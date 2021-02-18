Crime reduction over bike lanes
Dear Editor:
Penticton has a crime problem and city council states that they do not have the funds to hire more police officers.
However, they do have enough funds to construct a $10 million lake-to-lake bicycle lane.
Interesting what the priorities are.
Patricia DesBrisay
Penticton
Everything that can go wrong, often does
Dear Editor:
I would like to add a positive note to your page.
2020 sure was a tough year and 2021 doesn’t look much better. I had some very troubling incidents (for me anyway) and I would like to publicly thank the experts who got me out of my pickle.
Just around Christmas, I was navigating my iPad and, computer nincompoop I am, got myself locked out. Trying to correct this got me into even more trouble. I made an appointment with the Apple Tech at London Drugs and, without hesitation, he quickly corrected the problems. His name is “Luke” and he really knows computers.
Then around New Years Eve, I heard a knock on my door and Mark Reiger, manager at Lakeview Terraces informed me my car had been damaged by fire. Seems a couple of two very small boxes I had left in my old-man cart the night before locked to the Abbott Street grill had been set ablaze and blistered the right front bumper.
A culprit had either gained entry or was able to reach through the grill to set the blaze. I immediately phoned ICBC that snowy morning expecting a long wait. The ICBC call was immediately answered by “Krista,” who took down the details very professionally, directed me to the nearest repair shop.
I phoned Jeremy Robinson, collision manager at Skaha Ford, told him my problem and he said, “When can you bring your car in?” I said, “Right now.” Braving the big snowfall that day, I made it there. Jeremy took photos, I filled out forms, he expected repairs could be made in three days. So off I go in a loaner.
Ironically, just the day before, I had brought my car in for mechanical repairs. Ryan Gosberg, service advisor, arranged a time when parts would be in. So, I now have two departments at Skaha Ford, both handled so great. Picked up my beautifully-fixed car in four days and I sure thank the fellows who did such a great job.
So what happens next? We are now in the New Year and I didn’t think anything else could go wrong. Ha! This past week, I get a letter from the strata council saying they had one complaint about me storing flammable material in my parking space. I have lived in this building for 12 years and never had a complaint. I took my camera and viewed all four parkade-level stalls and found 25 stalls with some flammable and some not-flammable material stored. I have presented my findings to the council and the management company.
At this writing on Feb. 14, I have not received a reply. I am 83, hoping for more at 84, not problems I might add. I worked in Victoria for more than 40 years at CJVI, CKDA, CHEK TV, but chose Oliver, and now Penticton, to spend our Golden Years.
It sure restores your faith in humanity when things that go wrong, are corrected so well by caring people. Thanks everyone.
Fraser McAlpine
Penticton
Summerland shouldn’t be solar-testing ground
Dear Editor:
I would like to thank Summerland Coun. Richard Barkwill for his essay on our proposed solar park. He is absolutely correct that this project should not go ahead.
I’m sure we all agree that our communities should attempt to be as “green” as possible. That does not mean at any cost.
Barkwill points out many obstacles to the financial viability of the project.
There have been several other community projects in the Okanagan that have been turned down for the very same reasons. The project ties up property that has been in the Official Community Plan as future residential development with access to sewer and will leave us with a money-losing situation. We have many more urgent areas to spend our limited resources.
I would urge others to relay this message to our mayor and council and say “no” to this project. Solar capabilities will continue to improve, but now is not the time for us to be the testing ground.
Gord Shandler
Summerland
Where’s James Bond when we need 007?
Dear Editor:
I wonder if the day will ever come when we clean out the courts containing the Canadian justice system.
The front page of Tuesday’s Herald reports, once again, on what appears to be a normal for Canadian justice — “Wife killer granted escorted absences.” This is enough to make any normal person upchuck.
I recall two movies which I can’t remember the titles, but I certainly agreed with the content. Both told of secret assassins who eliminate low-life when the law failed to deal with murderers who were found guilty far beyond a reasonable doubt.
All I can say is the courts and parole board are both wrong and disgusting and I only wish there was a group of mercenaries related to James Bond 007.
Oh to be young again, I would gladly sign on the bottom line. Today, I would surely contribute to a Go Fund Me campaign for those who have the heart to seek real justice for those like the victim pictured on Page 1 of the Feb. 16 edition of The Herald.
My heart goes out to those who will forever feel the pain.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Solar project of no benefit to community
Dear Editor:
Summerland Coun. Richard Barkwill’s letter indicates serious concerns with the process around the solar project (Herald, Feb. 10).
His professional skills demand that he report out to the public and now with his conclusions it appears it is time to reconsider the project.
We do not want more greenhouse gases produced in an effort to reduce climate change. Additionally, spending precious taxpayer dollars on a project that will actually increase — not decrease — our emissions seems beyond ridiculous and of zero benefit to the community.
Ted Vollo
Summerland
Do citizens need to take justice into own hands?
Dear Editor:
I was keenly interested in young Mark Billisberger’s less-than-flattering criticism of our Canadian injustice system and its nonsensical penalties handed out on society’s worst offenders (Herald, Feb. 16).
Our worst offenders are getting the proverbial and normal soft-shoe treatment by our gutless non-precedent-setting excuses for judges.
Mark, I know that you are a good man, not letting the gravity of this cloud your thoughts, unfortunately I do not possess your built-in-Canadian charm and tolerance.
I would seriously suggest that the cure for our lame, appeasing court system would be adding yet another level of justice, one that is not saddled with copious amounts of forgiveness. In my world, the last line of punishment for heinous crimes — after serving the joke of a sentence that our judges are famous for handing out — would be a special private force. A force that does not seek notoriety or publicity or reward.
A force that would round up the Parole Board of Canada’s freed perps and take him camping somewhere in our beautiful wilderness along with the appropriate amount of shovels.
Nothing fancy, just kind of like a new more modern version of “Creep Catchers.”
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Seniors with COVID are not self-inflicted
Dear Editor:
Another recent letter, seemingly a weekly admonition, warns yet again that opioid addiction is a problem of higher concern than the COVID-19 epidemic.
Killing, we are informed, “in numbers far exceeding what even an uncontrolled COVID epidemic would do.”
If so, a quick comparison is demanded.
Simply put, COVID favours killing the old and helpless while drugs kill the willing. Elderly and others are commonly stuck down while doing their best to avoid the unwanted plague.
Opioids and their deadly derivatives kill following self-administration. Virus causal is random, taking down the unexpecting while a drug OD is the culmination of self abuse. Those first few injections are voluntary, subsequent ones almost never so.
We are now a universally-informed society, drug initiation use is a voluntary, knowing choice. Over-prescription of fun drugs such as Oxycodone is a thing of the past and never was chronic in Canada — this was not West Virginia.
The opioid-support advocates suggest we have a medical-expense option. My MP and MLA will hopefully take the side of the innocent and unwilling true “victims.”
Jean Thomas
Okanagan Falls
Staff needs to present accurate data to council
Dear Editor:
I thank Summerland Coun. Richard Barkwill for his detailed analysis of the proposed Solar-and-Storage project.
His conclusions are supported by many references to published hard data, and the results are inescapable — this project makes no sense from technical, financial or ethical considerations.
I would also chastise the mayor and other councillors for their willingness to take presentations from staff at face value without doing their homework.
We elect our representatives to oversee and manage our affairs, and they are doing a less-than-stellar job.
Coun. Barkwill has used his accounting expertise to show up the flaws in the project, and I applaud him for his work.
John Bennest
Summerland
Courts, Province fail to accept responsibility
Dear Editor:
The RCMP update to Kelowna Council in March 15, 2020 stated that the Prolific Offender Monitoring Program currently monitors 39 prolific property crime-and- nuisance offenders.
This, in addition to additional programs indicates that the RCMP is being used for a babysitting service for prolific offenders at great cost of local taxpayers.
Kelowna hired seven new RCMP members in 2019 and reduced calls with the public online reporting system for non-emergency complaints.
As the Courts pursue a merry-go-round-system of catch and release; the police are tasked with providing increased social services including outreach crisis support; Restorative Justice for youth and first-time offenders; helping the homeless; participation in community events while babysitting prolific offenders.
Many costs of the local RCMP detachment are the responsibility of the Province. Because local taxpayers and town councils accept these costs the Province does nothing.
Taxpayers need town councils to ensure that policing comes first; babysitting social work is the responsibility of the Province.
Prolific offenders are a court responsibility. Town councils need to demand responsive action from the provincial government and more accountability from the courts.
Individually that is an overwhelming task however it should be easy to get support from the other cities in the Okanagan. With input from the RCMP, some solid proposals to the government on resolving crime in the Okanagan could be brought forth at the next SILGA meeting.
More mental health workers combined with law conferences finding solutions to alleviating crime in B.C.: Prolific crime responsibility should be squarely placed on the Courts to resolve. If the courts set these people free then they must bear the responsibility for the crimes they have allowed these prolific offenders commit on innocent citizens. The Province and the courts need to resolve this issue. The provinces need to provide facilities to treat these people and the courts must remand them to these facilities. It is not good enough for innocent citizens to pay the price because the courts and the Province are failing to accept responsibility.
The 2021 SILGA conference is being held on April 28. Individual town councils provide presentations for adoption that can be presented at the annual UBCM conference.
Penticton RCMP this year will start giving community impact statements in addition to victim impact statements to the courts.
Prolific offenders and a lenient justice system is the most pressing issue of our time. I would suggest town councils get cracking.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Should people travel abroad
Dear Editor:
It was with utmost interest and disappointment that I read your article “No candidates declared for June byelection” (Herald, Feb. 16).
I was most interested in who would desire to represent the citizens of Penticton in the important position of councillor in the upcoming byelection.
But, I was so disappointed and flabbergasted to read that one of the people considering a run for this position was Rick Thorpe, who had to be reached at his “winter home in Arizona.”
Does Mr. Thorpe, a former MLA and cabinet minister, not realize that the citizens of Penticton, and the rest of Canada, are under a “do-not-travel restriction?”
If he does, then how can he be in Arizona?
I doubt very much that the citizens of Penticton would want to be represented by someone who flaunts his disregard for a direct health order. Many of us in Penticton have homes in the United States or Mexico which we have not seen for almost a year. His being in Arizona smacks of elitism and most certainly offends the majority of us who strictly adhere to the protocols as regulated by Dr. Bonny Henry and our Health Minister, Adrian Dix.
To do otherwise would of course put our personal interests ahead of the general population. Something totally unbecoming of a person, during a pandemic, who again wants to represent the citizens of Penticton.
Thorpe was quoted as saying, “I haven’t ordered any lawn signs yet.”
It may not be prudent to put a rush on such an order.
Kerrigan Baxter
Penticton