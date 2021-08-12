Mirror Image Room needs volunteers
Dear Editor:
The Mirror Image Room has been providing ladies going through chemotherapy and losing their hair, with wigs and headwear since 2005, free of charge. Volunteers and donors have made this possible.
Recently the Penticton Regional Hospital closed their wig cupboard that also provided wigs. The Mirror Image Room is now the only place where those in need of a wig can obtain this service which is available to those from Princeton, Osoyoos, Oliver, Summerland, Penticton and places in between.
Unfortunately we may lose this much- needed, very valuable service due to the lack of volunteers. Approximately five volunteers are needed if this service is to survive. At present. we have two active volunteers who have been providing assistance to ladies for 13 years and need to retire.
The positions do not require a huge commitment as this service is done by appointment only that suits both the volunteer and client. Most appointments are completed in under an hour.
We are looking to fill these positions as soon as possible. Training will be provided. If volunteers are not found before Oct. 31, the Mirror Image Room will be closed and ladies will have to travel to Kelowna. This would be most unfortunate as scores of ladies from this area have benefitted from this service over the years.
If you are able to help or know of someone who would enjoy helping ladies at a very difficult time in their lives, please contact me at: aemark@shaw.ca.
Evelyn Markin, Co-ordinator
Mirror Image Room
Penticton
Superintendent silent on the other ‘disgusting crime’
Dear Editor:
Re: “Mounties pay, vacation docked for nude incident,” (Herald, Aug. 3).
Like most residents, I was horrified by the attack on Sharon Brown outside Ogo’s Ice Cream Shop in Penticton. This cowardly attack on a senior prompted the appropriate outrage from the public and police Superintendent Brian Hunter, who publicly went on television to denounce the “disgusting crime.”
On the same day, a newspaper article cited an RCMP officer who received a dock in pay and loss of a few days vacation time for exposing himself to teenage girls. This egregious behaviour raises some questions the public has a right to ask since this officer will be allowed to continue his career with the RCMP.
1. Will he be working in a position where he will be interacting with teens or children?
2. Will he be working as a school liaison officer?
3. Will he be able to coach teenagers or children in sports or other activities?
4. Will he be transferred somewhere where no one will know about his actions?
5. Has anyone given any thought to the trauma his young victims suffer?
Rightfully we focus our concerns on Sharon Brown and support the RCMP superintendent on this “disgusting crime.”
How much weight is the community placing on the “disgusting behaviour” of the RCMP officer who will be policing your community? And Supt. Hunter, can you equally show support for the victims of his behaviour?
Norma Bates
Penticton
Is Coun. Bloomfield out of touch?
Dear Editor:
During the Penticton city council meeting on July 29, Coun. Julius Bloomfield stated, “he does not see an emergency with respect to crime in Penticton.”
Is this because he does not live in Penticton or he is just out of touch with what is happening in our community? Coun. Bloomfield, there is a crime emergency in Penticton and it is getting worse, listen to Supt. Brian Hunter of the RCMP. It is time to stop the talking at council and take action now?
Quite frankly, some councillors are misleading taxpayers there is no need to raise taxes to cover the cost of five additional RCMP officers, you already have the ratepayers’ and taxpayers’ monies. In the December 2020 year-end Financial Report it clearly states there is a $12.3 million “Increase in Own Reserves.”
If you, the reader, think there is a crime emergency in our community please share your thoughts with Coun. Bloomfield at council@penticton.ca
Yasmin & Rick Thorpe
Penticton
Fires, rodeos, climate all too little, too late
Dear Editor:
Does anyone else find it weird that rodeo cowboys want to save their stock only so they can continue being cruel to them?
Ask the Almighty to scold Mother Nature as his creation is in plenty of trouble.
People, please don’t get your knickers in a knot, take a valium and start counting each tomorrow as one more above ground. Just one disaster after another with no end in sight here in B.C. and around the world.
Fighting raging fires high up in the mountains, even with help from water bombers, is like peeing on a campfire with little or no success.
I know for sure buildings across the road from a fire hall and a block away have burned to the ground. Take a look behind the advancing fire where the area is now considered contained. I suspect the fire is considered contained as there is nothing left to burn.I certainly admire the effort of those people who are fighting a losing battle with Mother Nature, but who determines when enough is enough?
I have to wonder if modern-day equipment is much better than the old-time bucket brigade.
I believe nothing and nobody is safe as the unknown lurks in every corner where big bucks can’t do a fix all.
COVID-19 and variants — along with raging fires, loss of our precious salmon and the changing world climate... to name a few — are proving that maybe we’re not as sophisticated as we’d like to think we are.
What is mankind to do? Group prayer has happened far to late.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
U.S. police crying crocodile tears
Dear Editor:
Re: “Racism takes centre stage at hearing,” (Herald, July 29) by Aaron Morrison.
I strongly object to the highly-biased and inflammatory account of the hearing published in The Herald as an Associated Press item. It seems impossible for the U.S. mainstream media to not sensationalize.
The Capitol Police are but glorified security guards, suited to directing tourists but as real cops, not so much. Their testimony seems like they are auditioning for the Oprah show and not telling the facts as professional law enforcement officers.
The “tearful” Sgt. Gonell moans about the lack of reinforcements. The Mayor of Washington was offered National Guard support by the U.S. Army days before and declined it. The FBI warned of problems.
