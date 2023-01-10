The recent difficulty that the Republican majority in the US House of Representatives encountered in selecting a speaker is a clear signal to that nation and indeed the world: the next two years for governance of the U.S. will be extremely chaotic.
Explaining why requires a bit of background first.
First, election of the speaker requires a majority of all voting members, not just a plurality. Until a speaker is elected the House of Representative cannot function in any capacity. The mid-term elections in 2022 gave the Republicans a four-seat majority meaning any candidate for speaker could only lose 4 votes and still win.
The leader of the Republicans in the House, Kevin McCarthy, was the most likely candidate for speaker but is openly disliked by at least five Republican members if not more. They were never going to vote for him. It took 15 ballots to get these people to sit on the sidelines long enough for him to be elected.
About 20 members of the house form an extremely right-wing conservative group, the so-called freedom caucus. They also deny the legitimate election of President Joe Biden and are ardent supporters of former President Trump.
These people are against co-operating in any fashion with the Democrats to pass legislation. They also favour substantial tax reductions to make sure government does not grow and they want balanced budgets, thereby implying smaller government and reduced spending.
Moreover, many of these renegades are determined to shut down the government, given the chance, by refusing to increase the debt ceiling when an increase becomes necessary sometime this summer. This would cause a cataclysmic international financial disaster if the U.S., as a consequence, defaults on scheduled debt repayments. There is no playbook for what to do when the country that issues a reserve currency becomes a deadbeat.
In the opinion of several observers, the digital age, with the advent of social media and the widespread demise of local newspapers, has given these far-right iconoclasts a means of reaching out directly to constituents and raising substantial funds in numerous small donations.
In turn, this has greatly reduced the power that party leaders hold over these individuals, thus enabling their policy independence.
Mr. McCarthy, in his effort to gain the title of Speaker, made so many concessions to the far-right group that, in the opinion of many, it will be impossible to achieve any significant progress on any of the issues facing the U.S. either domestically or internationally.
At least one commentator opined that McCarthy seemed to crave power for power’s sake rather than in advancement of any political end and was willing to debase himself in his pursuit of it.
Many fear the House will be more chaotic than effective, and expect the Republicans to demonstrate expeditiously their inability to provide governance. Leaving aside the question of refusing to raise the debt ceiling and the likely global financial downfall, just consider the following: expenditures on Defence may be stalled thereby weakening the nation’s security and assistance to Ukraine and foreign aid elsewhere may be stopped. Spending on slowing and mitigating climate change also may be curtailed.
Disfunction may extend beyond spending bill. Updating of U.S.-Canada treaties such as the Columbia River Treaty and operating the Joint Commission regarding the border may be impossible. Taxation treaties may not be extended and, of course protection, of US industries will be pushed by the far-right wing.
With no clear indication of the ability of one part of Congress to function, how do nations such as Canada even talk to the American government? How does the world’s longest undefended border deal with problems - major or even minor - without some assurance that the US government will be able to enact required legislation?
This dismal state of the political infrastructure of the U.S. government will have to be addressed by American voters. The Republican party is a shrinking minority party. The image projected by their far-right wing may cause voters to sharply reduce the faction’s success in the next national election in 2024. We can only hope so.