No fire sales on the cost of home insurance
Dear Editor:
Re: In response to member of Parliament Richard Cannings recent fire insurance column (Herald, July 13).
Climate change has impacted all our citizens’ ability to purchase home fire insurance throughout B.C. Maybe a Home Fire Insurance yearly grant, similar to our Property Home owners grant would be the answer.
Qualifying for a mortgage without insurance puts potential buyers out of an already impossible market. God help you if your home is within a fire-prone area or flood plain. We are seniors and between property tax and home insurance we are nearly at the $10,000 range annually.
Bob Rietveld
Penticton
Fix destroyed fish habitat before building a dock
Dear Editor:
Summerland Council is considering a large dock at the Kerkhoff Lakehouse development.
These lands were once part of the Agricultural Land Reserve. Attempts were made to re-zone these lands to allow residential developments. Approval of re-zoning took place only after Council was offered a public walkway (Gartrell) and 15 meters of protected fish habitat. To protect fish habitat, with the assistance of the Federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), two restrictive covenants were placed on the title of the foreshore properties.
Following a Freedom of Information request, , none of this information was given to Council. In addition, none of this information was given to the ‘Qualified Environmental Professional’, the local Indian Band and recently, the Advisory Planning Commission.
These restrictive covenants (LA141040 AND LB210870) are monitored by provincial courts. These covenants define two parties; the District of Summerland and the foreshore land owners.
The two parties are supposed to work cooperatively with a common goal of fish habitat protection.
Yes, the two parties can agree to such things as walkways, and docks, in exchange for additional fish habitat protection. At present, we have sandy beaches and virtually no shade trees for the fish.Fix the destroyed fish habitat and then consider a dock.
Today, large sections of the “protected” riparian lands are devoid of any vegetation: sandy beaches. The Federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans monitor destruction of fish habitat. In this case, fish habitat has been destroyed inside the DFO’s very own covenant.
David E. Gregory
Summerland
The British Empire... they spoke correctly
Dear Editor:
I am wondering what motivated Mike Mitchell (Herald letters, July 13) to write about the English language? Maybe from his college — being or has been taught. Anyway, it does make a nice change from letters about bike lanes, the environment and the Catholic Church.
As English born in the county of Kent, England to English parents — more than four generations prior — I take exception to the phrase concerning The British Empire tradition — unfortunate arrogance.
Arrogance does not come into that, because they spoke correctly!
Many years ago, some English people were employed in “the Colonial service” and worked and lived in embassies at the then Commonwealth countries.
They helped the country they were allocated to in many ways, to get into the 20th/21st centuries including being able to speak English correctly. They had all been educated thus, by their parents and schools they attended in England and were well educated.
You can’t really alter a well established language as per “North American English” apart from some spelling differences and pronunciation. Sorry, but it’s here to stay as has been.
United Kingdom has many, many different dialects — forgetting Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Eire, Southern Englanders probably speak English the most correctly — maybe being near the Capital in London. When I lived in parts of Northern England, I couldn’t understand some phrases —“Istawetshit?’ — “Are you wet (shod)?”; “Were “ instead of “Our” plus mixed up pronouns: you, he, she, them, those, us. And from way, way back to Mediaeval times: “Ist thou hence?” — “Are you coming with me/in/out?’’
I am quite proud of the fact that my native tongue is respected and used all over the world for communication.
Salutations: (circa 1530s)
Marjorie M. Montgomery
Penticton
