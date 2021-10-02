Webster’s dictionary might have to change
Dear Editor:
“FREEDUMB,” the belief that your
personal freedom outweighs others’ personal safety.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Cycling in Kelowna keeps getting better
Dear Editor:
Big kudos to our city planning staff and council on the improvements to Kelowna’s cycling infrastructure.
With the recent completion of the Ethel Street corridor and extension of the rail trail, commuting in Kelowna by bike just gets better and better.
Leave the car at home, give yourself a little extra time and say goodbye to the frustration of sitting behind the wheel stuck in traffic. You may find biking around town the most enjoyable part of your day.
Dave Crawford
Kelowna
Governments blowing it for average citizens
Dear Editor:
Hello fellow taxpayers.
I am just a regular taxpaying senior and may not be the sharpest pencil in the crayon box, but it seems to me that ever since common sense left Ottawa, there have been some crazy expensive decisions made by Justin Trudeau and the Liberals.
He was the first to admit he was not overly concerned with the monetary aspect of running our country. Would I be wrong in suggesting $600 million on an unwanted election makes any sense?
Handing out CERB to everyone, no matter their situation, did that make any sense? Bringing over thousands of refugees and paying for them. How long? No one knows, during a very expensive pandemic, does that make any sense?
Lord knows the plight of our First Nation friends has been no less than tragic in many ways. Once again politicians, mainly those running the Indian Affairs department over the years have spent taxpayers’ monies like it was going out of style. Still, many communities live in abject poverty, with filthy water, living in non-insulated shacks and have the highest percentage of incarcerations per capita. Also an unbelievable overdose problem… does that make any sense?
And now to smooth everything over, Trudeau and his gang are going to provide $40,000 each to all those that were affected by residential schools. I don’t see the churches stepping up to the pump, for many of their terrible deeds. Does that make any sense?
Why not go to each Band and based on the qualifying number times 40,000 and do things that would benefit the Bands as a whole. Would that make sense?
There comes a time when economics has to come into play and those in power have to start deciding what makes sense to all of us, especially those that are paying the bills.
Does that make sense?
Mitch Netterfield
Penticton
Some good news from the climate crisis
Dear Editor:
What if there was a little good news about the climate crisis and nobody heard it? Don’t we really need a little good news right now?
Well mainstream media is quick to feature the dire warnings of climate apocalypse from radical action groups the rational voice in the wilderness gets no attention.
In spite of those voices coming from actual scientists, what we hear and read are the doomsday rantings of a Swedish teenager and the flawed interpretations of the actual science by groups whose very existence and paycheque is dependent on an apocalypse.
Just released is a book by Barack Obama’s Undersecretary of Science, Steven Koonin entitled “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What it Doesn't and Why it Matters.”
Koonin comes to the same conclusion as Shellenberger does in “Apocalypse Never.” There is huge disconnect between the scientific data compiled by the scientists and what we read or hear in the media.
Why?
Because the data is cherry picked to put the message the activists want.
Yes, the world needs to take better care of the environment, but the dire alarmism we are subjected to is overblown and the political solutions that are being shoved down our throats are not necessarily the answer.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Terrible legacy left by Catholic priests, nuns
Dear Editor:
Reading the details of the experiences of the survivors of the residential schools makes me wonder at the mindset of the Roman Catholic nuns who ran these institutions and the priests who oversaw them.
It seems to me that their behaviour was totally at odds with their vows and diametrically opposed to the basic principles of Christianity and the general thrust of the teachings of their church.
This is far from the only instance of inhuman cruelty by Roman Catholic nuns going back in history well beyond the creation of the residential school system.
In Ireland, going back to the 19th century (and probably earlier), girls who were seduced by smooth-talking boys and also those who were the victims of rape or incest were treated abominably by the church. They were forced to give birth because any form of termination was deemed sinful by the church.
Once the baby was born, it was forcibly taken away because the girl was considered to be incapable of caring for it and families were discouraged from offering support.
She would usually be banned from taking communion and often barred from attending church at all.
The baby would be placed into an orphanage run by nuns who, as soon as the child was old enough, subjected it to brutal punishments which continued on a daily basis until the child was either adopted or became an adult.
Adoption was a rarity because the child was presented to potential adoptive parents as the “offspring of Satan.”
If the father of the child confessed his sin to a priest in the confessional, he would receive a “sentence” which amounted to a slap on the wrist.
The same priests would offer tacit approval to the behaviour of the nuns.
The attitude of these priests and nuns seemed to amount to practicing or condoning unnecessary cruelty whilst condemning similar behaviour by their parishioners.
Brian Butler
Penticton
Elections Canada operate elections well
Dear Editor:
This letter is with regard to last month’s federal election.
As the representative of Liberal candidate Ken Robertson in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding, I had the privilege of observing the administration of four days of advance coting and general voting in the election.
I would like to commend these Elections Canada personnel and supervisors for doing an excellent job of carrying out their duties so as to ensure that ballots were properly handled at all stages of the voting process. Their scrupulous attention to proper ballot-handing procedures helped ensure the democratic integrity of the election process in our riding.
I would like to suggest that the electorate should make it known that they would like to see a similarly high standard of professionalism in town/municipal elections and referenda (the South Okanagan Aquatic Centre) possibly by having such elections and referenda administered by the same group of supervisors who oversaw this federal vote.
Sy Murseli
Osoyoos
People, government should boycott China
Dear Editor:
The column “What Other Papers Say” (Courier, Sept. 30) should have been labelled “Misleading Propaganda.”
The article repeated verbatim the Chinese government’s statement on the release of Meng Wanzhou. There was no mention that she did acknowledge in court that she misled a major bank, contravening UN sanctions, and was permitted to reside in the comfort of her Vancouver home while the extradition process proceeded.
There was no mention of the two Michaels, Kovrig and Spavor, who were arrested and imprisoned in China for no offence, other than being conveniently available hostages.
To give China propaganda benefits through your newspaper does your readers and all Canadians a disservice.
Many of us are outraged at China’s behaviour, and try to avoid buying Chinese merchandise wherever possible. We should also encourage our federal government and telecom companies to boycott Huawei equipment.
You used to run a column “Fake News Stories This Week.” That would have been a more appropriate place for this drivel.
Colin Haddock
West Kelowna