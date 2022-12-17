December rounds out the year of great gaming titles below are the games coming in December to the service. I'm currently finishing High on Life on the Series X.
High on Life is from the co-creator of Rick and Morty. It has the player as a kid that is trying to save humanity from being turned into drugs for aliens.
You become a bounty hunter in your quest to save humanity. The game is full of adult themes, swearing and general themes.
The game is not for kids. I'm having a blast collecting bounties and loot.
The humor and dialog of the guns has always been funny and interesting to listen to. Look for my full thoughts coming up.
RELEASE DATES
Eastward
(console,PC,Cloud)
December 1
Totally Reliable Delivery Service (PC)
December 1
The Walking Dead: The Final Season
(Console,PC,Cloud)
December 1
Hello Neighbour 2
(Console,PC,Cloud) December 6
Lego Star Wars : Skywalker Saga
(Console,PC,Cloud)
December 6
Chained Echoes
(Console,PC,Cloud)
December 8
Metal Hellsinger
(Console)
December 8
High on Life
(Console,PC,Cloud)
December 13
Potion Craft
(Console,PC)
December 13
Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
(Console,PC,Cloud)
December 15
