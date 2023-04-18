Impressed by latest show at art gallery
Dear Editor:
On a recent visit to the Penticton Art Gallery, three of us were enthralled by the current Indigenous-inspired exhibitions.
We spent much longer than planned, absorbing the quality and range of artistic endeavours in the main gallery, that showcase the talents of staff and students from the Enowkin Centre.
The salmon and bear prints in the Toni Only Gallery are of a high quality and tell a great story. We were amused by the humour shown in Levi Bent’s caricatures in the Project Room Gallery.
We have viewed many interesting and worthwhile shows at the Penticton Art Gallery over the years. The current displays held our attention the longest, so much so that we plan a return visit.
Don’t miss your chance to view a wide variety, of mostly local artists and art forms, all in our home town. We are fortunate.
Randy Prime
Penticton
Has council read Turning the Tide?
Dear Editor:
On March 30, 2023, the final report on the Mass Casualty Commission was released. The report titled Turning the Tide provides an extensive and thorough examination of the Nova Scotia tragedy that left 22 people dead.
There are 130 recommendations that require governments at every level to acknowledge and act on. The federal and B.C. governments have both responded to the report, but we have yet to hear from our municipal government.
There are a number of recommendations in the report that municipalities can act on. 34. Recommendation C.17 Promoting bystander intervention as a daily practice.
35. Recommendation.c.18 Business and Industry Associations Championing ending Gender-Based Violence.
36. Recommendation C.19 Proactive monitoring by Professional Licensing bodies.
49. Recommendation C.32 Promoting and Supporting Healthy Masculinities.
Has the mayor and city council of Penticton read the report and will they commit to implementing the recommendations set out in the report for municipalities?
Norma Bates
Penticton
When in doubt, shout it out!
Dear Editor:
Re: “‘Unwise’ for CAO to do business with family,” (Herald, Page 1, April 14).
Since when has conflict of interest been so hard to understand?
I have served on boards of directors for over 40 years — in Canada, the U.S. and Europe — mostly in the charitable and not-for-profit sectors. I’ve been a CEO for 25 years. Among the challenges faced by those organizations, conflict of interest was probably the easiest to deal with.
“When in doubt, shout it out!”
In those organizations, board members and executives must personally sign the conflict-of-interest policy to show they understand it and are committed to upholding it. In fact, they must sign off on it every year.
The rule is simple: if there is any risk of a real or perceived conflict of interest, the person concerned must declare it and recuse themselves from the decision.
Ideally, they leave the room when the matter is being discussed or decided.
What is so complicated or unclear?
Derek Evans
Penticton
Vineyard owner takes exception
Dear Editor:
Re: “Vineyards don’t offer good-paying wages,” (Herald letters, April 11).
Regarding the letter from James Carter and his negative remarks aimed at vineyard owners. Being one myself, I was wondering what type of survey he took to arrive at his negative remarks, or was he was just having a bad day. We are proud to say that we have had the pleasure of hiring and working with friends who have been caring for our vineyard for the past 16 years.
We increase the pay scale on a regular basis, now double-digits per hour. We drive to their homes to deliver their pay cheques without delay. They have been pleased with the way we do business, as they come and help us out every year.
During harvests, we supply lunches of homemade soups, sandwiches, fruit, cookies and beer, wine and bottled water and clean washroom facilities. These incredible people help us out whenever we call on them. We believe there are benefits to being vineyard owners, as we meet the nicest people, they work very hard for us, they know when they will be called to help us out.
No “crap” conditions, and no “crap” pay, as outlined by Mr. Carter. The benefits are that we offer work to those who want it, we supply very good grapes to the winery we deal with, and the outcome is very good wine.
Maybe Mr. Carter has worked for someone who doesn’t care about their workers, as we do. Maybe the vineyard owner had a bad year due to weather, and had to drop hundreds of dollars to improve their yield, maybe their tractor, or flailing equipment needed replacing and they couldn’t pay what they would have liked to.
There are many costs in owning and operating a vineyard, and ours is done with care and responsibility.
And we don’t consider ourselves “financial overlords” as noted by Mr. Carter.
