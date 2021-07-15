Place stop-work order on bike lanes
Dear Editor:
The railings on the Martin Street bike lanes in Penticton have already proven unsafe as a railing was crashed into and a post on the opposite side broken off.
Did planners evaluate if a truck or long vehicle had enough room to turn the corner where the one lane begins? What safety evaluation was done before work commenced? Will people trip on these?
What happens if a bike swerves to avoid a pedestrian and their wheel hits the railing? Would they not indeed fall over into vehicle traffic? Was any thought of safety employed into this ridiculous, redundant bike railing?
In the name of safety and traffic flow, what should be done is to remove all railings and restaurant patios and make Martin a uniform two-lane street.
What if someone turns left or right at Nanaimo and pedestrians are crossing —a complete traffic stop? Does it appear planners really have no plan?
Do they get their bad ideas from some magazine with little or no research as to safety and traffic flow? In their failed attempt to improve Penticton, they have made it unsafe and a massive waste of the taxpayers money.
For the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and drivers an immediate stop-work order must take place to review safety of the obvious failed attempt at a bike lane.
I am for a simple bike lane, but the railings and single lane needs to be immediately rectified before someone gets seriously injured or killed. Whoever designed this disaster should be held accountable for injury or death.
Clifford Martin
Penticton
Some amazing work during tragic time
Dear Editor:
Due to the tragic accident with the collapse of the building crane in downtown Kelowna, many of the local residents had to be evacuated due to fears of a further collapse.
The Salvation Army church was utilized as the evacuation centre and, despite the relatively short notice, the organizational ability and efficiency of the volunteers were amazing.
We were given regular and timely updates on the developing situation, which was greatly appreciated.
The volunteers who did the registration of the evacuees demonstrated both skill and empathy which were outstanding. There were snacks, fruit and beverages available; three nights free hotel accommodations were available for those who needed housing; free vouchers were available for essential items; emergency prescription services had been arranged; and transportation was also available.
Additionally, some of the local residents had witnessed the collapse of the crane, and grief counselling was provided at the centre.
This again was greatly appreciated by those who witnessed this horrific event.
The organizers and volunteers at the evacuation centre are to be commended for their kindness, empathy, and patience during this very stressful event. They should be very proud of their achievements – the community is certainly proud of them.
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna
Don’t bow to big business, union jobs
Dear Editor:
Our planet is burning up and your government is subsidizing fossil fuels and allowing deforestation leading to greater emissions and reducing carbon sinks.
Please, Premier (John) Horgan and Ministers, listen to the science and the scientists. Listen to the elders. Listen to the people of your province. We are begging you to protect our future.
You have children. You have grandchildren. Think of them.This is not the time to bow to big business and union jobs in damaging industries. This is the opportunity to make bold change to start training in good renewable jobs, investing in true clean energy, halting old growth logging, building systems for clean electricity, legislating against polluting practices and deforestation, and more.
You could be remembered as the premier with vision and courage. Or the one who fiddled while Penticton and the Okanagan and B.C. burned.
Sunday, June 27, 42C! This is a human- caused catastrophe. It can be reversed. You and your government can take action. We need you to take action. We need you to be a visionary and a global leader. I beg you to listen to all of us. We live in great fear and anxiety.
Lori Goldman
Penticton
Space tourism: the height hubris
Dear Editor:
Space tourism is the height hubris. Not only does it have a huge carbon footprint, but it accomplishes nothing. It’s just a very expensive roller-coaster ride for the 1%.
Unlike communication, weather and other satellites which improve our daily lives or the space station which could result in some useful discoveries, space tourism only results in bragging rights. If climate change is such an issue why not ban this waste of energy?
Of all the steps we could take to benefit the environment, outlawing space tourism must be the lowest hanging fruit. Maybe after a few mishaps, and spending millions looking for the wreckage, society will come to its senses and ban this stupidity. How many people will have to die before we stop these thrill rides?
Steen Petersen
Nanaimo
Skating rink not top priority in Penticton
Dear Editor:
Re: “City repatriating parking spots ahead of rink construction,” (Herald, July 14).
I am deeply dismayed by the proposed skating rink that our Penticton city council is pushing through.
Until we can provide for the basic needs of our citizens, how can we justify vanity projects? A skating rink may be a fun attraction, but access to housing seems far more attractive to me.
When our citizens don't have access to housing, year-round employment, medical care, or security from vandalism, I am shocked that the city isn't focusing on those issues.
When will council wake up and provide for the needs of the many, instead of the wants of the few?
Katie O’Kell
Penticton
Cannings got to the party a little too late
Dear Editor:
Dear Mr. Cannings. That was a great column (“Hundreds of people died from the heat,” July 14) in the Herald. However I fear that you are a little late to the party.
I for one have been banging my drum and sounding the alarm about climate change for over 50 years and it's done very little to change public policy.
As Greta Thunberg recently said about you "leaders"... "You have the world’s eyes on you, so you started to act. Not acting as in taking climate action, but acting as in role playing. Playing politics, playing with words, and playing with our future. Pretending to take responsibility — acting as saviours as you try to convince us that things are being taken seriously. Meanwhile the gap between your rhetoric and reality keeps growing wider and wider.”
Not only did your party agree to the Liberals extremely weak Climate Legislation, Bill C-12, any Green Party amendments, put forward by Elizabeth May, arguably one of Canada's foremost experts on the environment, were dismissed, reworded or disregarded.
The current climate crisis in B.C. is indeed appalling, but a wake-up call. Really sir, you a scientist, should have been awake and yelling about it quite a long time ago. Your column would have been better with calls for specific policy changes: no more pipelines, no more clearcutting old growth, decarbonizing the grid and electrifying transportation, etc. Without any actual calls to action, it falls into saying the right thing, but doing nothing.
I note that you said this summer is a baseline for the future. Too bad you and your ilk didn't do anything in the past to prevent this crisis.
One other thing Greta said in her speech to the Austrian Summit, which is particularly ironic considering the folks at Fairy Creek who are laying their bodies on the line to protect the crucial life support biospheres of the remnants of old growth in B.C.: "‘When the protests get too loud, you make the protests illegal."
Jill Tarswell
Salt Spring Island
Humans must act quickly, forcefully
Dear Editor:
Re: “The pace of climate change is what’s alarming” (Herald/Courier letters, July 13).
Patricia Reid points out that the pace of climate change is 10 times faster than that suggested by Jim Church (“Heat wave shouldn’t be causing alarm bells,” Herald/Courier letters, July 9).
In fact, Reid’s figure lowballs the more likely rate of change. Scientists suggest that the current increase in carbon dioxide is occurring far faster compared with the rates of previous mass extinctions.
It is likely, according to conservative estimates, 12,000 times faster than the rate of the Devonian extinction.
Equally concerning, current rates of ocean acidification are likely 30 times higher than during the Permian extinction, the greatest of all the previous mass extinctions.
As human beings, we should all be very concerned about the need to act quickly and forcefully.
Ian Pooley
Kelowna
Changing tools will make little difference
Dear Editor:
Adding a new tool in the possible Federal government tool box would quickly lose its shine in my opinion.
In Canada there are too many nuts that have no faith that a new tool will fit all. History has proven time and time again that nothing is perfect in politics.
The only thing voters can count on is that the flies may change, but the pile just gets bigger and bigger as BS baffles brains.
Canada is not the Canada I once knew, how about you?
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
How can we make amends?
Dear Editor:
Re: “Unmarked graves found at Island residential school,” (Herald/Courier, July 13.)
Ever since I talked to a young Indigenous woman about a year ago who told me that “My grandmother went to the residential school on Kuper Island — but she survived,” I pondered exactly what she meant by that cryptic comment.
Now I know, and it’s shocking.
That residential school, like many others across the country, was a death camp — our very own Canadian holocaust. And I, as a white Canadian, am ashamed. The question remains: What can we do to truly make amends?
Brian Case
North Saanich