Superb treatment from Penticton hospital staff
Dear Editor:
I recently spent two nights on the Kampe Tower fourth floor at Penticton Regional Hospital following knee surgery. Even though there are staffing shortages and current staff are definitely overworked, everyone greeted and cared for me with great compassion and smiles.
I estimate I encountered 50 staff members, plus the behind-the-scenes staff who prepared meals, kept the hospital clean and tidy and performed the myriad number of duties needed to keep our hospital running smoothly and efficiently.
My thanks to Dr. Cam Taylor and his orthopedic team for their dedicated work and for making my short stay as pleasant as possible.
Phil Cove
Penticton
City needs to pull back on densification
Dear Editor:
So Penticton lives in a semi-arid environment. We’ve all known that for a long time. Perhaps it’s time to pull back on densification and the ever-expanding building developments in Penticton as those building will need our precious water resources.
Instead of spending millions on bike lanes, maybe build another reservoir containment area up on the 201 above Carmi. Past history indicates there was a reservoir up in the hills that was used in the 1950s or 1960s.
If we are going to lack snow levels in the coming years, we will need to depend on containment of some kind as was stated in the Herald on Aug. 6 — we don’t want to “mine” the lake’s water. It seems a little hypocritical to restrict water usage at the same time they allow over- expansion of building permits.
You can’t have both!
Dave Hopkins
Penticton
Maybe Pentictonites could help West Bench
Dear Editor:
In response to recent letters by Ron Johnson and Elvena Slump.
I am a home owner on the West Bench area of Penticton. I don’t use the soccer facilities, beaches, museum, library, parks or transit in Penticton. I do use the roads of all areas of the world that I travel in.
A toll system for every visitor would be what you’re looking for if you’re looking for road maintenance assistance.
What I do in Penticton is support many retail/grocery outlets, restaurants, bars, breweries, etc.
So, if you want my money for your community, I’d like your help with sidewalks, street lighting, potable water and sewer in ours.
Tit for tat.
Roger Scott
Penticton
Planters along bike lanes would be beneficial
Dear Editor:
In Penticton, the Atkinson Street road improvements are looking good and a key transportation link is getting a makeover.
Before the barriers go up for the bike lanes, perhaps the city should consult with xeriscape expert Eva Durance about putting in some concrete planters intermittently.
These planters could serve multiple functions. They could grow native drought tolerant species and wildflower plantings to help bee populations.
Folks who live along the path could plant little gardens if they wish.
Having flowers (and even trees) along the bike lane would be aesthetically pleasing and the plants are absorbing CO2 as well.
It also gives a home to tons of the beautiful compost the city makes every year and puts it to good use.
In applying for Active Transportation Grants, the more layers of eco-friendly add-ons, the better.
Brian Hughes
Penticton
Like Victoria, ban fossil fuels in all new buildings
Dear Editor:
Our world is clearly at a precarious climate juncture and cities have the power and ability to change the trajectory.
The City of Victoria (“By 2025, new Victoria buildings can’t use natural gas or other fossil fuels, council decides,” Victoria Times Colonist, Aug. 9) has decided to address the issue of fossil fuel infrastructure in a bold way and move to ban new hook-ups before the B.C. government changes guidelines.
They see clearly that buildings using gas are the hugest emitters of GHGs, and they are making the policy change to drastically reduce those emissions.
Please mayors and councils in B.C., planners and city administrators, regional district boards, move quickly to call meetings with developers and other interested parties and work on a plan to quickly shift to renewable energy for all new homes and larger buildings.
Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps says, “Each new building will last more than 50 years, so raising the bar now is critical to meeting our long-term climate goals, and to preparing the taxpayers of the future to have less climate-related costs down the road.”
Certainly, discussions are required for electricity availability, generation and storage, and so the other piece to consider is ramping up rooftop and land solar installations or wind generators and battery facilities to increase power for every city. But the conversations must start immediately.
We can't delay the transition to a clean energy economy.
Our future, and the future of your children and grandchildren, is in the hands of our community leaders and city planning departments.
Lori Goldman
Penticton