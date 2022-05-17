Keep the secret ballot, valley MLA says
Dear Editor:
The BC Liberals have been raising the alarm over the NDP’s changes to worker rights over the past month, specifically Bill 10 and their decision to remove the secret ballot. This is a course of action that will be bad for B.C. for so many reasons, including:
• The secret ballot system is a fundamental democratic right — the NDP’s Bill 10 will scrap this fair and democratic process workers currently use to decide how to organize themselves.
• Under the current secret ballot system today, there are strict guidelines that protect employees from undue coercion or pressure by employers or union organizers.
• While the NDP claim Bill 10 will ensure a fair unionization process, union organizers will be unrestricted as to where, when and how often they can approach workers to get signatures on cards — they’ll even be free to collect signatures in social settings and in the presence of other co-workers.
• The NDP’s own 2018 Labour Relations Code Review Panel Report recommended keeping the secret ballot — the NDP ignored that advice and plans to scrap the secret ballot anyway.
• A recent poll showed 79% of British Columbians oppose doing away with the secret ballot and only 9% support card checks — Bill 10 ignores popular opinion and is a major step backwards for B.C.
• The NDP sees this as a way to boost membership in NDP-aligned unions, which are their biggest donors — let’s remember, the NDP received the largest donation ($672,576) in B.C.’s political history from the United Steelworkers Union before the 2017 election.
• For 30 of the past 38 years, B.C. has operated under the secret ballot system and it’s the norm in other provinces throughout Canada.
• Under the NDP, insider labour agreements are already costing taxpayers hundreds of millions of additional dollars in cost overruns on projects like the Pattullo Bridge replacement and Kicking Horse Canyon — it’s estimated that NDP-friendly labour agreements could add as much as $4.8 billion to the cost of public infrastructure projects.
• Bill 10 will also allow for ‘union raiding’ in the construction industry every summer, which will lead to further delays and cost overruns on important residential, commercial, and public infrastructure projects.
• It’s hypocritical that the most secretive government in Canada wants to strip workers of their right to a secret ballot — it looks like the NDP expects full transparency from everyone but themselves.
Ben Stewart, MLA
Kelowna West
Goodwill loses out over measly $5,000
Dear Editor:
$5,000, that’s what it took to deny The Peach concession to a local known entrepreneur. That’s what it took City of Penticton’s RFP staff to disregard a local, proven and successful entrepreneur’s bid. A measly $5,000.
Did they give any thought to the local taxes paid by Diana Stirling over the years? Did they give any thought to the many hours of local volunteer work provided by Ms. Stirling?
Did they give any thought to the professional mentorship and leadership Ms. Stirling provided to her local staff?
No, I’m sure they didn’t, they couldn't have! Give your collective heads a shake! You're an embarrassment to this city!
Alan Kidd
Penticton
When fanatics take over the world
Dear Editor:
I was watching television and listened in horror to an angry fanatical abortion activist yelling into her megaphone in front of the United States Supreme Court Justice Sam Alito’s home.
This is what she screamed to the boisterous group of protesters surrounding her: “If you ever get pregnant, go to an abortion clinic and get that little bastard sucked right out!”
My God, what has happened to the world, what have we become?
Dave Smith
Penticton
Let’s give credit where credit is due
Dear Editor:
Although COVID is not yet “over,” perhaps we can now reflect on the success of British Columbia and Canada in saving the lives of its people over the past two years.
Out of Canada’s six largest provinces by population, B.C.’s COVID death rate was the lowest. And in comparing Canada to the U.S. and the U.K., we find a death rate of 0.104 per cent compared to 0.302 per cent and 0.288 per cent.
Basically, Canadian and B.C. public health policies and the common sense of 90 per cent or more of our people in following those practices (both pre and post the availability of vaccines), probably saved about 80,000 lives.
I can only hope that Dr. Bonnie Henry no longer requires police protection on her walk home.
Clive Jones
Victoria