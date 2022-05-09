Major concerns today are the spread and belief in misinformation, and prevalence of conspiracy theories.
Proper understanding of science can help to address these concerns because unlike science these beliefs are not logical. Common sources and reasons for misinformation include populist anti-intellectualism, perceived threats to religious beliefs, postmodernism, and the fears of business interests affected by the latest science.
Donald Trump’s “fake news” is a prime example of populist anti-intellectualism. Others are the many populist countries and groups that promote their own interpretations of news.
Perceived threats to religious beliefs include some extreme Christians who deny science and are one source of anti-vaccine proponents.
All individuals have the right to not be vaccinated. The misinformation only occurs when they publicly promote opposition to societies rights to impose conditions that protect public health. Another is Islamic extremists who promote Shia Law and deny the legal rights of women.
There are others.
Postmodernism is defined as a philosophy that claims all knowledge and value systems are socially conditioned. Alternate phrasing would be “you can think whatever you want to think, it’s your choice.” This form of thought seems to grow and influence people that have uncertainties, and in the longer term generate conspiracy theories.
The definition of a person with the extreme form of this philosophy is anarchist. The book “Fantasyland — How America Went Haywire” is a detailed history of this philosophy and how it spreads and the scary concerns it generates.
An example of the fears of business interests is the oil and gas industry promoting denial or inappropriate action to address climate change concerns.
Solutions for Populist Anti-Intellectualism
The solutions for a populist government and populist political parties are straight forward and include supporting the media that reports the misinformation and opposing the media that promotes the lies. Opposing the populist government and political party and supporting the opposing governments or political parties by being politically active.
The solution for populist groups is less direct and include supporting the public media that report their activities. If they openly promote hatred or violence recommend legal prosecution.
If they are prosecuted ensure they are prosecuted as domestic terrorists.
Solutions for Perceived Threats to Religious Beliefs
The solutions include promoting appropriate fines or prosecution. Have direct discussion with members to promote better understanding (this can be very difficult and may not be productive). If they are a foreign government or foreign group, have our government publicly express our concerns, negotiate with the foreign government, if possible, participate in military intervention if appropriate, and help rescue known foreign citizens at risk.
Postmodernist Solutions
The best personal solution is to have direct discussion with practitioners, when identified. If an individual or group are properly identified as anarchists, not by fake news, ensure our government identifies them as potential domestic terrorists and monitors their communications and actions and treats them accordingly.
Fear of Business Interests
The solutions for misinformation generated by businesses include supporting the media that reports the misinformation and opposing the media that promotes the lies. Supporting governments or political parties that oppose the business interests by being politically active.
You can also initiate or support public legal actions against governments, and individual companies or the industry for not protecting our civil rights.
General Misinformation Solutions
All sources of misinformation are spread and amplified through social media. It is essential that governments initiate laws to ensure social media companies monitor and remove proven misinformation.
This must be done with appropriate consideration for free speech.
I believe the best approach would be to have the social media company immediately put a notice on any social media account they identify as containing misinformation with the added warning that the account will be closed in five calendar days.
The law must also have the social media company provide assurance that they will diligently address this problem or face further action.
Although controlling misinformation is challenging, there are lots of actions we can take.
Bill Stollery is a retired construction manager residing in Penticton and aspiring author “How WE can save the World.”