Making the case for compensation
Dear editor:
Re: “Macdonald not black and white but shades of grey,” Herald, Editorial, Sept. 20
Any human being living in civilized times, regardless of what century, should know it is wrong to take children from their families and incarcerate them into schools under the falsehood of receiving an education.
The real reason for incarcerating First Nations Indian children into residential schools was to take away their language, culture, and spiritual beliefs in an attempt to instill European culture and religion into them while they were vulnerable children away from their parents. Education was secondary.
Many children throughout Canada never returned to their families. Regardless of who Sir John A. Macdonald commissioned to assist him, the outcome was cultural genocide and the deaths of so many innocent First Nation Indian children.
This terrible act of discrimination cannot be “balanced” by any good political decisions Macdonald may have made, as Chris Harker would imply in his editorial.
I was incarcerated for eight school years at the St. Eugenes Residential School in Cranbrook, B.C. and can attest to the harsh treatment us children received from those who were “commissioned” to be in charge of us kids. We also were praying as much if not more than we were learning, including praying in Latin which none of us understood.
The school did prioritize religion over education. The sub-standard education survivors received is one reason why they were unable to pursue a higher level of education which would have enabled them to compete for high paying jobs.
Our freedom was taken away from us when we were kids, but the stigma of residential schools will be with us throughout our life and must be reconciled. Common Experience Payments paid to Residential School Survivors is not reconciliation. We are at a time in our history where all levels of government are opening up to reconciliation for the injustices that were committed against First Nations Indians.
It is disheartening to see that there are people who continue to make excuses for the past governments who were responsible for these terrible racial injustices. I believe the majority of Canadians are on side with reconciliation and would support a fair and just outcome for First Nations Indian people.
The compensation payments the Government makes to innocent people wrongfully convicted and sent to prison cannot be any different from the innocent First Nations children that were apprehended by the government and put into Indian Residential Schools and subjected to prison-like conditions. Equal compensation to residential school survivors could be a part of reconciliation.
Joe McGinnis
Residential school survivor
Oliver
More support for more city ‘e-lanes'
Dear editor:
I am writing in support of Doug Lawrie’s letter to the editor (“Lots of love for city’s new bike route,” Herald, Sept. 27) suggesting we should change the name of Penticton’s bike lanes to e-lanes. I could not agree more.
I am new to Penticton and very new to e-bikes. Now every weekend brings me the opportunity to ride from Skaha Lake to Lake Okanagan in approximately 30 minutes via these wonderful bike lanes. They make me feel safe and extremely secure.
My fiancée rides his e-bike to and from work every day, leaving his car at home for at least 20 days of each month.
Last Sunday while cycling downtown to do a bit of shopping, I was protected from cars, and I did not interfere with people walking on the sidewalk. At one point the bike lane saw not only bikes and e-bikes travelling courteously in both directions but also scooter riders, skateboarders, an e-skateboarder and mobility scooter riders as well.
It was remarkable to witness how easily all of these methods of travel got along simultaneously.
Then while waiting for a light to change, we spoke with an elderly gentleman in a mobility scooter who said if not for the bike lanes, he could not get out every day to run his errands.
So, yes, Doug Lawrie I am all for changing the name of the bike lanes to e-lanes because bikes are not the only method of transportation benefitting from them. These lanes have made it safe for all forms of rider to run errands, get to work, or just get out to enjoy this beautiful city.
Like you, I too look forward to more e-lanes in our city’s future.
Loni McLean
Penticton
Eco-village should be an election issue
Dear editor:
I read with interest Pati Hill’s letter on Sept. 30 regarding rezoning of a property on Mott Street in Summerland. Through much work by her and her neighbours, they pressured council to deny the infill of the single-family property.
With this in mind, consider the following:
Council has, in the past year, decided that Cartwright Mountain should be rezoned from institutional to residential to allow for an Eco-Village to go along with the down-sized solar farm. This is green washing at its worst.
The area proposed for this development is prime recreation land used by hikers, runners, dog walkers, cyclists and equestrians.
It is home to more than 73 species of birds as well as a host of wildlife, including deer, bear, coyote and cougar. A survey was conducted by Modus Community Engagement and Design with only 118 responses. Of those 118, 45% did not support the plan. Despite this, council gave it third reading to go forward with the rezoning.
This is municipal land that will be sold to a developer and this beautifully wooded area will no longer be available to Summerland citizens to enjoy. Cartwright Mountain is within walking distance of downtown and the valley area is very accessible for families with small children and provides trails to those who can’t navigate steep hills.
It would be a shame to hand this over to be paved and cemented out of existence.
With the municipality struggling to find space for a dog park, tennis courts, and pickleball courts it would seem that creating a recreational hub on Cartwright would make more sense than selling off what little accessible potential park land we have.
