Funeral waste of money, harmful to environment
Dear Editor:
So, what’s the cost to the taxpayers and the environment of flying hundreds of people around the globe to mourn a 96-year old billionaire whose family amassed their fortune through acts of colonialism and violence?
Our prime minister has decided to take about 15 or so of his well-healed cronies on a week-long getaway to the finest hotels and dining rooms in the U K. Obscene.
There is no excuse good enough to justify this burning of fuel and use of tax dollars that could be used for far nobler causes. The disconnect between the hard-working middle and lower classes and the Royals in the UK just goes by a different name in Canada, but it's the same animal.
Want to send condolences?
Use Canada Post.
Gord McLaren
Penticton
Consumers are paying more due to shoplifting
Dear Editor:
This is in response to the letter “Penticton needs house cleaning at City Hall” (Herald, Sept. 17), specifically the sentence that says we have too many police officers and bylaw officers.
Since about 2010, crime in this town, especially brazen thefts, has exploded. I have no idea what rock Franco DeMichelis has been living under, but he needs to take the horse blinders off and take a really good look around him.
I recently assisted mall security at Cherry Lane to recover a brand new tent and a duffel bag full of stolen items from one of their stores. I was told, “It happens all the time.”
Great attitude.
Well guess who pays in the end? You’ve heard of the “trickle-down effect?”
Stockholders lose nothing when it comes to theft. It boils down to the consumer in the form of higher prices.
Do you want to help fight inflation? Then get involved and stop crime if you are physically able to do so.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Current city council is doing fine
Dear Editor:
A letter writer in the Sept. 17 issue grumbles about our current city council. I beg to differ. I think they are doing fine.
The writer also states that we have too many police and bylaw officers and then goes on to demand a safe community. Don’t think you can have one without the other.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Retiring city councillors should stay home
Dear Editor:
Re: “Taxpayers shelling out $25K for UBCM trip,” (Herald, Sept. 15).
So our exalted conciliary crew went off to the Municipalities Convention, with the notable exception of the notably exceptional James Miller.
What really surprised me (but shouldn’t have) was that Judy Sentes also went “along for the ride;” even though she will not be on council after Oct. 15, so that must have been her retirement retreat (emphasize “treat”).
By the way, why does the UBCM hold their extended “soiree” at this particular time?
Is it just to give people like Judy one last hurrah, or is there a more noble reason?
Joy Lang
Penticton
The federal Liberals do not print money
Dear Editor:
I gather that some of your contributors believe that I idolize Justin Trudeau. Not so. What I greatly admire is the manner in which the Liberal government, under the leadership of Trudeau, has handled the economy in these very trying times.
It is very obvious that Conservative still espouse Ronald Reagan’s “trickle-down” economics. The greatest con of the 20th Century being carried into the 21st Century. Any honest economist knows this. When tax breaks are given to corporations and wealthy shareholders, as Conservatives do, there is no money trickling down to the average worker. If that actually happened many CEOs would be unemployed. Instead, corporate CEOs hoard money and buy back shares in order to increase shareholder wealth and thus CEO bonuses.
It has stated that spending causes inflation. Inflation is caused by several factors —mostly supply and demand, but certainly not spending. In fact, a recent study by the St. Louis Federal Reserve found that a 10% increase in spending may lead to a 0.08% decrease in inflation. Anyone who claims that spending causes inflation is just plain uninformed and anyone who claims that the Bank of Canada is just printing money to offset Government spending is really uninformed.
The Liberals didn’t “kill” the oil industry. Investors are now very leery to invest great amounts of money in fossil fuels and therefore oil companies have greatly reduced drilling and exploration. The oil and gas industry is harmful to the environment and global supply is quickly being depleted…what now?
It is obvious that some writers are unaware of the many infrastructure projects now ongoing in Canada, notwithstanding that this information is readily available. These projects must be done now to protect future generations from further deterioration and increased costs.
I acknowledge that Germany is refiring some of it’s coal plants.
But one must also understand this is a temporary measure to offset the energy shortage from Russia because of the war in Ukraine. No coal-fired plants are being reopened permanently.
So maybe some citizens would rather not see increases to the CPP, and I understand. But this attitude is not the view of the majority who, I believe, would much rather have a better future retirement at minimal current personal cost.
Can anyone explain what the Conservatives would have done different?
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna
Kindness of strangers at 57th anniversary
Dear Editor:
On Sunday, Sept. 11, my wife and I celebrated out 57th wedding anniversary, and in the early evening had a very enjoyable dinner at Zia’s Stonehouse Restaurant in Summerland.
While there, we briefly chatted to a younger couple who sat across an aisle from us. We learned they were from the Glenrosa area of West Kelowna and had been in Summerland to play golf at the Summerland Golf Club.
Recognizing that we were celebrating a special occasion, we told them of our anniversary, and they, in turn told us how they’d had their anniversary on Sept. 1, though we didn’t learn how many years they’d been married.
The lady is a nurse at Kelowna General Hospital, but we did not hear what her
husband does for a living.
They finished their meal, and left before we had quite finished our dinners. When we asked our waitress for the bill, she told us that the other couple had paid our bill in full. This was such a surprise and almost unbelievable.
As we’d not wanted to have dessert, the waitress then brought us a boxed piece of chocolate cake which we could enjoy later that evening.
We were unable to get the names and address of the couple who so kindly paid for our special dinner, but through this letter, we want them and your readers to know that we fully intend to “pay it forward.”
We will endeavour to buy meals for those who appear to be less fortunate than we ourselves are and who we see on the streets in Summerland, Penticton, Peachland and West Kelowna.
Bob and Annette Mason
Summerland
Chilliwack, Mission don’t charge for parking
Dear Editor:
Stop with the pay parking downtown!
Pay parking is hurting tourism and businesses in our downtown core.
I have heard many people saying they won’t shop downtown because of the $2 per hour parking fees our mayor and council voted to put in place.
I recently had to go to both Chilliwack and Mission to handle a family emergency and was pleased to find out that neither of these cities charge for downtown parking.
If Mission, with a 2021 population of 36,193, doesn’t charge for parking then Penticton with a population of 36,893 doesn’t need to either.
Pay parking in Penticton downtown needs to stop and if that means voting in a new mayor and council members to get rid of pay parking then so be it.
Voters, aren’t you fed up paying more and more of what I call hidden taxes for the pleasure of living in Penticton? If you remember who put these parking charges in place, then vote according to your conscience. I know I will be.
Linda Lund
Penticton