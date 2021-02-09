While Donald Trump is no longer the American president, he remains a powerful and malevolent force in the political scene south of the border.
This is most evident in the struggles going on within the Republican party. The Economist magazine characterizes the crisis in the GOP as a choice they must make between Donald Trump and reality.
To my mind, the difficulty inherent in this choice is best illustrated in how the Republicans in the House of Representatives treated Liz Cheney (a long-time leader in the House of Representatives) and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
The latter is a newly-elected member from Georgia and an ardent supporter of Trump. She also claimed that the recent wildfires in California were started by powerful rays from alien space craft, that the mass slayings of children in Connecticut and Florida schools never happened, but were staged by Democrats.
Moreover, she advocated for the assassination of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
Of course, she fully supported Trump’s lie that he won a second term and was denied it because of widespread voter fraud.
Cheney, the third-ranking member of the Republican House caucus, along with nine other Republican members, had the temerity to vote in favour of the impeachment of Trump for inciting insurrection following the attack on the Capitol building on Jan. 6.
More rabid House Republicans wanted to strip her of her position as chair of the Republican Conference Committee and one member from Florida travelled to Wyoming to start a movement to get her to resign her seat.
In the minds of his dedicated supporters, Trump was to be defended at all costs, even if it meant turning out one of the staunchest and brightest members of the party (they don’t have an over-supply).
Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader in the House demonstrated his inability to make tough decisions and to accept reality.
In a one-on-one meeting with Ms. Greene, he accepted her pledge to renounce her previous statements.
Subsequently she provided a half-hearted statement saying she regretted earlier statements but did not explicitly renounce her belief that Pelosi should be murdered.
The Republican caucus subsequently decided not to remove her from her Budget and Education and Labor committee assignments, which would have eliminated her ability to propose legislation.
The Democratic caucus then introduced a motion to do just that, eliciting protests from the Republicans the Democrats were denying free speech. That motion passed on Feb 4.
Cheney retained her position on a secret vote which she won by 70%, thereby demonstrating that a sizeable majority of Republican members still recognize reality and support her position. That alone says that there is perhaps some hope for the GOP’s future.
But at the same time, there is much to doubt about its long-term survival.
More than 60% of registered Republicans believe Trump’s allegation of widespread fraud and agree that the election was stolen from him. His more dedicated followers, including those who stormed the Capitol, are now clearly identified as terrorists supporting white supremacy, devoted anti-Semites, supporters of pro-gun laws and insurrectionists willing to seize power by force, if necessary.
Unless the GOP can rid itself of these extremists and clearly denounce the Big Lie that Trump still clings to, the party will continue to shrink as urban centres continue to grow and demand for unskilled workers continues to shrink. The GOP can’t fight demographic change forever with lies and red caps.
Trump may well escape conviction in his forthcoming trial, but he faces a myriad of legal challenges for fraud, tax evasion and other issues.
Large financial supporters of the party should cut their losses and demand an end to the Big Lie.
If they won’t, decent Republican politicians like Ms. Cheney and Mitt Romney will be voices crying out in the wilderness and rational policy debates in Congress will never take place again.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.