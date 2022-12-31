When I was 57, it was a very strange year ...
In the South Okanagan, I will forever remember 2022 as the Year of the Cancellation and I’m not referring to the airline nightmares that haunted holiday travelers.
The South Okanagan Events Centre scored its biggest show ever – the Foo Fighters – and it sold out in a record seven minutes, only to have it abruptly cancelled due to the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Ringo Starr, meanwhile, was also booked for his first SOEC show since 2015, but we realized he wasn’t coming back anymore when he announced a second bout of COVID.
Cancellations are not uncommon, especially with older musicians. Brian Wilson pulled the plug on his Rock the Lake gig only days before the Kelowna festival.
Naomi Judd was expected to attend the Penticton Elvis Festival with her life partner Larry Strickland, who was playing there, but sadly she died a month prior to the festival.
The Snowbirds, scheduled to dazzle the Penticton Peach Festival, were also grounded after a non-fatal crash a few days earlier in Fort St. John.
Also absent in 2022 were a lot of workers. The labour shortage played havoc, not only in the hospitality industry, but other vocations such as nursing, resulting in limited hours around holiday weekends.
One person who did show up in the Okanagan – totally unannounced – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau but, if you blinked, you would have missed him – a stop at the Kettle Valley Steam Railroad in Summerland and a packing plant in Kelowna. No invites, no press interviews. Media, however, was permitted to take his picture.
When I was reviewing Herald news articles from the past 12 months I came to the conclusion 2022 was a strange year – not necessarily terrible, just bizarre.
With apologies to my Central Okanagan readers, I will keep this column primarily to the Penticton area even though Kelowna had its share of weirdness – Julia Fraser being elected vice-chair of the school board; Prospera Place’s Memorial Cup bid; Ryan Donn versus Michael Neill. (Just so you know, I’m cheering for Michael.)
In the Similkameen, a Princeton mother was handed a suspended sentence for chasing the teenagers who bullied her daughter in her truck. Some believe the mother deserved praise, not six months probation.
Silke Schulze lost her cool, lashing out at Oliver teenagers and her rant went viral. More devastating than public scorn – it cost Silke her shot at the Inked Magazine cover girl competition.
On the subject of kids, the Pinnacles Soccer Club suspended a 10-year old from playing for three years because, apparently, someone didn’t like his parents. (This did resolve itself.)
Rotary Ribfest moved from one lake to the other and for once there weren’t huge lineups on the Sunday afternoon. A downpour kept many home on the final day. A sign that the apocalypse may have arrived: there’s now a vegan rib. Say it ain’t so, meat lovers.
There was also a trucker rally at Gyro Park. It was notable because it was the first time in decades that any event has celebrated the music of C. W. McCall (Convoy).
Clean Streets Penticton, a screaming mother outside Southern Okanagan Secondary School and the restructuring of Summerland Council were the year’s top three stories in the South Okanagan (disclosure: I didn’t have a vote). Many forget 2022 began with COVID restrictions and ended with the Christmas Eve bus tragedy near Merritt and a fatal stabbing in downtown Penticton. In between there was a significant forest fire which played havoc in Olalla and several other communities.
There was, of course, far more to celebrate in 2022 than weirdness. I will highlight our area’s most uplifting moments in my next column.
Happy New Year everybody.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca