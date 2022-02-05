Charter grants Bubbas right to behave badly
Dear Editor:
Ah, the good old Charter of Rights and Freedoms grants the liberty to be a “Bubba.”
Isn’t it wonderful? I have the right to impede the movement and the rights of others. I have the right to suggest that only God has the right to tell me whether or not I should be vaccinated. I have the right to harass others who take protective measures to combat COVID. I have the right to wave objectionable Confederate and Nazi symbols. I have the right to defecate on citizens’ doorsteps. I have the right to use the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as a urinal.
Let’s let the process of natural selection begin and until such time maybe these Canadian “Bubbas” could find solace in joining the ranks of U.S. rioters and right-seeking protestors. Good God.
We have a mess happening and we need to make some amendments to the Charter of Rights and Free-dumbs.
Paul Crossley,
Penticton
Falcon, Lee would be wrong choices for BC Liberals
Dear Editor:
Woohoo! Look at me go!
I’ve predicted three in a row: Stephen Harper, Andrew what’s his name and now Erin O’Toole have all been a proven drag as Conservative party leader.
MP Dan Albas may have what it takes to lead and rebuild a shattered party going nowhere.
For my next prediction, I hope the new BC Liberal Party leader is not Kevin Falcon. Same applies for Michael Lee, whom I believe was responsible for giving votes to loser Andrew Wilkinson, thus putting proven leader Dianne Watts on the dirty end of the liberal stick.
I have no knowledge of the other candidates, but anyone is likely better than the two mentioned above.
Tom Isherwood,
Olalla
Nothing pretty about proposed 6-storey building
Dear Editor:
Re: Bob Hayes letter pertaining to the architecture of another proposed building in Kelowna. (6-storey building will destroy the neighbourhood, Feb. 3, The Daily Courier).
It would seem most of the developers in this city must be hiring architects who graduated in the bottom half of their class. Maybe they have been told to keep it cheap when they’re hired to design. Never mind esthetics.
Also, the letter from Rosalie Chalmers saying she and her minions are coming for “us.” Please let me know when so I can have my toothbrush packed.
Diane Davies,
Kelowna
Metal and brick doesn’t respect neighbourhood
Dear Editor:
Re: Six-storey building respects neighbourhood’s history, says architect (The Daily Courier, page A3, Feb. 1)
The architect’s rendering offers no hint of the neighbourhood it is purporting to reflect. Metal and brick? Six storeys? If you walk the 600 block of Coronation Avenue, you see single storey bungalows, some stuccoed, some with glassed-in verandas, some have wood siding, mature trees lining the boulevard, some have grass and flourishing gardens, vintage stone fences and stairs. The neighbourhood looks a bit shabby as it has been holding its breath since homeowners, understandably, leapt at the million or so dollars offered by developers for their small properties.
If this is the face of densification, it could at least portray itself truthfully, and not claim their six-storey metal and brick building “reflects the architecture and history of the neighbourhood.”
It doesn’t.
Sharron J. Simpson,
Kelowna
Truckers waging war on democracy
Dear Editor:
Let’s call this so-called truckers’ protest what it really is – a pernicious and immoral mob of self-indulgent thugs who are having a mass tantrum over their perceived loss of “freedom.”
We mustn’t let them con us into believing this is a legitimate protest. From the beginning it’s been a war in which they have planned to use their massive vehicles as weapons of occupation, disruption and intimidation to strong-arm our political leaders into retracting a policy they find offensive because it uses the word mandate.
They are not content to let their elected representatives make their case. Rather, they are undertaking a direct-action end run on our democracy.
God knows this pandemic has been a horrible struggle for all of us. But none have faced the level of trauma, fatigue and stress (as well as abuse) as much as our ICU health-care providers. They work at capacity day after day helping sick and dying patients, nearly all of whom are there because they are unvaccinated. And our overloaded hospitals are therefore forced to cancel elective surgical and medical cases.
The best way to solve this dire problem is to get the remaining population vaccinated as quickly as possible. That’s what the vaccine mandate is about. We live in a democracy with majority rule, supported by robust federal and provincial public health systems. We trust them to make rules based on best evidence to help us find our way through the pandemic. Our elected representatives debate those rules in our parliament and legislatures. Every one of the truckers has an MLA and an MP to hear his or her concerns.
These truckers and friends are really a multi-front occupation force waging a war against our democracy and public-health system. They demand minority rule. We must not let that happen.
The occupiers in Ottawa and other locations must be removed by whatever means it takes. This has become a precedent-setting situation of grave importance. Public trust in our democracy is at stake. Enough pussyfooting. We must get tough in its defence.
Gerry Karr,
Penticton
Canada needs a national guard
Dear Editor:
It appears that it is time Canada establishes a force similar to the U.S. National Guard.
The Canada of today is not what it used to be. There are too many that are not true Canadians, and they are wreaking havoc across the country.
These anarchists do not believe in a civilized society or the rule of law. They are self-serving thugs only interested in their own agenda.
In many ways they emulate the Jan. 6 rioters in the U.S. Capitol.
Our inept national leaders are reluctant to send in the military to clean up the mess because they do not have a domestic mission.
A National Guard force could come in with heavy equipment and start impounding vehicles. A mass migration back home would soon start.
Gord Marshall,
Kelowna