I love coincidences. Today’s coincidence is the name Volodymyr. Or Vladimir, if you prefer the anglicized Russian spelling. As a person who intuitively roots for underdogs, I’m going with the Ukrainian spelling.
But it’s the same thing, either way.
And there are four Volodymyrs involved in this coincidence.
There’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the comedian with no political experience who came out of nowhere to become Ukraine’s president, and has since shown himself to have leadership qualities many other nations might envy.
There’s Volodymyr Putin — yes, same name, but usually with a different spelling — who sees the burgeoning democracy led by Zelenskyy as a threat and wants to take Ukraine back into Mother Russia.
There’s Saint Volodymyr, the pagan prince who created Russia in the first place. Ruling from Kyiv, about 977 BCE, he built an empire that reached from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea and into the steppes of Central Asia.
He’s considered a saint because he brought Christianity to what would eventually become the Russian empire.
The stories vary. But they agree, more or less, that Prince Volodymyr converted in 987 so that he could marry Anna, the sister of Byzantine emperor Basil II in Constantinople.
A year later, the entire population of Kyiv was baptized.
It sounds opportunistic.
But the histories also agree that Volodymyr the Great considered at least four of the world religions of the time — Islam, Greek Orthodox, Judaism, and Latin Rite — before taking the plunge into Eastern Rite Christianity.
The rituals and practices of Constantinople appealed to Prince Volodymyr’s emissaries. Of an Eastern Rite liturgy witnessed in Constantinople’s Hagia Sophia, they wrote, "We no longer knew whether we were in heaven or on earth… nor such beauty, and we know not how to tell of it.”
The Russian Orthodox Church that Prince Volodymyr founded now has roughly 100 million members in Russia itself, and about the same number outside Russia, of which 30 million or so are Ukrainian.
A statue of Volodymyr the Great, considered the founder of both Russia and the Russian Orthodox Church, stands in the main square of Kyiv.
But another statue of Volodymyr was erected in Moscow, in 2016 — a provocative challenge to the primacy of the much older Kyiv statue.
After all, one might reason, you can’t have the statue honouring the founder of Russia standing proudly in a nation that wants independence from Russia, can you?
Wanna bet on whether Volodymyr Putin allows the Kyiv statue to remain, if he
succeeds in capturing Kyiv?
Or will he simply brag that he has
re-united Volodymyr the Great’s original empire?
Coincidences like these must feel exceptionally galling to a fanatically single-minded patriot like Putin.
He’d love to go down in history as the second Volodymyr the Great. He has the same name as the man who founded Russia.
But — alas, cruel irony! — so has the man leading the opposition to Putin’s invasion.
Looking back a few years, I can see why Donald Trump got along with Volodymyr Putin. They may have had different goals, but they were both obsessed with making their country “great again.”
Both grew up in a time when their countries were undisputed world leaders — America for the West, Russia for the East.
No industrial upstarts like China or a united Europe challenged the supremacy — industrial, economic, political, and military — of the world’s two superpowers.
But now?
To be a superpower again in today’s global economy, Volodymyr Putin knows he must have access to ocean transport. Moscow is essentially landlocked.
Putin does have seaports on the Arctic Ocean. Murmansk, ice free for most of the year despite its northern latitude, was a key port during the Second World War. But Murmansk could never be the export gateway for the whole of Russia.
Putin also has Vladivostok, 6,500 km away on the Pacific. That’s as practical as trying to funnel the entire industrial output of
eastern Canada through Prince Rupert in northern B.C.
But Ukraine does have ports. Big ports. Deepwater ports. On the Black Sea. Which connects to the Mediterranean. Which connects to the Atlantic and Indian Oceans.
And Ukraine is right next to Moscow.
Russia started in Ukraine. Russia needs Ukraine to be great again.
I do not write these words to whitewash Putin’s actions. I despise them, and loathe him. I write this only to draw attention to some factors that might otherwise be overlooked in the daily crush of bad news.
St. Volodymyr is key to Volodymyr Putin today. And he’s why Putin’s war for Ukraine is no coincidence.
