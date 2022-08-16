Peachfest great, but noise was problematic
Dear Editor:
It seems that Penticton’s 75th Peach Festival was a great success. I think it’s an excellent family festival.
However, there was one problem and it occurred again this year. The music was much too loud, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday. It also broke the City’s own rule when it comes to noise in the evening. The City’s own Good Neighbour Bylaw states that excess noise is to be avoided after 10 p.m.. However, except for Sunday evening, it went on until 11 p.m. and even later. This shows a total disregard for citizens, particularly those who are working.
I contacted bylaw enforcement regarding the problem and was told there was nothing they could do because it had been approved by the City. Were the decision makers considering city residents at all when they made this decision?
The music shows are an important part of Peachfest, but it's important that they disrupt our lives as little as possible.
Al Martens
Penticton
The importance of fair, honest elections
Dear Editor:
There is a civic election coming up on Oct. 15 and some of you will be asked by a candidate to volunteer to scrutineer at the advance polls and on election day.
I have been informed that the successful follow through of this volunteer obligation has been low. I am not saying this as a criticism as I know how hard it is unless you understand exactly what you are expected or allowed to do and most candidates do not know enough to help you.
When I undertook to oversee the election in 2018, I had a helper Hannah Hyland; together we undertook the onerous task of overseeing the election; gathering scrutineers; setting schedules and ensuring someone was always there to oversee the election.
However as there was only the two of us it became a full-time job with months of preparation negotiating with city staff followed by enrolling and organizing volunteers.
I don’t think to this day that the public understands or appreciates the value of this accomplishment.
I had hoped that some citizens’ group would step forward and agree to oversee subsequent civic elections. I would have been fully prepared to train and develop their skills to ensure that the citizens who take their vote seriously and all candidates running in the election could be ensured a fair election.
However this has not happened. Apparently one thing that has come out of the 2018 election is that now candidates are expected to have a scrutineer.
But quite frankly, if the scrutineers don’t know their duties it is pretty pointless.
When I organized the scrutineer volunteer group in 2018, it was with the permission of then CAO Peter Weeber. I worked with city staff to set rules on use and scrutiny of the counting machines and the votes. No volunteer scrutineer in my group was allowed to favour any candidate. The goal was to enable an honest unbiased election that would ensure the vote of the electorate and the rights of the candidate were fully protected.
Nevertheless some candidates were wary of this novel approach and chose to have scrutineers outside of this system and did so.
I am fully satisfied that the 2018 election was a fair and honest election that protected the rights of both the voter and the candidate.
We are very lucky in this country. We don’t live in a tin pot dictatorship and we have a voice in government each election. But citizens also have a duty: to become informed; to vote; to ensure that they do their part to ensure we have a healthy working democracy.
Let me be very clear: I do not say previous elections were dishonest. I do say that to maintain a healthy democracy the electorate must remain vigilant. If we do not care for democracy; democracy will not care of us.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
With crime statistics, deeper analysis required
Dear Editor:
Re: “City crime rate remains stubbornly high,” (Herald, Page A3, Aug. 12).
The recent Statistics Canada report on crime in Penticton is very concerning to me mainly because of the possible perception it creates that Penticton is a dangerous city.
This is not my experience although I admit I do not wander around town in the wee hours. I notice in the related news report in the Herald the use of the term “police-reported crime.” I assume this means reporting from the public to the police about possible crimes rather than actual crimes. Could it be that for some reason Pentictonites are more likely to report such incidents than other people?
I do notice that politicians, local and otherwise, like to play the crime card to get people worked up in order to promote themselves or a favourite cause. Often, I think that some deeper analysis is required to understand what’s really going on rather than reaching conclusions based on first impressions or statistics.
Peter Benson
Naramata
Herald appears to be ignoring crime stats
Dear Editor:
I understand the latest crime rates for communities has been released. Why is the Herald not reporting this latest information to the community and to your readers?
Rick and Yasmin Thorpe
Penticton
Airbnb listings reveal there’s plenty of housing
Dear Editor:
Re: “Short-term rentals are hurting Salt Spring,” (Herald letters, Aug. 5).
While I fully support the implementation of a vacancy tax on Salt Spring, I’m confounded at how one of the most significant issues is seemingly buried — the large number of Airbnbs on Salt Spring that both cannibalize existing long-term housing while simultaneously pushing up landlord’s expectations for rental incomes.
A quick search or Airbnb reveals 390 active listings on Salt Spring. While perhaps this doesn’t represent the volume of housing needed to solve the issue, it does show that there is housing available, just not for those who can afford it, and not for the long term.
The Airbnb effect of rising rental rates and decreased rental housing stock is well researched and documented around the world — why aren’t more people demanding a full ban on this detrimental and unsustainable business model?
Governments need to work together and fully ban the use of residential properties as hotel stock.
Ethan Smith
Victoria