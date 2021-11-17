Earlier this year a friend lent me a copy of “Harpers” to read an article on climate change entitled “Prayer for a Just War”. It is the only analogy I have seen comparing the concerns of climate change with war. It was a powerful article on the need for the political will to address climate change concerns. I have been constantly reminded of the analogy since that time and continually find more, and more varied analogies.
The analogies include:
• This is a true war to attack a dangerous opponent that could destroy our quality of life for a long time. The UN expression “climate crisis” expresses the urgency.
• The urgency is reinforced by the climate change scientists’ concerns about possible environmental tipping points. The environmental tipping points are growing climate change concerns where science has insufficient knowledge to know when the tipping points, major environmental changes, will occur. The two tipping points I am aware of are the increasing acidity of the oceans as they absorb carbon dioxide and become more acidic, and the melting permafrost releasing increasingly more carbon dioxide. The increasing ocean acidity could quickly destroy the oceans biological structures and thus a major world food source. Carbon dioxide release from permafrost could cause global warming to increase much faster than currently forecast.
• This is the only war where all the countries in the world need to be on the same side.
• This is also the only war where the direct impacts will be felt by all nations; unlike the Americas in the Second World War where most of the sever suffering was felt in countries that were far away.
• Like all major wars there will be two shifts in the economy. For war, countries shift to the war economy and then shift back to a peace economy. For climate change the shifts will be away from the carbon fuel economy to the green economy.
Canada has a very critical role in climate change even though we only produce 1.89% of the annual emissions of greenhouse gases. Canada and the U.S. produce the highest emissions per capita in the world. Canada, as one of the early developing countries produced a disproportionate amount of the carbon dioxide currently in the atmosphere.
As a G7 economic country, Canada has the economic strength to lead the world in the fight against climate change and has promised the UN to fulfill this role.
One appropriate economic concern is the federal debt incurred during the pandemic. The war analogy again provides some answers. The government debt of western economies relative to annual GDP was 200% by the end of the Second World War.
This is still well above our current level. Most of the countries quickly reduced the deficit with the shift to the post war economy, as will occur relatively quickly as we shift to the green economy. For greater comfort see “Modern Monetary Theory” online.
Another immense economic support would be to address inequality as presented on-line by Canadians for Tax Fairness. who provide suggestions for $90 billion annually in increased Canadian revenue without increasing taxes on the working and middle classes.
Some political parties have made promises to close tax loopholes, but specifics need to be understood and the maximum increase, or close to the maximum increase will probably be required.
It is critical that the newly elected Canadian government have the political will to aggressively address all their climate change obligations.
Bill Stollery is a retired construction manager residing in Penticton. Aspiring author – How WE Can Save the World