Name change won’t create real change
Dear Editor:
So the BC Liberal Party is going to vote for a name change to BC United (Herald, Nov. 5). It has been said, “A rose by any other name would still smell like a rose.”
I believe a BC Liberal name change to any other name will still have the same lingering odour as a pressure-washed honey wagon.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Dogma should have been buried years ago
Dear Editor:
Census 2021 says residents of Penticton (55%) and Summerland (57%) have “turned their backs on religion.” I trust this does not mean that those persons referred to in the statistics have turned off their own inner source of truth, beauty and goodness.
Are churches less colourful? (The hymns would make God wear earplugs.) Distasteful is what I would call it. I wouldn’t walk around the block to be told over and over again that I am a sinner or that I am supposed to respect a God who sacrificed his only son for my sins.
I thought Abraham and God settled that one over 3,000 years ago.
Imagine yourself a twenty-something person today, two well brought up youngsters, choosing to live together in a respectful relationship and perhaps some day planning to marry and have children.
But would they feel comfortable going to a church, or taking their future children to a church that has always espoused that they are sinners for simply having been born and more so now living together without the blessing of a pastor or priest?
Where do they go to learn about sonship with God and the brotherhood of all men as Jesus taught it?
Every leader from the pulpit should do some evolutionary research and be in the know about brain science as discussed in Pastor Michael Dowd’s book, “Thank God for Evolution” or Noah Harari’s “Sapiens.” And wouldn’t it be useful if they all got together to strategize how to help these youthful generations with new and updated versions of what it would mean to love one another.
The alienation of one church from another is not a good example. Young people, and even us older folk would sit up and take notice and want to come back to your door if broad-minded love and understanding replaced some of the worn out dogma that should have been buried in the 15th century.
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
Make world leaders use diplomacy
Dear Editor:
My member of Parliament is calling for action against Iranian tyranny.
Notwithstanding the fact that our western governments helped to install the current run of Iranian shahs, fair enough. Dan Albas states we need to put pressure on a regime “that needs to be held accountable.” We put this regime there to keep our grip on oil prices, but it turns out we don’t like them.
So, yes, if a government is violent and abuses human rights they need to go. Let’s all get behind that.
In terms of regimes that need to be held accountable we are never made to look in the mirror. Our media regurgitates the political and ruling class propaganda that we are always the good guys fighting the bad guys. There is never room for nuance or discussion about history or current reality. Take Ukraine: Putin is the next Hitler, just like Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi were, and so the only way forward is more and more weapons, death and destruction.
Take it from the former generals who now work on the circuit of arms manufacturers, the apparatus of government, and pro-war think tanks, because these are the sources our mainstream journalists get their information from.
Take it from the hawkish politicians who beat the war drum incessantly. Their answer is more and better forms of violence. It’s not their kids and families dying and suffering out there.
Just like how well things went in Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Vietnam, Chile… etc., let’s get the unbridled machinery of war churning. The nationalist idiocy burns strong in those who have no idea about the blowback of war and regime change.
I don’t condone what Putin has done, but I know our ally George Bush also preemptively invaded a country on the basis of propaganda-based jingoism and lies. I know when a journalist revealed our western war crimes and savagery he was jailed. Julian Assange has been in maximum security prison for years, and if extradited to the U.S. from England he faces something on the order of 100 years as our version of justice.
Look up “U.S. air crew shooting civilians” to see the so-called crime that Assange is guilty of. All he did was his job: as a real reporter he was trying to put pressure on a regime that needs to be held accountable.
Remembrance Day is approaching. Civilians of the world, make our leaders use diplomacy and work for peace. Let’s not keep arming and killing — because war only benefits the evil and profiteers. War cannot be controlled and it has no future. Let’s call for action against our own tyranny and be an example of truth and dignity. Let’s hold our own governments accountable.
Paul Girard
Summerland
Will the American madness ever end?
Dear Editor:
With the sound of dueling banjos in the background, the latest group of attention-seeking, anti-government extremist nut-bar groups, make their debut.
We have the Oath Keepers, QAon, Proud Boys and now we have the Boogaloo Boys. What is next, the Whoop-De-Do Boys?
Will the madness ever end down south?
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Inspiration given in the seminary
Dear Editor:
The recent letter of Lynn Crasweller (Herald, Nov. 1) has reminded me of something Pope Francis said to the remaining few Jesuits in Iraq: “ I believe the Lord is giving Catholics/Jesuits a teaching for modern Church life. We must get used to humiliation because there is a fecundity in it.”
I was forgetting a memorable inspiration I was given, by the Holy Spirit, in the seminary: 1. never engage in the kind of remarks the only purpose of which is put down someone. 2. Never engage in saying something the only purpose of which is to draw attention to yourself. We must give a humble witness to the world on how to deal with how others see us for whatever experience they have in their hearts. “If we serenely bear the trial of being displeasing to ourselves we will become a worthy dwelling place for God” (St. Therese of Lisieux).
When Pope Benedict went to Auschwitz, he came not to perform a ritual act. He wanted nothing but to pray for pardon and reconciliation. We cannot solve the mystery of history. He said of Pope Francis in his interview “Last Testament” now there is a new freshness in the Church, a new joyfulness, a new charism which speaks to people, and that is certainly something beautiful. In him there is a courage with which he explores problems and seeks solutions.
Recently I met an elderly, redeemed, joy filled first nations lady at one of our Masses in the homes. At the end of our inspiring conversation I asked one of my favourite questions: Who taught you how to pray? She said immediately Sister Rose taught me how to pray in kindergarten. She was the best teacher that I had.
Let me end my letter writing to the Penticton Herald by asking: can our letters aim better at the clarification of truth and avoid making people enemies to one another?
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton
Tough actions to solve homeless crisis
Dear Editor:
Attention Sonia Furstenau (BC Green Party MLA)
I read your opinion on drugs and deaths. Didn’t see much in there that would deflect the path now being trodden.
But there is a way to solve it almost completely; but it will require dramatic action, not more talk
We — society — will have to infringe upon, as our Supreme Court might say, the movements and activities of those who are vulnerable to the drug/homeless/crime life.
Society long ago should have created (some would say kept) permanent camps on public land (imagine, keeping public land in public hands, when all the developers think we should sell it for housing, as though these vulnerable people have money to buy.)
Yep, people will be placed in these camps, voluntarily or otherwise, where there will be shelter, health care, policing = rules and standards for conduct = and food.
They may be allowed day passes, but that would depend on risk and behaviour.
Every city/large town would have one or more camps, essentially recovery “institutions,” the goal being to help these people steer a different course, or if not possible, take care of them forever. With immense side benefits to the majority of society in safety, reduced crime, sanitation, cost reductions, reduced social conflict.
This will cause all the state-funded advocacy groups to howl blue murder, and most of them will eventually go out of business. Imagine. No problems (or far, far fewer) to condemn society/citizens for and no basis for extorting tax dollars from governments.
Progress, in other words.
But, the big question is, do you want a solution (safe drugs?, really) or do you want to keep on beating the drums as though it will bring the rain to wash away the current state of extreme behaviour we now have created in society?
Society has granted privilege to these vulnerable people, but the cost has now risen to excess, in deaths, crime, policing costs, hospital costs (and we wonder why these have gone up?), emergency service costs, bylaw enforcement costs, sanitation costs, social disruption costs, and political and media allegations and hyperbole.
So, the solution exists, sitting right there in front of us (as it was in the 1950s and 1960s), but who has the fortitude and leadership? You?
Dr. Brian L. Horejsi
Penticton