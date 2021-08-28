Apparently, nobody can replace Alex Trebek. He’s irreplaceable.
Everyone either has a skelton in their closet or they sucked when they auditioned as a guest host on “Jeopardy!”
“I’ll take Unsolicited Advice for $200 please.”
I offer for your consideration... Eugene Levy. The SCTV alumnus did Alex better than Alex.
“Night School High Q” where Levy and Catherine O’Hara parodied “Reach for the Top,” remains unforgettable, 40 years later.
And, by all accounts, Eugene Levy is a prince of a guy.
The “Schitt’s Creek” star would also bring a pinch of wit and humour to the game show without the meanness of a Steve Harvey, crepiness of Richard Dawson or cheesiness of Wink Martindale.
As the rock world mourns the passing of Charlie Watts, lost in the wave of tributes is the death of Don Everly, half of the Everly Brothers and writer of “Cathys’ Clown.”
I was fortunate to have seen both Everly brothers play together — for about 15 minutes. They were unannounced guests in the 2002 “Old Friends” reunion tour by Simon and Garfunkel.
The brothers played three songs and then Art and Paul joined them for “Bye Bye Love,” which was covered live on the “Bridge Over Troubled Water” album.
Time for some Rolling Stones trivia.
Which Lennon/McCartney original was also recorded by the Stones, resulting in a No. 12 hit on the UK singles charts?
British Columbia’s top athletes are allowed to compete in the Paralympics where they are rubbing shoulders with athletes across the globe. Meanwhile, Granfondo, Ironman and dragonboating events in Penticton have been cancelled?
Lloyd Burgart of Penticton had a chance meeting with me this week. There was something he always wanted to tell me — “My Funny Valentine” (Frank Sinatra version) belonged on my list of the 50 greatest love songs of all-time. A great pick for sure. Sinatra could have sung the names in the phone directory and it would sound great.
If the cover of “Nevermind” is indeed exploitive, will 30 million Nirvana fans be arrested for possession of child pornography?
Reader-to-reader. I was asked if I can recall a letter to the editor written about five or six years ago to The Herald from a young woman in her final stages of life. One of our readers has a friend in the same stages of living and desperately wants to share that letter with her. I attempted several searches, coming up blank. It’s tough without the author’s name or date.
If this rings a bell to anyone, please send me an email.
Trivia answer: “I Wanna Be Your Man” by the Stones reached No. 12 in 1963. It wasn’t released as a North American single. Ringo Starr handled lead vocals when it was included as an album cut from “With the Beatles,” also in 1963.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald.