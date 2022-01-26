Who is society’s bigger problem?
Dear Editor:
Re: “Violence follows drug traffickers,” (Herald, Page 1, Jan. 22).
Albert Einstein said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”
After a lengthy diatribe (quoted in the story) about the dastardly deeds of the drug dealer, and how drug dealing “...leads to violence, shootings, destruction of people’s lives... and leads to ... breathtaking high costs to society,” Judge Gordon Weatherill of Kelowna goes on to say, “You have not shown any indication that your criminal behaviour is going to change, that you’re going to cease associating with unsavoury persons or that you have any inclinations to turn your life around.”
This drug dealer has a criminal record containing 15 breaches of court orders since 2014 along with convictions for aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and flight from police.
He was actually shot by an unknown assailant near previously peaceful Naramata, where two unsolved murders have taken place in the past year.
Here is the kicker: Supreme Court Judge Weatherhill, then proceeded to sentence the drug dealer to a mere 30 months of jail time. He will be eligible for parole “as early as September 2022.” He could well be “out” by this fall.
So what are we missing? What message has Weatherill sent to drug traffickers? Who is the bigger problem — the traffickers, or the judges and the justice system? Where are we headed? Do we care about the world our kids and grandkids will live in?
Wake up judges! Wake up, Attorney General David Eby! Wake up Deputy Attorney General Richard Fife!
Write: AG.Minister@gov.bc.ca
Please end the “insanity” as described by Albert Einstein! Let’s work for different results.
Bryan Snider
Penticton
Criminal activity needs to stop now
Dear Editor:
A well-written story from Joe Fries: “Violence follows drug traffickers” (Herald, Page 1, Jan. 22).
Oh happy day, that Elkena Knauff is off the street if only for a while.
A good decision from Justice Gordon Weatherhill, who did not fall for the BS that shadow these criminals.
Knauff tried to cry the blues, “I’ve been shot, my best friend died from a fentanyl overdose” wah, wah. Are you kidding me?
Knauff is obviously doing people wrong and pissing them off, and now he’s trying to convince the court that he is “scared” to be in Penticton.
Let’s not be fooled people, criminals such as Knauff, continue to engage with like people.
I would guess that as soon as he can, he will be back here retaliating, and back to selling the drugs that are wreaking havoc for our families, communities, healthcare and legal system.
He’s trying to convince us that he is (grieving) the overdose death of a “friend?”
Elkena is in prison for dealing drugs and living in that world; I think it’s safe to assume that he (or the likes of him) gave his “friend” the drugs that killed him.
Roll on karma!
I believe that addiction is a healthcare issue, but the culture that is built around it, is straight up criminal and needs to stop.
It may begin with small infractions that appear to be not worth the while to proceed with, but it becomes obvious very quickly that the criminal drug culture grows, and unless (they) are continually held accountable, the crimes continue.
The drug-dealing criminals need to be stopped in court every time they are there.
Taxpaying citizens need to stand up and support the courts to hold these people accountable each and every time.
Build more prisons if that’s what it takes.
Yes, an accountable judicial system costs money, but can we imagine what the status quo is costing; not just in lives?
Let your politicians and the courts know that these drug-dealing, people-killing, criminal psychopaths need to be in prison where they belong.
Laura J. Scott
Penticton
Little actual news on news channels
Dear Editor:
Interesting column by Jim Taylor (Herald, Jan. 22) commenting on the dangers of
alcohol and the lack of warnings when consuming, topped off by a suggestion that the CBC not be under the thumb of advertisers and operate commercial free.
You have my vote on that, Jim.
Wish there was a way to eradicate advertising from all radio, TV and unsightly billboards.
How about invoking the War Measures Act? It is an frustrating endeavour to watch the boob tube these days with the endless attack on your senses. Case in point.
My wife and I enjoy the half hour (about all you can endure) of American news every night at 5:30 p.m. Bare with me while I outline the exercise in frustration.
