
Incidentally, his son inherited the same challenging disease but manages well with new medications.
So, as you sit down to attempt to balance your cheque book and control credit card spending, do you find yourself muttering to yourself? Hopefully, no invisible friends appear. But it is income tax time again.
A good, basic, individual economic practice is to keep every receipt and record every transaction with a running balance. Thus you will see your balance disappearing and consider unnecessary purchases more carefully. Yes, gasoline, groceries and everything.
The role of government in our life is exacerbated as tax time has rolled around again. In Adam Smiths time their was no taxation. The rulers simply took whatever they wanted and often distributed the wealth to already rich friends. This sometimes sounds like Republican American capitalism.
John Nash knew what taxation was all about and I am sure he paid his fair share.
However, even the United States Republicans accept some role for democratically elected government to at least keep order in society.
Yet we all shake our heads at where this was headed after their national capital riot.
With COVID-19 and many international problems even our Canadian government has budgets now in the billions and in the U.S., in the trillions.
Wars, such as in the Ukraine, are great wreckers of any economic theory as is a lack of international cooperation. This must change soon.
If you do not need to take a course on economics, it would be wise to ignore this heady topic. But perhaps our school system could help by making sure
students have some idea about managing household economics. Do not let your cell phone do it all for you. Let the computer in your head be well aware of what is going on.
The two young men, who are actually only ten years old, also talked about investing. Good on you if you have anything left over in the next while to do any investing. These boys will get a few bucks extra from their savings accounts and will wisely avoid risky investing. Their parents might just do a little government supervision, so they are ready for future years. Disneyland is a good investment at their age.
Hopefully, they will find jobs as they are older and contribute to society through reasonable taxation to benefit all. And we could all use a good Disneyland type break where we spend wisely or even locally.
Good luck getting your individual income tax done and if you want to keep a close eye on how/why government spends what they collect, you may need to study economics. And I sincerely hope this does not result in too much muttering to yourself!
Reg Volk is a retired educator who resides in Kelowna.