Three Gables lot still hasn’t been developed
Dear Editor:
How many people remember going into the beer parlour at this hotel in the 300 block of Main Street? The Three Gables Hotel burned down more than 20 years ago and to this day it has remained a gravel pit and an eyesore to Penticton’s downtown core.
Folks, there is something wrong with this picture. Is the city refusing to deal with this disgraceful situation?
Over 20 years... are you kidding me?
R.B. Manery
Penticton
Air travel still allowed, but not gym workouts
Dear Editor:
Well here we go again. Me without a gym to attend for a month because some people cannot get a simple jab in the arm and make a small sacrifice so the rest of us can get back to a normal life.
People are still permitted to travel on an airplane or train domestically or internationally crammed together like sardines, even if the travel is non-essential, and drag the virus all over the world.
But, we cannot go to the gym to stay healthy, where customers are double vaccinated, not to mention wearing masks, and social distancing for the most part.
Where is the sense in any of this?
Either a global-wide lockdown is necessary to get this under control, or else just lift all restrictions and let it run its course. No more fooling around.
I, for one, am done. Like dinner.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
IH’s profoundly incompetent mistake
Dear Editor:
Thank you Lynn Crassweller! (Herald, Dec. 21) The lump of coal award definitely goes to I.H. for pulling its annual funding to Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre.
They continually refuse to acknowledge their mistake, let alone correct it. Let’s hold I.H. responsible for this profoundly incompetent mistake. They clearly have no idea what they are doing.
Jamie Carter
Penticton
Restaurants getting thrown under the bus
Dear Editor:
Here we go again. The same time last year the provincial health orders were changed within 24 hours of New Year’s Eve which turned out to be a catastrophic debacle for the food service and hospitality industry.
The government ended up with egg on their face as the desired end result of keeping people safe was obliterated by what really happened. They imposed an 8 p.m. last call and everyone needed to vacate by 11 p.m.
There was no evidence to support this decision. What really happened around the province was that this measure forced people who wanted to celebrate the new year to congregate in unsafe and unmonitored environments, private residences.
I am cautiously optimistic that the restaurant industry has been spared this New Year’s Eve. The bars have not.
The head of disease control in the province has gone on record to say their decisions are evidence-based and there was no evidence to support that COVID-19 was spread within regulated restaurants.
Although we have been mandated to distance, no mingling and no dancing, we can still find a way to have some fun and bring in the New Year in a safe dine-in environment.
The big difference this year is that those attending New Year’s Eve dinners in their favourite restaurants will be double vaccinated and in well ventilated areas with COVID safety plans in place.
I guess time will tell if we get thrown under the bus again.
Greg Condonopoulos, MBA
Owner/Director
Theo’s Restaurant
Penticton
Nothing can erase love among families
Dear Editor:
Joyeux Noel et Bonne Année!
It really doesn’t matter what language we speak or how we say it because some customs, traditions and the hope for better times are as enduring and timeless as the changing of seasons.
With Christmas being “cancelled” again it occurs to ask what’s next to keep us “safe” from a new variant that rhymes with Oh My God?
Didn’t something similar happen in 2020 except it wasn’t until New Years Eve that all events were cancelled?
It’s not hard to imagine that people are still going to get together for Christmas regardless of what the news says or otherwise. Not because they are concerned about their safety or that they are told to fear something they cannot see.
It’s because nothing can erase the love among families and the cherished traditions of peace towards one another that we have observed for centuries. Traditions of celebrating the sanctity of family, trust in friendships and the hope that comes on Christmas Day and looking toward a New Year are durable and ever lasting.
The joys that come with those celebrations are as enduring as the gift of a child’s priceless smile on Christmas morning.
That’s not going to change and it never will.
The people currently making the rules will some day go their own way, but Christmas will always remain.
No matter how dark or dire some may want us to think that things are, the reality is that most people have hope and faith in better times to come.
That’s what the Christmas season is about and what a new year brings.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Wayne Llewellyn
Penticton
Maybe Jack’s not a complete idiot
Dear Editor:
Frequent columnist Jack Knox might be ignorant and an idiot on many things, but he is a very wise man, which might just make him very smart.
Gerald Marantz
Parksville
Canada’s military still needs the U.S.
Dear Editor:
Justin Trudeau needs to wake up from his Rip Van Winkle act and remove the paper bag used by The Unknown Comic.
The fact is Canada alone could not fight its way out of a paper bag without the help of the Americans — which recently didn’t do so well in a 20-year war, even with the help of Canadians.
Asking allies to unite against China is stupid, plus the fact Russia has rallied the always-right people with their latest gig filled with fear.
I am sure China and Russia and their allies, some of which have no apparent use for the U.S., are up to the job of retaliation?
Perhaps a world war would frighten COVID and its variants enough to move to another planet before Earth itself is blown to smithereens.
Blowing your horn and acting tough while standing beside a bully is childish. It’s time politicians joined military service and got a photo-op with their rear end shot off.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Some points to ponder from a 90-year-old
Dear Editor:
It may be a strange attitude, but this 90-year-old woman is glad she won’t see the outcome of what is now denominating the discourse in Canada today.
It seems trust in Canada has disappeared and been replaced with distrust in everything: Health-care professionals, politicians, science, the media, educators and anyone who makes a decision affecting our lives.
Even our hard-won democracy is attacked in the mistaken belief that almost anything would be better than what we have now. Beware! What I have learned in my long life is that this type of populist upheaval too often ends in a dictatorship.
Finally, I often wish I knew half as much about anything as these outspoken critics profess to know about everything. It must be comforting to them. But it is disturbing to those of us who’ve survived the results of two world wars, two major depressions and repeated periods of economic insecurity. We have learned is that there is no certainty in life, and that this too will pass.
Beverley Christensen
Victoria
Omicron won’t scare away the spirit of Christmas
Dear Editor:
You’d better watch out
You’d better not fly. Without any doubt
I'm telling you why:
Omicron is coming to town.
It’s making a list and checking to see
Who had the jabs and who will be free.
Wear your n
mask or you’ll get a frown.
It’s up to us to stop the spread.
We have to isolate
And do what Doctor Henry says,
Before it is too late.
You’d better take care
Wherever you go.
The virus is there
so your passport show,
Omicron has come into town.
Pixie Marriott
Summerland