Unnecessary headlines = 3 minutes
News reporting = 14 minutes
Pharmaceutical advertisements = 2 minutes
News reporting = 1 minute
Pharmaceutical advertisements = 3 minutes
News reporting = 1 minute
Pharmaceutical advertisements = 3 minutes
News reporting = 3 minutes
In summary, you are subjected to 22 minutes of news and eight minutes of mind-numbing endorsements for drugs that if taken could afflict all sorts of side effects upon you.
If you attempt to flick to another channel to avoid the harassment, you are subjected to the same attack.
Even our beloved Global News has been impacted by similar bombardment reporting. It’s a conspiracy! You would think the cable companies would realize what they are doing and investigate why I expect, they are losing customers to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime and others.
Got to read more, I guess.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Protesters make Canadians look stupid
Dear Editor:
Question: How many anti-vaxxers does it take to change a light bulb?
Answer: I’m not really sure as all of these ignorant idiots just waste their Saturdays down on Abbott Street and Harvey Ave. in Kelowna doing zero on anything productive that day.
Except potentially causing an odd accident by being a distraction to an odd person paying any attention to their utter dumbness.
A special kudo goes out to the guy who had his picket sign ahead of all of the dummies which read... “Ignorance ahead!”
This guy rocks. That made my day coming back into town from a job in Peachland.
To address all of these ignorant dummy truckers who are off to Ottawa to protest vaccines... this will only make our great country look so very stupid to the rest of the world.
Does it not cost a ton in fuel to drive all the way there to just be told how dumb you are? And to be denied.
What a senseless waste of time and what a waste of resources and a big time waste of dollars as in fuel costs which adds up to tons in trucks.
Rules are set in place for our own good and for public safety. These rules will benefit all of us and protect all of our seniors.
It’s unfortunate that so many selfish dummies do not grasp this super-simple concept.
Anti-vaxxers, please stop making Canada look so very stupid.
Nol Preen
Kelowna
602 Lakeshore: too big for lot
Dear Editor:
It is no surprise that this feckless council ignored the will of the people and the Official Community Plan when approving the eight-unit apartment at 602 Lakeshore Drive (Herald, Jan. 19).
Two councillors, Campbell Watt and Julius Bloomfield, plus Mayor John Vassilaki, are involved in real estate sales, finance and development.
The voices of reason and logic (Coun. Judy Sentes, James Miller and Frank Regehr) were correct. It is too big for the lot.
The mayor should have recused himself from the vote. His ownership of many properties in downtown, in close proximity to Lakeshore, should be automatic recusal.
Unfortunately, the mayor has been inconsistent when it comes to recusal.
He recused himself on the vote for height variance on Indigenous-focused affordable housing on White and Main.
He said he owned property close by so could not vote. Such moral insight. But wait, that was all tossed out when magically he was able to vote on similar height variances on Front Street. A statement to recuse must have a spine and be consistent. You should have recused yourself. Here you are in a conflict of interest.
Unfortunately, our city is being destroyed by city planners and management who go against the will of the people. No respect for the OCP.
We have a feckless council who approves and rubber-stamps against the will of the taxpayers.
The Victory Church fiasco will cost this city millions.
Parking meters downtown are killing our businesses.
Record-high drug overdoses, but they approve more than a dozen pot shops. Multiple murders and deaths, yet they want to do another study of the RCMP.
The City has no money but let’s ram through an unwanted bike lane. They now want to spend $4.7 million more on bike lanes.
Citizens, our day of reckoning against this feckless council is coming this fall. Vote them out.
Coun. Miller is the exception as he listens to the people. His voting record is consistent with the public.
Then it is time for overpaid management layoffs at city hall. We can save more than $1 million a year and recover cost of bike lanes quickly. Bike lanes will be removed and concrete blocks sold.
Engagement officer gone as the position is useless. Thousands of dollars spent to obtain community input only to be ignored at council vote. That will save another $80,000 a year.
Have faith as the citizens will pass judgment in the fall.
Mike Hawley
Penticton
Write: 101-186 Nanaimo Ave. W., Penticton, B.C., V2A 1N4.
Email: letters@pentictonherald.ca
Letters may not exceed 400 words.
The Herald will not publish unsigned, anonymous submissions.