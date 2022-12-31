It’s your responsibility to wear a seatbelt
Dear Editor:
Re: Seatbelts on buses are long overdue (Herald/Courier letters, Dec. 28)
In his Dec. 28 letter, Garry Kuse writes: “My viewpoint of this latest tragic bus accident is I feel it is high time that full seatbelts be installed on buses.”
I assume Kuse is referring to the Dec. 24 bus accident on Highway 97C that claimed four lives.
While there were seat belts on this Ebus, the majority of passengers weren’t wearing one.
On Global Okanagan television news (Dec. 28), Cst. James Ward (BC Highway Patrol, Kelowna) was interviewed.
“Seat belts are required by law. If there is a seat belt on the seat, you have to wear it,” said Ward.
But it isn’t the bus driver’s responsibility to ensure passengers over the age of 16 are wearing a seat belt.
Ward: “You can’t expect the bus operator to be a police officer and enforce the Motor Vehicle Act. They don’t have the authority to do so. However, should it be treated like an aircraft where everybody gets on the plane, they won’t take off till everybody has their seatbelt on. Maybe buses got to start doing that, where they’re at the bus depot, the driver does a walk down the aisle, does an announcement and says we will not leave till everybody has the seat belt attached.”
In 2020, Transport Canada made seat belts mandatory on new highway buses.
David Buckna
Kelowna
Seatbelts need to be more comfortable
Dear Editor:
The Victoria Clipper from Seattle on Tuesday morning was cancelled, and my husband and I returned home via Washington Ferries to Bainbridge Island, then the Strait Shot bus from there to Port Angeles and the Coho.
The first thing we did when we boarded the bus was to fasten our seat belts. As far as we could see, none of the people around us were wearing theirs.
The seatbelts were stiff and unyielding for an 80-year-old lady, but I persevered because the horrendous accident in the Okanagan was fresh in our minds. My husband found it easier.
Perhaps the strength of the belts is a safety factor, but making them more comfortable might encourage people to wear them.
Andrea Ashton
Victoria
New city councillors on guard with the old
Dear Editor:
The last civic election brought about some new faces. One would think that with new faces would come some new fresh ideas that would lend themselves to the promotion of the illusive trio: openness, fiscal responsibility and accountability.
Here we are almost one-and-a-half months into a new council and we are no closer to this trio than we were before the election. One new councillor (Amelia Boultbee) and two incumbent councillors (James Miller and Helena Konanz) have the insight, no better yet the chutzpah, cajones call it what you will, to call a “spade a spade.”
The “resident councillors” (Mayor Julius Bloomfield, Campbell Watt and neophytes Isaac Gilbert and Ryan Graham) would seem to have their heads buried in the proverbial sand when it comes to the reality issues like the bike lane.
Bloomfield and Watt would seem to be in servitude to special interest groups (i.e. Penticton Area Cycling Association). They would also be an ally for Matt Hopkins, a spokesperson for PACA. The newbies, Gilbert and Graham in their newness and naivete to local politics are on board with the old guard, apparently going with the rank and file rather than formulating a well thought-out opinion of their own.
If we were to canvas the city door to door, we might find that there might be about 300 bikes in the city. It could be higher or it could be lower. Based on the 300 figure, CAPA has published figures for participation as to members riding through a week and how far they rode. The one week that I checked, they had 68 riders through the week and how far each one rode. Not too good for a group that says it has about 2,500 members.
Simple math should explain the 68 who rode represents .36% of their total membership enrollment. Imagine that the boondoggle bike lane, on a given week, had a whopping total of 68 riders or less than .5% usage. Wow! Really getting taxpayers dollars worth are we?
If we go further and equate this to a plugged number of 300 bikes and 68 users, we have an even more astounding usage figure a whopping .22%. Is this what is deemed real value for the buck?
In order to bring things into perspective, we, as concerned citizens and taxpayers should be knocking down the walls at City Hall demanding a referendum. To sit on our laurels (buttocks, if you will) indicates that we accept whatever council decides to do with our tax dollars.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Bike lanes are seldom used in winter months
Dear Editor:
Re: Lake-to-lake bike route in Penticton
As a seasonal recreational cyclist, I like bike lanes, but...
Why put a two-way bike lane on a one-way street? Combined with the delayed vehicle signal, someone is going to get hurt!
And, why spend money clearing the new bike lane and not clearing the collector bike lanes? Seems that unless you actually live on the bike lane it is not useful to you in winter conditions. When it snows like it just did, then wait a few days or a week and it will melt. There have been very few, if any, users of our bike lane in the past few weeks.
And, I would have started with painting the bike lanes first for a trial run to see if we got it right, then proceed with any changes, then add curbing if it was deemed necessary.
Who has the right of way at all the new crossings? In the past, the rule was a bike being ridden was the same as a vehicle while a bike being walked was the same as a pedestrian. So who has the right of way when a cyclist on a bike lane crosses in front of a vehicle?
And, did anyone think of utilizing the existing paved path from the high school through to Atkinson Street? It is only a short distance from Main Street for shoppers on bicycles and much less disruptive.
A prime minister once said, “What are you worried about? It’s only a million dollars.”
My answer to that is, but it is not your million dollars.
Doug Maxwell
Penticton
In 2023, let us speak about love
Dear Editor:
In a world dealing with epochal change, let us speak about love: particularly about putting love in the family.
Love is first of all friendship. Lovers do not see their relationship as temporary. Young couples do not expect their excitement to fade. As marriage matures it learns to negotiate. Children do not expect their parents to separate; but to be faithful and to remain together. A good marriage/ family enriches society.
After the love that unites us with God, married and family love calls spouses to the greatest love adventure on earth. This family life of unity is rooted in the joy of friendship.
The traits of friendship are: concern for the good of the other, intimacy, warmth, stability born from a shared life. Spouses can on Jan. 1, reflect deeply on honouring the mystery of the person who forms their life together.
Let us not fear attacks against marriage. Marriage will last because it is rooted in the deepest inclination of the human heart. This year I will be asking people entrusted to me, to put love in their families every single day, in their professions and their vacations, everywhere. The inspiration for us is friendship with Jesus.
When I speak to our children, especially those under 15, I now ask all of them, (with so many different faiths or none in our school), to be partners in putting love in their homes and school.
This is the age group that can renew the world. They are still pure and even when they fail they can begin again immediately, always and with joy. They will then create great families from their own marriages.
They are my best hope for saving marriages and building a united world. I never saw this truth so clearly until this Advent and Christmas.
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton
