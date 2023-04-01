Local environmental and climate-change activist June Duguid has submitted an interesting proposal to the District of Summerland.
Ms. Duguid (who defines herself as three-spirited and prefers the pro-noun them) has proposed a small licensing fee for propane and natural gas BBQs. When one’s gas/propane BBQ has reached end-of-life, the initiative is designed to encourage users to replace it with an electric BBQ.
Under the proposal, the BBQ owner will pay $5 a year for a license and receive a tag to attach to the BBQ where the hose connects to the propane tank or to the natural gas source. Electric BBQs would not require a license. The $5 fee is to offset enforcement costs incurred by the Summerland by-law officer. When the BBQ is properly disposed of at metal recycling at the Summerland landfill the owner will receive a credit on their utility bill equal to their accumulated license payments for that BBQ upon proof of purchase of a replacement electric BBQ.
“If the District of Summerland adopts this programme it will be the equivalent of taking six gas powered vehicles off our roads.” said Ms. Duguid. Them further proposes to expand the programme to include backyard pizza ovens and patio heaters which would be the equivalent of half a gas-powered truck’s yearly emissions.
A spokesperson for the Thompson-Okanagan Rancher’s Association, (who was not authorized to speak, and requested anonymity) said “This proposal is absolutely nuts and Ms. Duguid is a moron. Only a traditional BBQ can give that special smoked flavour to any kind of meat. Is she a vegetarian?”
Ms. Duguid has not factored in that by-law enforcement in Summerland is complaint driven. Unlicensed BBQs would have to be reported by a concerned citizen (read annoying neighbour or ex-spouse here) as the bylaw department would not go into one’s backyard to inspect for a valid BBQ license.
Nobody at Summerland staff at town hall would comment as the proposal is before Council for consideration.
For a fuller description of this proposal, go to them’s Facebook Page “Summerlander fights climate change for April Fool’s”.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.