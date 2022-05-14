Courts, province must get tougher on crime
Dear Editor:
It has been determined that the fire at Penticton Toyota was deliberately set and two suspects have been arrested (Herald/ Daily Courier, May 13).
Here is my prediction.
They will claim mental illness and walk away from this. Penticton is getting ridiculous as far as crime is concerned.
Point the finger of blame towards the following four people if you wish to know who should ultimately be held responsible for the huge spike in crime.
First of all, there is B.C. Premier John Horgan. His responsibility is for the safety of British Columbians, along with his public safety minister Mike Farnworth and both have failed miserably.
Second, there is solicitor general David Eby. He has admitted that he knew full well that repeat non-violent offenders were being churned back onto the street before the ink was dry on the arrest report.
Then there is Crown counsel, who have not spoken up with respect to the ongoing revolving door problem and how it is affecting residents. Too afraid to lose their jobs, I guess. In the navy, the philosophy if you had things good, was “don't make waves.”
The last thing that seriously needs to be addressed is the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which give all the rights to the criminals, and absolutely zero rights to the victims.
Not sure who to name regarding this, maybe the prime minister himself, or at the very least, our slack and idle Senators in Ottawa.
In Victoria, swarms of 150 or more teenagers are showing up downtown, many from surrounding municipalities, assaulting passersby, causing damage to businesses and vehicles.
When are we going to take off the kid gloves and bring in the pepper spray and dogs? This little good-for-nothings would sit up and take notice then, wouldn’t they? But then they would claim police brutality.
What is happening in our streets right now is unacceptable. What a world.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Canada now has its own Donald Trump
Dear Editor:
Canada now has its own Donald Trump.
The populist Pierre Poilievre is following the exact steps that led the U.S. ex-president to power.
Compare the two.
Poilievre is well-recognized as an attack dog that is vicious in condemnation of government policies and fellow members of Parliament, without offering mature and logical alternatives. His main priority is a balanced budget, despite the unprecedented challenges this government has faced.
I know exactly how he would have handled the COVID-19 crisis.
He would have, no doubt, solved our problems by cutting taxes for wealthy shareholders while slashing the social net programs — Reaganomics.
“Freedom” for the rich to avoid taxes and “freedom” for the poor to look after themselves (a long-time Conservative policy). He appeals to populists just as Trump did in the U.S. “Freedom” or “Make America Great Again” — there’s no difference.
Not once have I witnessed him tie of our current challenges to globalism or climate change — quite the opposite. He does not discuss the global product shortage and supply-chain issues due to COVID-19. He never addresses the global food shortages due to climate change and poor harvests.
He is probably unaware of significant impending restaurant price increases because of worldwide cooking oil shortages. (He will class these price increases as “gouging.”)
He does not acknowledge the corporate price gouging (especially by the oil companies) under the guise of inflation.
His recent disclosure of the book he is reading, “The Twelve Rules of Life” is a true revelation of exactly who Poilievre is. Jordan Peterson — the self-help guru who espouses his far-right agenda and is a wannabe prophet but who is recognized by intelligent and educated people as an opportunist and a fraud — is Poilievre’s hero.
Poilievre is a scary person and he plays on the greed of the wealthy and the hope of the uneducated — just as Trump did.
This, coupled with his aggressive juvenile behaviour and lack of decency towards even his own Conservative colleagues, should disqualify him for leadership of the Conservative Party.
Poilievre’s education is a degree in international relationships. I cannot fathom how such an obnoxious person could achieve this diploma given his actions towards, and relationships with, his fellow MPs.
I cannot imagine him on the world stage representing Canada.
But I forgot. Poilievre is running to be prime minister, unlike the other candidates who are just running to be the Conservative leader. Such arrogance.
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna
More representation needed for Western Canada
Dear Editor:
Why should the Okanagan ridings be so difficult to change riding boundaries? Western Canadians should take a serious look how this nation was launched.
Prince Edward Island has a population of 153,000 people and four MPs and four unelected senators. In their provincial legislature, they have 27 constituencies; each riding has 5,666 voters.
Newfoundland/Labrador has about 500,000 people and six unelected senators.
Nova Scotia has about 1.1 million people and 10 unelected senators.
New Brunswick has about 1 million people and 10 unelected senators.
B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba each have six unelected senators.
About 20 years ago, Oliver and Osoyoos were strong Conservative ridings; why would any sound thinking person believe those South Okanagan voters would suddenly be comfortable by being lumped into West Kootenay ridings; which for years had been NDP country?
The entire Canadian population is skating on very thin ice: Prime Minister Stephen Harper realized just how precarious the failing Canadian political situation was, when he appointed Senator Bert Brown.
Brown was an Alberta Reform Party senator elect. He had come second in Alberta’s first election to elect it’s senators. He won 310, 000 votes.
Senator elect Lt. Gen, Stan Waters ( the Devils Brigade fame) was first with 330,000 votes.
Senator elect Lt. Gen, Stan Waters (of the Devil’s Brigade fame) was first with 330,000 votes.
Brown’s principle role was in traveling to Atlantic Canada; where he tried unsuccessfully to encourage Eastern premiers to switch. Harper/Brown wanted Atlantic Canada to change to the (Triple E system) where senators would be elected, equal and effective. The easterners preferred the status quo; where they would continue to ride for free on Alberta transfer payments and equalization funding.
Only in a failing Canada, eh?
Brian Mulroney waited 365 days before appointing Waters to the Senate; he died a year later due to brain cancer; Mulroney then immediately appointed an unelected senator.
That stupid, selfish act by Mulroney, was one of the many reasons why Mulroney’s Progressive Conservatives’ were nearly wiped out in the next federal election. Jean Charest from Quebec and Elsie Wayne from New Brunswick were the two surviving Progressive Conservative MPs.
Ernie Slump
Penticton