Every day I read, or am otherwise informed, of political events with our neighbours to the south and I become even more concerned about what is happening with the great republic.
The leading candidate for the Republican party’s presidential nomination is facing three (and soon, probably, four) criminal indictments.
Among his opponents, only one is taking a reasoned and strident position of opposition to what appears to be an almost certain coronation.
I wonder what, if anything, the rank-and-file Republican voters are thinking. Indeed, are they even thinking at all?
Former president Donald Trump defends himself by claiming that the inditements are a conspiracy by the U.S. Department of Justice and other judicial and law enforcement institutions in current President Joe Biden’s administration.
Does anyone who is not a paid-up member of the Trump cult really believe that?
Do even his most rabid followers really think that Trump should be above the law because, as he claims, he can never have a fair trial anywhere in the U.S.?
By the way, as far as I can tell, “fair” means a trial that will confirm his innocence and at the same time corroborate his claims of corruption in the Department of Justice.
And do the other candidates running for the nomination really believe that failing to question whether Trump should even be considered for the presidency when, as former vice president Mike Pence said, he put himself above the constitution?
Why are they pussy-footing around the obvious?
Do they believe that the rank-and-file will continue to ignore the facts, especially if Trump is convicted on any or all of the indictments?
The Republican far right in Congress (who should know better) continues to support Trump with statements claiming the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, that the Department of Justice is corrupt and the judiciary is biased against Trump.
All this when actual proof of these claims is non-existent.
Were the determined blindness of Capitol Hill not bad enough, many of the state legislatures dominated by Republicans are actively engaged in a series of initiatives that are overwhelmingly rejected by voters when put to the test.
Consider the Republicans in Ohio who tried to make a change in the state’s constitution more difficult by requiring a 60 per cent majority rather than the existing 50 per cent, plus one.
Why? Because there is an issue before the electorate this November ensuring access to abortion, something the Republican legislature abhors.
That motion was defeated as were similar efforts in some seven other states.
Yet, even when repeated surveys show 60 per cent or more of voters favour some form of abortion, particularly in the first trimester of pregnancy, the Republican party still wants to achieve a total ban.
It seems almost suicidal.
Committed Republican voters are decreasing in numbers as the presidential election in November 2024 draws ever nearer and, if Trump is convicted, support for him as a candidate will shrink – along with support for members of Congress who wilfully ignore the massive legal proof of no election fraud in the 2020 election. Does the party really want to lose the presidency, the Senate and even the congress
The big question is: Will the Republican party survive or will some new third party founded by dissenting Republicans and supported by voters who have had enough but can’t bring themselves to vote Democrat become a political force?
Back in the 1850s, exactly this scenario unfolded leading to the birth of the Republican party itself. Maybe history will repeat itself.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.