So, with an election coming up, ask the candidates where they stand on this issue, write letters, and explore the area if you haven’t done so already. Don’t let them sell off this precious, invaluable potential park land.
People can make a difference if they speak up – remember Banks Crescent.
Dawn Richards
Summerland
Mandatory voting enhances democracy
Dear editor:
Re: “How to convince the majority of voters to show up,” Herald, Opinion, Oct. 4
Accomplished writer David Bond mentions that “in Australia, voting is compulsory and failure to vote is subject to fines.” He goes on to state that we hope such drastic measures aren’t needed here.
Sorry, Dave, but compulsory voting is exactly what we need here in Canada.
There are too many atavistic members of our population sitting on their hands oblivious to requirements needed to maintain a strong democratic society.
There is not a thing undemocratic about a forceful gesture to motivate all members of our population to partake in the necessary actions to preserve a free and orderly civilization.
That being said I would expect all the “freedumb” folks would disagree with me.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Why run now? What’s in it for them?
Dear editor:
Re: “Jakubeit, Konanz still dragging baggage,” Herald, Letters, Oct. 4
We totally agree with C. Otto Knack’s letter regarding Andrew Jakubeit and Helena Konanz’s involvement with the Skaha Park waterslides proposal.
They cost a fortune to get rid of, and we hope the electors of Penticton remember the agony that we went through saving Skaha Park… for four years. Even with a big protest in front of city hall, Jakubeit signed on the road to hell.
The question comes to my mind: Why are they running at all? What’s in it for them?
Georges and Cheryl Jansen
Penticton
Ironman competitor weighs in for race
Dear editor:
Many thanks and a little disappointment with some of the thoughts expressed about Ironman Canada in recent letters to the editor.
Ironman has a huge meaning for many of us athletes.
I've met people racing for all types of reasons – from being diagnosed with terminal cancer and wanting to check Ironman off a bucket list, to dealing with the stress of family member with addiction.
Personally, Ironman helped me through the darkest times in my life.
It made me a better father, husband and human. It led to my completing several Rides to Conquer Cancer and raising thousands of dollars for cancer research. And it all started with Ironman Canada in Penticton.
Since my first one in 2010 there have been numerous vacations to Penticton with my family and friends. This year alone I was in your beautiful city for a total of 22 days. I was there for the Granfondo, two weeks of pre-race training, and for five nights during Ironman.
In 2010, I met Athletes from Germany that had spent over two months living and training in Penticton. Athletes travel from all over the world to race Penticton. It is legendary in the Ironman community. So, it's somewhat disheartening (though not unexpected) to see letters to the editor complaining about Ironman for various reasons.
In 2012, Ironman had 3,000 competitors, not including their families and friends. If those 3,000 athletes and supporters spent $5,000 during their stay, that's $15 million brought in to the community, or 30 times a $500,000 investment.
So, with roughly 1,500 competitors this year, a $500,000 investment from the city this would have had a 15 times return on its investment.
I've found that on Ironman weekend there is often a minimum five-night stay required and a premium rate on the hotel rooms and AirBnB prices skyrocket. Which is again is great for the local economy.
I hope when the times comes for your municipal election, people re-elect a pro-Ironman city council.
The race is one day out of 365, it brings a windfall of money into the local economy, but more than that, as athletes we love your city and the people in it.
John Busch
Surrey
Schwarz needs own inspirational column
Dear editor:
I didn’t have much to look forward to in my retirement, but after reading Joe Schwarz’s uplifting message of the day (Herald, Letters, Oct. 4), I now have “formidable climate change and ensuing famine, pestilence and disappearing world as we know it.”
Thanks, Joe, and I would recommend The Herald create a regular column called Inspirational Thought of the Day, by Joe Schwarz.
P.S. You forgot plague.
Alpha Woldenga
Summerland
A vote for Monteith
Dear editor:
Four years ago, I knew nothing about Subrina Monteith or her opponent at the time and I must say I voted for Subrina Monteith for RDOS Area I only because she seemed marginally better than the other person.
Happily, it turned out, I made the right choice and I now support Subrina wholeheartedly.
As a volunteer member of the Area I Advisory Planning Commission, I have gotten to know Subrina quite well. I know she works incredibly hard for the community and has its best interests at heart.
We don’t agree on every single thing, but you get no political double talk from Subrina. She tells you what she thinks and much more often than not, I think she is doing the right things for our community.
I’m happy to support Subrina Monteith for re-election as Area I RDOS Director.
Bob Handfield
Kaleden
A vote for Vassilaki
Dear editor:
I ask voters to very carefully consider their vote for mayor on Oct. 15.
I know the right man for the job. He is a good man, and that man is John Vassilaki. I know this man’s heart, he cares for people.
We must continue to move forward. I ask you to please give your vote to John Vassilaki and re-elect him as mayor of this beautiful city.
Rev. Bill Paizen
Penticton