Barbara Smallwood
Naramata
Scrap the South Main bike lane plan
Dear Editor:
OK. I was among the first ones to write in and state my disagreement with the proposed bike lane and stated then that the road west of the Channel is already being used for biking and walking which to this day if anyone cares to notice, it is still being used by bikers and walkers.
Imagine the money that would have been saved for something better like helping downtown businesses and police fighting crime by doing something about the revolving door letting criminals out sometimes the very same day.
OK, so now I absolutely think it is an insane idea to destroy what already works on South Main Street. There is already a bike lane on both sides of the street that is working fine, without barricades I might add. Traffic is flowing along perfect including the marked bike lanes there.
There is room for both.
I have never witnessed any dead bodies that were lying deceased along the route. It is absolutely the worst idea ever to now change things around. To go ahead with this idea of council to make a bike path on each side of South Main and install barricades that will halt the parking along the street where trucks unload at the South Main Market and also obstruct the front parking area that the Market put in there which is constantly being used by customers.
People love the service they receive there and to deprive that needed business of its customer access is a crime in itself. Come on, council. You did well by reinstating the funding for the Penticton Art Gallery, now use some common sense in this last leg of the bike lane and leave it be as is.
I have lived in Penticton now for 33 years, pay my taxes and I walk down South Main most every day and I see the South Main Market flourishing with customers that have parking access right in front of the Market and unloading trucks parked along the needed side of the street, the bikers have good wide marked bike lanes and the vehicle traffic has their own wide street in both directions. Also, the parking on both sides of the street would be taken away with those stupid unnecessary barricades. Come on council, you can save some money.
Leave what is working just fine as is and leave South Main alone. Scrap the plan.
Mike Bugyi
Penticton
Start doing your voting research now
Dear Editor:
As of April 13, the price of a litre of fuel is hovering around $1.83 in our NDP-ensconced province of British Columbia. The highest in Canada. Back in my birth province of Alberta a litre will set you back $1.43.
Now try and wrap your head around this one. To fill up your tank in Ontario will run you $1.52 per litre but the GDP per capita in 2021 was $64,600. The GDP in B.C. sat at $67,300, a difference of $2,700 but a difference of 30 cents per litre for fuel.
But don’t expect anything to change anytime soon as we are stuck with our current mathematically-challenged crew for quite some time yet. Election time for the province is slated for Oct. 19, 2024 and federally we have to deal with our current government until October 2025, unless something drastic happens. Start doing your research now so you can make an informed vote and not handout a cuteness award.
This is Canada.
Daniel Pontes
Penticton
Penticton has its own Blunder Alley
Dear Editor:
How many more poorly thought out ideas poorly researched and over-budgeted projects will this “illustrious council (except for one or two)” concoct.
In a recent press release the Galt-South Main intersection project was reported to be approximately $3 million over budget. It would appear that not much thought was given as to how this would finally play out. It smacks of “fiscal irresponsibility” and “catering to cycling interests” over the concerns of taxpayers, who had little or no input as to how the decision on this boondoggle was arrived at.
It would appear that access and egress to emergency vehicles (police, fire, ambulance), delivery trucks, construction trucks etc. has not been fully considered. Access and egress to Pineview, in my opinion as a daily user of Pineview, would be no better than it is now, in fact, probably worse.
Further, South Main Market, a thriving business for approximately 27 years will be economically challenged with the proposed bike lane on South Main. This is another boondoggle where most of council has its head buried in the sand. The road south of Green Ave. is congested at the best of times with traffic on it; cars entering and exiting the Senior Centre and cars turning into and out of South Main Market. With a bike line in the area, larger delivery trucks will have to block the bike lane to make deliveries as they can’t park on the Market lot. Thus, the bike safety factor is of little or no consequence.
When is the majority of council going to get a checkup from the neck up to rid of stinkin’ thinkin’? At the rate it’s going, the 12th of never sounds about right!
Taxpayers, wake up and let council know that you are tired of being treated as mushrooms, kept in the dark and fed lots of stuff (aka as BS)!
Ron Barillaro
Penticton