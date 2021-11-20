When news arrived Monday that all highways linking the Okanagan to Vancouver were shut down, I was skeptical that we’d be able to have a print product at your doorstep on Tuesday morning.
As many of our loyal readers know, The Daily Courier and Penticton Herald ceased printing in the valley when our offices on Doyle Ave. were sold in 2020.
Thanks to Shannon Huggard — actually many thanks — general manager with The Herald — for her incredible efforts in arranging for temporary printing in Vernon. Also, thank you to our night crew, drivers and carriers for their extra effort and the staff in Vernon for accommodating us.
There have been a few hiccups. (I managed to double-run a story on Thursday — sorry.)
The big difference you will notice is the size of the paper is larger with a margin around it. Our templates are close in size, but not exact to the new press.
And thank you to everyone who sent me emails offering praise for maintaining regular delivery.
I had nothing to do with it, but again, I appreciate your support.
—
How has the flooding affected our students?
According to Todd Manuel, superintendent for Okanagan Skaha School District 67, it was pretty smooth this week.
“(There haven’t been) any concerns from schools regarding food supply at this time,” Manuel said in an email to The Herald.
“We did cancel travel to the provincial swimming championship scheduled for this weekend. That is the only travel cancellation for our teams. No other travel issues.”
—
Good for Tim Hortons for securing a celebrity endorsement from Justin Bieber, but I’m a bit miffed because the Biebs hasn’t always been the All-Canadian Boy. I am happy to see that he’s turned the corner.
Unless you’re Ron Howard or Jodie Foster, it’s tough to go from child star to serious performer in adulthood.
But sue me, I find “Yummy” to be pretty darn catchy.
—
With all the bad news that’s happening in the province, it only got worse when told that the valley’s only Swiss Chalet was closing. No festival meal for me this December.
—-
Don’t ask why Professor couldn’t fix the Minnow on “Gilligan’s Island” or why the Brady family didn’t have a toilet in their master bathroom. There’s a more pressing question.
Why did Luke (Tom Wopat’s character) always get to drive on “The Dukes of Hazzard?”
I can’t remember and episode when Bo (John Schneider, the blonde guy) wasn’t the passenger.
My assumption is that Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane suspended Luke’s driver’s license for careless and reckless driving.
—
Trivia: There have been only 14 natural cycles in Major League Baseball history, the most recent in 2006 from Gary Matthews Jr. of the Texas Rangers.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald.