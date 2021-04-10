Many years ago, when our son was still alive but not yet a teenager, our family watched a made-for-TV movie called “The Boy in a Plastic Bubble” starring John Travolta.
It had little to commend it. Even the story line was a bit hokey — a boy born with no immunity to anything. To protect him from catching colds, or flu, and certainly from catching anything serious like measles or TB, he had to be confined to a protected environment. He wore a kind of space suit to school. To have any kind of normal life, he lived inside a large plastic bubble that isolated him from everyone.
The movie was based on the true story of David Vetter, who had severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), a hereditary disease.But it was fictional, because Vetter didn’t have a happy ending. He died at the age of 13.
It seemed to me, at the time, that it also reflected the life that our son had to lead. Because he had CF, cystic fibrosis, he had to be protected from anything that might lead to a potentially fatal lung infection.
When the movie ended, our son yawned, stretched, and said, “Okay. I’m going to bed.”
On a sudden impulse, I asked, “Do you ever feel like that boy in the bubble?”
He was frozen for an instant. Then he burst into tears. All of the feelings that he had stoically suppressed came flooding forth.
We talked for an hour, maybe more.
And here we are today, all of us, 50 years later, also living in our own bubbles. Not made of plastic, of course. But just as isolating.
All of us, that is, except for a few who not only have no bubbles of their own, they trespass into other people’s bubbles. They invade my space. They breathe my air.
It gives a new meaning to the words of the traditional prayer: “Forgive our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass into our
bubbles.”
I wonder how many of us are finding our bubbles turning into mini-prisons.
The plastic bubble certainly was a prison for the boy in the movie. In many ways, our efforts to protect our son’s fragile health also imprisoned him — although we did find ways of enabling him to lead as normal a life as possible.
But if his emotions were suppressed until they burst the floodgates, what about us?
I’m getting hard of hearing. Masks make it harder for me to carry on any conversation.
Social distancing atrophies the largest sense organ of my body — my skin. In the year since my wife died, only two people have touched me. Two. That’s it. I am just as effectively sealed into an invisible plastic bubble as the boy in the movie.
And even so, I’m far less isolated than seniors confined to one room in an institution. Where family or friends can visit once a week. If they still have any family or friends left.
I’m told that a new word has crept into our vocabulary — Zoom fatigue. If you haven’t been on extended Zoom calls, that won’t mean a thing to you. But if you have — like a friend who works for a national charity and spends up to eight hours a day on Zoom consultations with colleagues across the country — you’ll know about Zoom fatigue.
Zoom is hard work. In traditional meetings or gatherings, you pay attention to one person at a time. You pay attention to all of that one person — his posture, what she’s doing with her hands, his feet, her pages. Everyone else registers only peripherally.
There is no peripheral vision on Zoom. Every face is in your face. And there’s nothing but faces.
Zoom is no more personal than the “talking heads” on TV.
In person, you use at least four physical senses, and maybe some intuitive senses as well. You can feel the person’s presence, as well as see and hear them. On Zoom, three of your senses are useless.
I suggest that today’s level of isolation exceeds that of the boy in the plastic bubble.
I wonder what the legacy of pandemic precautions will be, if and when they end. Will the pain go away? Will loneliness be forgotten, shrugged off?
Or will those feelings that we have bravely repressed come bubbling back to damage our relationships in the new normal, whatever that turns out to be?
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. To contact the writer: rewrite@shaw.ca