Forty years ago, I joined in a great adventure. You see, the United Church of Canada used to have an active and influential publishing company called Ryerson Press. For a variety of reasons, too many to detail here, Ryerson Press folded in 1971.
And for 10 years, Canada’s biggest Protestant denomination had no printed materials of its own. No Bible studies. No theological texts. And no Sunday school curricula – at a time when churches had to rent space in nearby schools to house the number of children involved.
Then in 1981, Ralph Milton and I decided we would each publish a book. In our spare time. For the sake of our egos, mostly.
We called it Wood Lake Press, because from the back deck of his home, Ralph could see Wood Lake in the distance.
We thought it would be a hobby. It was more like getting sucked into a vacuum. Like getting swept away down a rushing river. We had conservatively estimated our book sales at, maybe, 2,000 copies. One of the first books went to 14,000 copies. Another to 20,000.
Both Ralph and I were fairly well known in United Church circles already. Although our publishing house was 100 per cent independent, the United Church took us into their arms, as if we were their own publishing house brought back to life again.
Initially, I was the sole editor, responsible for making manuscripts coherent and readable. I also designed the pages and covers, applying insights from my experience in magazines to make our books look different.
Ralph was the publisher. He had the drive, the vision. And he had a rare genius for setting up international alliances with other denominations and their publishing arms.
Our staff grew from just the two of us, to five, to 12, to 31. We printed a hymnbook supplement that sold over 300,000 copies – the biggest print run that a large commercial printer had ever handled. We created – not by ourselves, of course – not just one but two Sunday School curricula that went viral across Canada, and into the U.S.
By now, Wood Lake was everyone’s favourite religious publishing house. In contrast to the bigger U.S. publishers, we offered a liberal theology. We expressed it in everyday language. We avoided time-worn platitudes and traditional definitions that expected the faithful to park their brains at the door.
We invited people to think.
We claimed to be the only publishing house in the world that had its branch office – me – in Toronto and its head office in Winfield.
Winfield? Where’s that?
And I must admit, it was good for our egos. Before I moved to B.C., I often had two or three speaking engagements every month. Ralph set up ecumenical gatherings and conferences all over the country, as far east as Newfoundland. People flocked to hear us, see us, buy our products.
But we got burned out. Eventually, of course, Ralph and I retired. But Wood Lake, now owned by our former employees, carried on for another 25 years.
Until this month. As church attendance has slipped, as Sunday schools have joined the dodo, sales dropped through the floor. Wood Lake’s staff was down to four, plus a few freelancers on contract.
The official announcement said, in part: “It is with much sadness that Wood Lake has had to make the decision to discontinue publishing books and curriculum. We don’t have the resources to continue ... to hold up the legacy of our best sellers and our history.”
I’m sorry to see it end. But I don’t see the closure as failure. Publishers everywhere are falling like autumn leaves. Rather, I’m proud to have been part of a 40-year effort. It was a great adventure.
Did we make mistakes. Of course we did. Would we have done some things differently? Of course. Do we regret anything? No. We – and I mean the whole staff – did our best.
And I like to think that we made the world – or at least the churches in Canada – a little bit better place to live.
Will there be a resurrection? Another publishing house to carry the torch for what’s being called “progressive Christianity?”
I hope so, but I don’t know. That’s the thing about resurrections. They can’t be predicted.
Certainly, we couldn’t have predicted what would result from a simple desire to self-publish our own writings. We took the initial steps, and then got swept along by tides stronger than anything we could have imagined.
It has been a wonderful ride. Farewell, Wood Lake. Thank you for everything.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca