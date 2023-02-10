I grew up going to my local movie theatre and I have always loved movies.
Unfortunately, a lot of the best films are the ones I’ve never heard of... and I’m a working journalist.
The purpose of a multiplex is to turn a profit and that’s why superhero movies are the ones showing. Theatre owners are unlikely to take a risk and show something with limited commercial appeal.
Say what you want about the Academy Awards, but they often provide exposure for films that people likely wouldn’t have gone to the effort to see without this extra publicity.
Canadian-made films have been great for years and a few have even broken into the mainstream — Brooklyn, Room, Juno and The Sweet Hereafter are fairly recent examples. This year, Women Talking by Toronto-born writer/director Sarah Polley cracked many 10-best lists.
If you search hard and long enough you can see Canadian films in the big cities and on streaming services.
The short subject movies, unfortunately, are nearly impossible to find.
Once in a while something comes along that’s a breath of fresh air such as the Snakebite Film Festival, advertised with the tagline: “Awakening culture, uniting communities.”
The four-day, five-film event was held this past weekend in Penticton.
“How did you enjoy the Snakebite festival?,” I was asked.
Enjoy isn’t the right word. Challenged is a better one.
With the exception of the Travolta version of Grease, there were four independent films, mostly Canadian-made and introduced with a short subject film, one about a group of teens searching for Ogopogo.
Grease was a bit out of place, but the selection committee insists on having something fun and mindless for opening night. (I’m embarrassed to admit this, but I had a lot of fun.)
The festival itself is gradually growing and now offers side events including a kickoff party, wine tour and artistic workshop.
Founder Carl Meadows threw in a few extra touches including an American Sign Language interpreter for each movie.
If you were “underemployed” or a student, free tickets were available.
At the screening of Bones of Crows (this should be mandatory viewing for every Canadian), two rows were reserved for Penticton Indian Band elders.
If memory serves me right, Penticton last had a major film festival in the late 2000s with the Beach Blanket Film Festival where independent films were shown on a floating screen in Okanagan Lake. That was a lot of fun. I’m not sure whatever happened to that event. It just ended.
To the small and mightly group that brought Snakebite to Penticton, well done and thank you. I am looking forward to next year’s festival already.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca