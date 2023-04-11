Vineyards don’t offer good-paying wages
Dear Editor:
To the financial overlords:
The Penticton wine clubs don’t like the minimum wage being raised, so, who cares?
These wealthy folks who take up so much of this beautiful area with their grapes, are all about themselves.
Vineyards are for the owners, no real benefit for the surrounding area… crappy infrequent work, crap conditions and crap pay. Be quiet and mind your well-monied business.
James Carter
Penticton
Is there a Vancouver link with Penticton?
Dear Editor:
Like most of us, I have been asking myself where the poor/addicted/mental health victims of the evicted Vancouver Downtown Eastside tent cities will go.
I have also asked myself on my daily forays into our downtown (Penticton) core, where did all these fresh faces of the poor/ addicted/mental health victims on our streets come from.
I think I answered both my own questions.
George Murai
Penticton
Galt roundabout another boondoggle
Dear Editor:
The “Big Spend” of our council is on... again!
Monies spent on beneficial infrastructure are monies well spent. However, the proposed roundabout may well prove to be an exercise in futility from a utilitarian bang for the taxpayer dollar standpoint.
I live on upper Pineview and make at least one trip up and down each day. Granted, at certain times, the traffic on South Main is fairly heavy making access and egress difficult. No question that there is a traffic flow problem at certain times.
Some council members, as of late, seem to have their heads in the sand and probably have not travelled in the Galt-South Main-Pineview corridor as of late.
They seem to want to spend money like it is a necessity to do so. The coffers must be flush, so why a tax hike of up to 9.5% +/- if only to satisfy cyclists and themselves on boondoggle projects.
To start with, the current bike lane design at Galt and South Main is a major hindrance to vehicles trying to turn either way onto South Main. In theory, council would have us believe that a roundabout would be the end all and be all problem solver. A round-about, where proposed, would just compound the traffic flow problem.
It would be like an expensive accident looking for a place to happen. There will still be traffic backups when a vehicle comes on to South Main or when a vehicle turns off to Pineview. The reason for this is that many people in this city don’t know how to negotiate a round-about in proper fashion. Was any thought given to larger vehicles that might travel on South Main? For example, emergency vehicles, delivery trucks, etc. that might have to access Pineview.
Probably not.
It would seem that only two council members have looked at this over-budgeted, poorly-thought-out infrastructural boondoggle. It seems that the rest of council has blinders on and really has not done its homework, irrespective of staff’s input to point out benefits. Begs the question, “Does the dog wag the tail or does the tail wag the dog?”
As taxpayers, why are we putting up with self-indulgent councillors’ crap when it comes to spending our taxpayer dollars on less-than-justifiable infrastructure?
There are many other necessary infrastructural items that should be addressed before council’s infrastructure boondoggles come into play and taxpayer dollars are frittered away.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
An outsider look at Penticton’s bike lanes
Dear Editor:
My thoughts on your Penticton bike lane.
When visiting your fair city, do feel a certain amount of pity.
Park your rig and park your car — rent a bike to travel afar.
You will look sweet pedalling down the marked bike lane street on a bicycle built for two.
Take a scenic ride up the hills with no fuss to metropolis Olalla or bust.
Your heart may wish you had taken a bus.
Looking in from the outside.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
It’s showtime for the Penticton Tune-Agers
Dear Editor:
The sun is shining, the air is warming, the birds are singing and so are the choir members in the Penticton Tune-Agers.
Come and enjoy the Tune-Agers choir and orchestra in concert on Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m. at the Penticton United Church, while we “play and sing our way” into spring.
Since early January, the Tune-Agers have, assiduously, been driving through sun, cloud, snow, sleet, icy roads and cold weather every week to practice. We follow this up at home, practising our individual parts. This will culminate in our concert on Sunday, April 16.
I am a member of the choir. Under the direction of Nick Kelly, we spend many hours of hard work, and repetition — reaching for the high notes and the low notes (and unintentionally, occasionally hitting “sour” notes, speaking for myself).
And where would we be without Katie Shumaker, our pianist, to “give us our note” as she professionally and patiently accompanies us.
Nick also works with the orchestra weekly, to practice and fine tune their arrangements. Almost magically, Nick makes us all believe (and achieve) — unequivocally, without doubt, that we can actually attain the realms that he believes we can.
It is worth every millisecond spent on practice when, one day all the stars align and it “clicks.”
Transported by the music and song, one almost gets lost in the heart-soaring, uplifting euphoria of “joyful noise.”
When we are on the stage and look out at the audience, we see mirrored in your eyes the enjoyment and pleasure of music and song. Our enjoyment is doubly rewarding when we have the opportunity to share it with you.
Please remember 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16 — IT’S SHOWTIME at Penticton United Church.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for youth under 12 and available in advance and at the door.
Loretta Krauter
Summerland
Jack Knox was one of the all-time greats
Dear Editor:
I’m happy for Jack Knox on his retirement (Herald, April 7).
I will miss his self-deprecating humour and joyful skewering of politicians and wokeness. I rate him up with the best like, Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen.
While we desperately need the serious journalism that newspapers provide, we also need humour more than ever these days.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Maybe the real joke is our city council
Dear Editor:
The front page of The Herald on April 1st showing an elevated bike lane has to be a prank... right?
Knowing the controversy and well-deserved criticism that the bike lane issue has received in the community, it has to be. If not, it is a tasteless prank at best and a cruel joke at worst.
Three times in the past week I have had to step aside on the sidewalk to let a bicycle go by, in spite of the fact there is a newly- constructed and dedicated bike lane just inches away. Why would we waste more money on a project that has yet to prove its worth and utility?
Next thing you know they will be making jokes about Penticton becoming a 15-minute city.
Or maybe the real joke is our city council.
Darlene Johnson
Penticton