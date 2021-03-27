He poked his head through my office door, back in the days when I still had an office. “Can we talk?” he asked.
And then, looking carefully around the office and up into the corners, “Is it safe?”
It turned out that he believed he was under constant surveillance. He wouldn’t be specific about who was doing it, but it had something to do with both the federal government and the Canadian Armed Forces. “They operate out of the military college in Kingston,” he assured me. “They keep an eye on me around the clock.”
“Even at night?”
“Twenty-four hours a day. Every day.”
“That means at least 15 shifts a week,” I guessed. “At least five full-time staff.”
“Ten,” he said. “They can’t trust just one person; he might start believing in me. So they have two, at all times, to keep an eye on each other.”
“But what if both of them sympathize with you?”
“They have people watching them, too.”
I tried expanding this exponential network of people watching other people.
“Half of Canada is watching the other half,” he declared. “And the other half is watching them.”
As Marshall McLuhan once said, "A point of view can be a dangerous luxury when substituted for insight and understanding."
Our conversation, 40 years ago now, came back to me this week as I read about the growth of QAnon in the U.S. From what I can see, QAnon displays the same kind of irrationality and paranoia.
Widespread belief in conspiracies is self-contradictory. A conspiracy requires vast numbers of people. Whose activities must be closely coordinated. Without anyone knowing about it.
Although conspiracy theories have been around forever, QAnon is relatively recent. It started with a single post, in October 2017, by someone anonymously claiming “Q-level” security clearance to top secret data.
Disclosure: I have not personally received QAnon mailings. Not yet, anyway.
But Robert Guffey has. An author who spent 24 years writing about conspiracy theories in the U.S., Guffey followed up sources that a
correspondent assured him would provide unchallengeable truths about — well, let’s see:
• that the 2019 election results were a media con job.
• that COVID-19 is a hoax.
• that Dr. Anthony Fauci planned the pandemic three years ago.
• that Bill Gates is using COVID-19 vaccinations to implant microchips to control everyone’s mind.
• that Celine Dion is a high priestess in the Church of Satan.
• that Hilary Clinton manufactures “adrenochrome” -- a fictional hallucinogen invented by satirist Hunter S. Thompson in a 1971 novel -- by torturing children in a pizza shop.
• that QAnon’s “white hats” have seized control of Google to guarantee 100% accuracy.
None of these claims get support from any credible source. But what constitutes “credible”?
Because, as Guffey found out, if you Google these subject lines, the most popular references that pop up are QAnon posts. Which, of course, confirm their truth. Because the “white hats” have done their job.
It’s circular logic. Q’s allegations must be true, because when you look them up, Q confirms them.
In religion, a similar logic is often cited: Everything in the Bible must be true, because certain verses say so. And those verses must be true, because they’re in the Bible.
Timothy Pettipiece of Carleton University, writing in The Conversation Canada, makes another connection. The Gnostics — an early Christian sect — believed that they had a hot line to God. They had insights, beyond any oral or written traditions such as the church-authorized Gospels or Epistles.
That no one else saw things their way simply proved their belief that they had a special knowledge denied to others.
Two quotes make the parallel about conspiracy theories:
Pettipiece: “Ancient Gnostics believed that the world we perceive is, in fact, a prison constructed by demonic powers to enslave the soul and that only a small spiritual elite are blessed with special knowledge — or gnosis — that enables them to unmask this deception.”
Guffey: “No amount of logic, common sense, or reason can combat such convoluted delusions. These people are clearly the product of incessant brainwashing, and yet they think everyone else in the country is mind-controlled.”
Did you know, for example, that Hilary Clinton conspired to make that container ship run aground in the Suez Canal? It’s obvious. The ship’s call signal is H3RC — her initials.
The problem isn’t that there may be conspiracies, real or imagined. The problem is that people WANT to believe in them.
Why?
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author
Email: rewrite@shaw.ca