The entire back side of the Capital Building was unprotected. It is no stretch to believe that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her crew wanted this to happen to provide another opportunity to vent their “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
Will supervisors and agencies be held accountable for their failure to prepare for a known tactical situation? Not likely.
The article also describes “tearful” Office Dunn, who argued with protesters and couldn’t handle being called names. Imagine, a cop who can’t handle being called names?
The names I was called as a police officer can’t be printed in a family newspaper. I didn’t sit and cry about it. It came with the territory.
The truly violent people in Portland, Seattle, and Minneapolis called the cops much worse and threatened their lives for real with thrown dangerous objects and arson attacks.
These cry-baby Capital Police wouldn’t last an hour confronting real rioters in these cities.
The US Capital Police are an embarrassment to law enforcement and are but another pawn in the never-ending clown show directed by the out-of-control left-wing Democrats.
Not to be forgotten is the death of Ashley Babbit, the only person who died of violence in the protest. She was gunned down by a trigger-happy Capital police lieutenant.
As a supervisor of police investigations, I have been a part of many officer-involved shooting inquires. This was a classic “bad shooting.” The officer should be criminally charged.
The Capital has more video capability than a Hollywood movie studio. Has the government released this? Why not?
If homicide was “justified,” officers in several major cities might have shot many true rioters threatening their lives. They did not do so.
This may not mean much to Canadians and I understand that. However, as a U.S. citizen, this is all very disturbing to me.
Bob Sherman
Kelowna
Bicyclists need to utilize new bike lanes
Dear Editor:
We spent quite a bit of time on the city roads in Penticton on Sunday. The afternoon was a great day for cycling. Not raining; not hot or cold with dry streets. You could cycle hard and fast and get a good endurance workout without getting all sweated up.
We drove around various places. On Lakeshore Drive; which is a through street for motor vehicles; we were forced to stop for two cyclists wanting to cross the street. In their mid-30s to 40s; I guess they have never driven motor vehicles as they either don’t understand or respect the rules of the road. I suspect arrogant or ignorant; we never even received a thank you.
On Martin Street, there wasn’t one parking space; on Sunday afternoon. I feel sorry for the merchants. They should put bike stands in front of every store so cyclists will shop; eat and drink to replace the business lost with forced rerouting of traffic. This would be a good way for cyclists to show appreciation and help keep these businesses alive.
We travelled many streets Sunday and only saw these two cyclists plus one parked bike across from City Hall. More than 200 cyclists turned out for the grand opening on Aug. 1. Where were the other 197 on this wonderful smoke-free day Sunday?
Speaking as a life-long exerciser who bicycled, I can tell you cycling can be one of the best sports to extend your lifespan. An active lifestyle has given me a resting heart rate in the low 40s and has undoubtedly extended my lifespan. My mother died at 65 and here I am still going.
So do yourself a favour and do the taxpayers’ a bigger one by getting out there every day and using these bike lanes productively. After all, city council chose cyclists before police officers. Taxpayers deserve to have this immense outlay of tax dollars respected: That means maximum use of these lanes and gaining a healthy lifestyle by pedaling hard. By extending your life you will ease the health care burden for all.
Taxpayers, when out and about, should expect to see at least 50-60 cyclists out there every smoke-free day. Low temperatures like Sunday are a bonus not to be avoided.
So get cracking; extend your lifespan and show some appreciation for the tax dollars spent specifically for you. Just remember to obey the rules of the road.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
BC Hydro strategy falls woefully short
Dear Premier John Horgan and Cabinet:
As we experience yet another record wildfire year and choke on hazardous levels of smoke, one might expect your government to be doing everything possible to tackle the climate crisis. However, BC Hydro’s draft 20-year power strategy falls woefully short of what is needed. It is clear that BC Hydro, a Crown corporation, will not be a climate leader without clear guidance from you.
Their integrated resource plan fails to equip us with tools needed to address the crisis. It does not align with the BC government’s own legislated greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets or CleanBC.
BC Hydro could make or break our success in addressing the huge impacts of climate change — agriculture crisis, deadly heat, hazardous smoke, evacuations, and millions spent fighting fires. And it’s just early August.
The draft IRP lays out two vastly different scenarios for the future of BC. BC Hydro’s choice, the “Base Resource Plan,” is not compatible with provincial GHG targets. However, its contingency “Accelerated Scenario” would provide the energy needed for the province to kick its fossil fuel addiction and make good on claims of climate leadership.
BC Hydro has failed to consider the increased electricity demand from the exponential growth in electric vehicles and move to electric heating. BC Hydro’s own survey indicates that two-thirds of British Columbians plan to buy an EV. The government is encouraging homeowners to switch to electric heat pumps, more efficient than natural gas and in great demand as air conditioners and filters of wildfire smoke. Climate models show that summers will continue to get hotter and smokier contributing to more heat related deaths.
The Accelerated Scenario would give us a fighting chance of meeting B.C.’s targets. However, this plan still falls short in terms of climate resiliency. Local, renewable energy systems would mitigate the risk of wildfires cutting off power to a community, like the fire that cut through a transmission line to West Kelowna threatening over 60,000 Hydro customers.
The coming two decades will not look like the last two. The climate crisis must be put at the forefront of all policy if we are to rise to the greatest challenge of our time. We ask you to require BC Hydro’s revised plan meets our legislated targets, aligns with CleanBC goals, and considers climate resiliency for our communities.
Lori Goldman
BC Climate Alliance
Penticton