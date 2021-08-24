IH trying to justify again its cruel, careless decision
Dear Editor:
Re: “Advocates blast IH addictions data,” (Hearld, Aug. 21).
The bulletin sent out by Interior Health minutes after Penticton city council's unanimous support of Pathways and council’s motion to write to IH and the Health Minister to, again, express their support of Pathways, was cynically timed and crafted, I assume, to attempt to blunt the blowback IH was anxiously anticipating.
I can well imagine that, from the time the motion by Council was unanimously approved to the release of the IH bulletin, there was a quick review of what had been previously drafted to ensure they countered critical points raised at council’s meeting and the words uttered by each council member and members of the community and Pathways’ executive director Daryl Meyers.
What astounded me in the IH bulletin was, and I quote: “Access to mental health and substance use services is a priority for Interior Health, and we appreciate the public’s ongoing support as we make the crucial transition to an in-house, coordinated system of services for everyone in the South Okanagan."
First of all, I can’t imagine any health care service not being a priority at IH. Nice try on that spin.
Then the absolute gall to say “... we appreciate the public’s ongoing support as we make the crucial transition ...”
I, for one, have never seen or heard of such support from the public. I would like that claim verified. And then to even try to pull out of their bag of PR tricks an unsupported statistic as to the comparables amongst communities for those in treatment was yet another well-crafted yet highly questionable claim by IH to justify the erosion and eradication of the essential services provided by Pathways to those in need of such in our community.
It appears to me that IH is determined to try, again, to justify their cruel and careless decision to end Pathways' funding despite the community's expressed outrage.
Shame on Interior Health for their ill-conceived and sanctimonious decision to transition the services to IH for those most vulnerable in our community.
John Archer
Penticton
NDP ruining major tourist area
Dear Editor:
It’s time to go to the head honcho of the NDP to stop Health Minister Adrian Dix from ruining one B.C.’s major tourist area.
Contact: jagmeet@ndp.ca
Rikka Guttormsson
Penticton
Where do candidates stand on crime?
Dear Editor:
Whatever happened to political parties running with law-and-order planks in their platforms? I have seen little or no mention of rampant crime (such as we have in Penticton) in any party platform, federal or provincial for a long time.
We, the voting public, by anecdotal and empirical evidence, often are shaking our collective heads at the lenience of our judges, and the apparent lenience of our legal systems, when convicted criminals are repeatedly given a “slap on the wrist” and sent out to commit more crimes.
Indeed our Penticton area RCMP superintendent has referred to the phenomenon as “catch and release.” (The police catch them, and the courts release them.)
The above phenomenon, while extreme in Penticton, exists apparently, across Canada.
I urge all constituents who read this letter, to please contact your local MP “hopefuls” and ask them what they and their parties plan to do with the unacceptable frequency of crime in Penticton, and across Canada.
It would be refreshing to see a statement in this fine newspaper from each of our MP candidates stating where they and their party stand on the above issue, and more importantly, what they, personally are prepared to do if they get elected, including their option of launching of a Private Member's Bill. (No platitudes, please.)
What say you, South Okanagan–West Kootenay candidates: Richard Cannings (NDP), Tara Howse (Green), Helena Konanz (Conservative), Ken Robertson (Liberal), Sean Taylor (PPC)?
Thank you for your consideration.
Bryan Snider
Penticton
Overall, bike lanes are good for the city
Dear Editor:
To all who are opposed to the bike lanes, yes, council should pay for giving into the cycling lobbyists, however are there enough voters to make that difference?
I cycled a portion of the Martin Street route yesterday. I think the posts and railings are ugly but I am thankful that for the first time in more than 10 years, council did something for cyclists instead of solely catering to dangerous and self-centered motorists.
I was even pleased to see stop signs at access points for the cyclists who need to exit the bike lane to access another roadway.
Some bus drivers, truck drivers, police, ambulances, taxis, food deliverers and private drivers have been observed speeding or going dangerously fast under certain conditions and endangering cyclists and pedestrians, especially when turning right and south along Channel Parkway.
Sometimes private cars improperly stop in the right hand lane before the merging lines even start.
Yes, some cyclists (seniors, adults and/or youths) disobey rules and endanger pedestrians just as some pedestrians jaywalk and endanger themselves and others.
Penticton has become a very uncivil city on the roadways and on sidewalks and even in cul de sacs, dead-end streets or parking lots. At least one jaywalker assaulted a cyclist whom he (the jaywalker) cut across the street in front of.
If you don't like the bike lane road then stay off it, just as I tend to avoid the reckless drivers on Channel Parkway who treat 50 kmph as being 50 mph.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Help our allies still stuck in Afghanistan
Dear Editor:
How can we as a country let our allies in Afghanistan and their families face certain death at the hands of the Taliban? Why did we not bring them out months ago? Now it’s too late. The window has closed.
The prime minister was too busy with his reelection, and he is hoping to whitewash the situation by bringing in 20,000 Afghan refugees who are, for the most part, already out of Afghanistan and in refugee camps.
This is not going to help our allies stuck in Afghanistan.
Terry Tyne
Penticton
Music brings back wonderful memories
Dear Editor:
Not counting your parents, family members, your best friends or a person that owes you one, who in your life has made a lasting impression on you? Who was able to change the direction in life that you were taking?
Or were you that person who put out and helped someone else who was in need? Have you had the privilege of being a mentor?
Have you ever looked at someone else’s kid and wished that he/she was your own? Have you been influenced by religion or perhaps by a certain song? Have you been dogged by past mistake; do you have memories that cannot be shared? Have you ever had an unexplained connection to someone that makes absolutely no sense? Are you secretly scared of the future, do you live in fear of the unknown, what is your weak spot? Have you vanquished your demons, or are they still part of your psyche?
All the above I have sensed in one way or another, and now closing in on 80, I find that music— songs from our past — are the most rewarding, encompassing the many times in our life that were meaningful or even hurtful.
History is memorable and along with times and events, there is always a certain song that stops you dead in your tracks and makes you relive the memory.
I can attest to all of the above, I am very fortunate in that I can close my eyes listening to music and go past or present anywhere any time I choose.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
CBC lacks quality due to funding cuts
Dear Editor:
Re: “CBC radio keeps getting more boring,” (Herald letters, Aug. 18).
Yes, Nol Preen’s letter on CBC’s downturn in service is true as CBC is on a slippery slope, but it’s due to underfunding.
Had Justin Trudeau and the federal Liberals increased the per capita allowance for our public broadcaster after the last election from $34 per person annually to the $50 recommended, then CBC would provide improved service such as fewer ads on TV and increased programming.
I checked the City of Kelowna’s property tax information sheet and 3% equals $96 of our tax bill that goes to our libraries. This library amount is worth it, but our public broadcasting is worth so much more.
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) funding is $100 per person per year. Norway’s public broadcaster gets $162 per year.
And if the playing field for the media corporations like Netflix, Disney Prime and Facebook were leveled (they are not taxed enough and get subsidies and tax breaks) then our CBC with its trustworthy news and good entertainment with its majority Canadian content could shine again.
Ask your federal candidates their stance on supporting CBC.
Only Jagmeet Singh and the NDP have come out so far supporting our important and much-needed public broadcaster.
Pat Munro
Kelowna
Unvaccinated should pay their own medical bills
Dear Editor:
If an unvaccinated person gets sick from COVID-19 and requires medical attention, I believe that person should pay their own medical bills.
Why should the rest of us pay for those who have chosen not to protect themselves?
S. Ives
Kelowna