I hear about inequality everywhere; in concerns about Covid-19, climate change, wars, migration, incarceration, in US current politics, and corruption creating new rich and depriving the poor. In most cases these concerns are not created by the rich but they are the ones in the best position to address them.
Inequality is now not only about the poor but about the middle class. Unless something is done to correct inequality soon, it will tear countries and the world apart. Because of the scope of this topic, I will have two columns. This first column will cover the historical perspectives that help to guide the path forward and the second will cover the specific solutions.
People and organizations have been making suggestions for correcting inequalities for many years.
See my earlier columns “Financially Inequality” and “Political Inequality,” both which can be found on The Herald’s website. I feel the time to institute at least some of the required corrections has come and can be done easily.
However, there is still some uncertainty about the detail and scale of some of the requirements, the possible impacts on country and international economics, and probably some lack of political will.
We now have an American organization that has presented a historical perception of the issues and has established a data base for suggesting and testing some of the solutions and evaluating actual practices. They have also made very specific suggestions and presented the expected results. All this is presented in their book “Triumph of Injustice.”
Although based on American practices and economics, I believe the framework offers paths forward for all countries that need to address inequality.
Some of the historical perspectives presented in the book that help to express the need and guide the path forward include:
• James Madison, the fourth President of the United States wrote, “The great object should be … establishing political equality among all.” Madison also considered wealth accumulation to be ‘poisonous’ for democracy.
• Great wealth is both an economic, and a political power that allows the rich to increase their wealth to the detriment of the poor and middle classes.
• Future innovations aren’t likely to come from the heirs of the rich.
• In many western countries since 1980 the average income of the poor and middle classes has been essentially flat, while the rich have received big increases, as high as 600% for the wealthiest.
• From 1948 to 1980, when the marginal tax rates for the very rich were very high, as high as 90%, nearly all income groups had similar growth rates and the economy did well. This changed when Ronald Reagan (and Margaret Thatcher in England) decreased the taxation of the rich.
• In comparing the average income of the bottom half of the populations of France and U.S. from 1980 to today, the average income in France for this group has increased by $4,000 annually relative to the U.S.
• There are challenges in determining wealth. An example is the agribusiness Cargil (largest private business in the U.S.). The “Triumph of Injustice” provides easy solutions for all such concerns.
• The current tax structures put an inappropriate burden on the poor and middle classes to pay costs incurred for Covid-19 and climate change. The income of the rich comes from investment, not employment, and the rich are generally self-insured and can also afford to minimize impacts of all or most of the concerns including by running away.
My next column will present the solutions.
