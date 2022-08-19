City’s process favours developers
Dear Editor:
Re: 655 Ellis Street
I live very close to this proposal. We attended the sham city staff public engagement process. We support the development, but we do not support the alley being the only access point.
Their needs to be access from Ellis Street.
We live in the area daily and we see the problem with this back alley. We watched the city staffer present his view of the 655 Ellis Street project at the meeting of Aug. 16.
The staffer conveniently disregarded all concerns of the public as inconsequential. It was a disgrace to watch.
Comments like, “it is within our bylaws,” so it is dismissed. The city bias towards the builder and ignoring the public is disgusting. It is a sham process and is appears to be pre-decided.
The public is dismissed and the project is promoted like it is the second coming of Noah’s Ark to council. It took less than two minutes to dismiss the public concerns.
Every project goes down the same path. The city pushes hard to promote the project and the public says, “no, here are our concerns.” The city staffer dismisses the concerns by saying, “it is within our building bylaws” and that’s that. Yet the builder wants to go outside the building bylaws with a variance and it’s supported.
The public is forced to accept the building bylaw argument, yet the builder is supported in ignoring building bylaws. The entire process is flawed and extremely bias towards the builder.
You could have a 5,000-unit housing complex come before the city council. The obligation of the city staffers is to notify for public engagement within 100 metres of a project. So, if there are only two houses in the vicinity, that’s the scope of public engagement. If these two individuals support the project, the city staffer will state, “we have 100 % support for project.”
This city council and the city staff promoting this are going to experience a democratic suppository in October elections.
Removal of this council followed by downsizing at city hall.
Ignoring the will of the people will no longer be tolerated.
Mike Hawley
Penticton
These don’t sound like sunny days
Dear Editor:
Let the bells ring out and the banners fly! According to our valley federal Liberal cheerleaders, all is going to be wonderful real soon (queue “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong).
Liberal and retired Bank of Canada Governor David Bond states in his column that rampaging inflation is starting to ease (Herald, Aug. 16). It’s down to 7.65 in Canada (8.5% in B.C. — thanks NDP) and should ease to 3% by spring of 2023.
So hey folks, you just need to struggle a little more, even though food prices are still climbing and with interest rates going up and rents and mortgage payments through the roof, it will all be tickety boo. Sure those inflationary prices will never go back down to pre-inflation levels because of the added carbon taxes, fertilizer restrictions on farmers reducing crop size and making what they grow more expensive, and unrestrained spending by governments.
But, according to Patrick MacDonald, we all can afford it.
Sunny days indeed!
Andy Richards
Summerland
CBC missed the point of Pope’s visit
Dear Editor:
Fr. Harry Clarke, I too have been disappointed by the CBC coverage of Vatican events (Herald, Aug.3). I expect their reporters to provide a balanced viewpoint versus seeking to disquiet and disrupt.
Pope Francis is an ambassador of peace and reconciliation and should be recognized as such. Thanks Fr. Clarke for your letter.
Lynne Williams
Cranbrook
Secretness of their other operations
Dear Editor:
Re: “The confessions made by Pope Francis,” by Fr. Harry Clarke (Herald, Aug. 3).
So CBC Vatican correspondent Megan Williams doesn’t want Catholics “happy for very long.”
I thought the church had taken care of that almost at inception, with the Doctrine of Original Sin.
As to Pope Francis’ “freedom from prejudices” — he certainly showed he has the prejudice of approving the Doctrine of Discovery, which was meant to be prejudicial to native peoples.
Fr. Clarke celebrates the openness of the Catholic churches’ rituals... What really matters is the secretness of their other operations — residential schools, anyone?
Joy Lang
Penticton
Take action on endangered species
Dear Editor:
Another day and another endless flow of activist actions, journalist articles and political proclamations regarding greenhouse gases and emissions.
Yes, climate change is a crisis, but B.C.’s contribution to world greenhouse gases is around 0.2 per cent.
At the same time B.C. has about 1,800 endangered species, more than any other province, many unique to B.C.
Can anyone remember reading anything about this crisis that we alone can solve?
Perhaps we should ask if we are truly green or perhaps merely a trendy chartreuse.
Scott Clark
View Royal