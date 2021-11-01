Killer whale L47, right, is shown with her youngest son L115 in this 2011 handout photo. Scientists are reporting another challenge to the population of critically endangered southern resident killer whales in the waters off British Columbia, Washington state and Oregon. A statement from the Center for Whale Research in Washington state says a 47-year-old female identified as L47 has not been seen for nearly seven months and is likely dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - The Center for Whale Research