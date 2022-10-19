Summerland voters elected experience
Dear Editor:
A couple of weeks prior to Saturday's municipal election, a number of large green coloured signs were erected close to major traffic routes. These encouraged voters to not vote for any member of the existing or previous council, as those individuals had simply voted for many expensive projects, resulting in higher than reasonable tax increases.
Given that one of the two candidates for mayor, Doug Holmes, had been a member of council for two terms, the proponents therefore suggested people vote for Chuck Pinnell, a man who indicated he'd had no political experience and he was not a politician. He indicated he was a team player, and didn't seem to appreciate that every team needs a leader, and in the municipal area, that person is the mayor. Clearly the vast majority of voters disregarded the recommendations to not vote for those who'd supported tax increases in the past.
Turning to those who sought a council seat, only one candidate who'd not previously served on council was elected. Adrienne Betts is a well-known local business lady who, with her husband, operates a bakery, restaurant and fruit and vegetable store.
Of the remainder, one had announced a few days before the election that he had initiated a lawsuit against the Regional District of Summerland and the local RCMP.
Had Brad Besler been elected, he would have had a major conflict of interest. Peter Bognar has, apparently, lived in Summerland for only about one year, has never sat on a municipal council, and he indicated his previous major interest had been in developing support for a not-for-profit society in West Kelowna.
None of the other four candidates has had municipal government experience, and while Nick Redding has had a successful business for eight years, the budget and fiscal issues of his business cannot compare with the huge budget and major issues which council has to deal with.
Blair Parker and Doug Loepp have been involved as volunteers for organizations outside the municipality, similar to Peter Bognar, but have lived in Summerland for much longer, but have no business interests here.
Mark Smed has lived in Summerland for more than 30 years, has had extensive business background and has been a senior board member of two major Penticton-based charities which serve the wider community. He also spent many hours reading council and committee reports, to become better aware of the issues facing Summerland council.
Other than Betts, the fact that none of the other candidates was elected proves that the issue raised by the people who put those green signs up was of little concern to voters. Should they have similar concerns when the next election comes around, perhaps they would themselves seek office.
Bob Mason
Summerland
European cities do bike lanes much better
Dear Editor:
I just got back from a European vacation to see the reality of how bike lanes should be.
In Paris, there are lots of bike lanes — zero railings, almost zero bike lane signs, most without curbs and any that did were rounded approx. 3 to 4 inches high so emergency vehicles could pass over.
Rouen even has some bike lanes shared with pedestrians.
Cologne and Bonn has zero railings, most have painted lines, many with curbs were rounded and shallow, some narrow streets or intersections. Bike lanes were shared with pedestrians. Rheinbach had zero railings or curbs, only painted lines.
Amsterdam, bike capital of the world, was a spectacular network of bike lanes and works because of extremely narrow streets and limited car parking.
Zero railings and almost zero signs. Bike lanes were red and many incorporated with pedestrian sidewalks.
Pedestrians and bikes commonly were not separated roadways. Curbs again were 3 to 4 inches high and I could even drive over them with my little Fiat rental car, hence so emergency vehicles could pass anywhere.
Bike lanes work in Europe because of climate, flatness and necessity.
City planners here are under the delusion they can make Penticton like Europe. We have a totally different climate.
Penticton has a much older age demographic which factors cyclist use of bike lanes.
Nowhere on my trip did I see metal railings and barriers or curbs too high to pass.
Simple painted white lines has separated road traffic for decades, why all of a sudden does simplicity not apply? My trip confirms massive overbuilding and overspending by city planners in Penticton.
Nowhere did I see advance bike lights, raised intersections or narrowed intersections which make it unsafe for fire trucks, emergency vehicles, delivery and work trucks, etc.
Cars will be a necessity and first option of transportation which now includes the enviromental hybrids and electric cars.
While I agree the addition of simple bike lanes with better-planned routes may be an asset, the extreme overkill and extreme waste of the taxpayers money by city planners have made it questionable their personal taste and objective is beyond safety and resident use.
It’s time that City Hall understands these words: budget, public interest, heritage, charm, serving the majority.
Cliff Martin
Penticton
Will Penticton return to being Peach of a City?
Dear Editor:
So it came to pass that Penticton outsider Julius Bloomfield became mayor of Penticton!
So much for the letter page, critics whose words against outsiders running their city now don’t appear to mean a thing.
Oh well, perhaps things will and start to appear a little brighter than the past four years of doom and gloom that appeared often on the letter page.
Your fair city hopefully regains the title of a Peach of a City in Eternal Bloom.
Hopefully new mayor Julius doesn’t turn the city into another four years of a blooming shame. Good luck Penticton voters with your choice and hope you didn’t shoot yourself in the foot as only time will tell.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Battery-powered future, not fossil-fuel free
Dear Editor:
My longtime email buddy forwarded a link to his favourite radio show on Oct. 15.
It was so refreshing to hear [a CEO] at the top of his game affirm that fossil fuels are used in all aspects of mining, to make solar panels and components of wind farm turbines, for example. (The show was Mike Campbell’s Money Talks.)
It contains a clearly marked and really informative 20-minute interview with the CEO of leading Canadian technology company Nano One Materials. He has recently briefed federal government leadership during week-long meetings in Washington and Ottawa, and also the german chancellor; discussing problems surrounding batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), which all governments seem besotted with. A major concern is how battery components such as lithium, nickel, copper, cobalt, manganese, iron, zirconium, graphite, etc, will be mined, refined, processed and purified.
Governments around the world are setting deadlines for when EVs will be the only vehicles manufactured, apparently without having all the vital information and plans regarding battery manufacture.
These battery components come from several continents, with China currently leading the way in manufacture, but does not have to deal with the “nimbyism” that other countries experience in permitting mines, factories and related industries. There are so many hoops to jump through and hurdles to cross that the EV deadlines seem little more that pipe-dreams, when listening to this very knowledgeable and professional CEO. He stressed that batteries will never replace dams, nor the large semi-trucks now operated by diesel, and that carbon fuels will definitely be needed for the foreseeable future.
Multitudinous mostly mendacious misleading media mavens canonized and beatified a stunted surly sometimes sardonic Swedish schoolgirl with a four-word mantra of: “just follow the science.” If we, the Great Unwashed, had the temerity to request clarification there were disdainful and rude accusations of being “climate-change deniers,” although nothing is further from the truth.
We have been confronted with all sorts of weeping, wailing and gnashing of teeth by self-proclaimed environmental experts and politicians displaying differing hues of green, whose over-simplified solution is to : “Leave all fossil fuels in the ground.’ I sincerely hope your readers will spend 20 minutes listening to the inconvenient truth about EV batteries and fossil fuels explained by this CEO, to finally put a stop to the continuous caterwauling cacophony.
Bernie Smith
Parksville
Despite all the promises, seniors are falling behind
Dear Editor:
A mobility-challenged Victoria elder, I live on an annual income of less than $22,000, of which 56% is spent on a one-bedroom rental apartment.
Groceries, utilities, tenant insurance, phone/internet, laundry, transportation and essential medications consume the rest of my income — based solely on CPP, OAS, GIS and a B.C. “Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters” subsidy of $179 a month.
I’ve been waiting since 2017 for the promised annual $400 B.C. Renters Rebate.
Unfortunately, not being a senior property owner, I can’t collect the government’s annual Homeowner Grant of $885, qualify for renovation rebates or defer my property taxes (which are included in my rent).
In spite of being without a GP for many years, no family here, as well as suffering multiple fractures over the past decade, and diagnosed with cancer last year, I was not eligible for home support. Reducing my meals to two a day does little to pay my bills.
Is the federal government’s “Medical Assistance-In-Dying” law the best, logical solution to my challenges? With the new changes proposed, anyone who is ill, disabled, depressed or destitute will now be able to exercise their “freedom of choice” to end their life.
This “autonomy” citizenship benefit gives new meaning to words like “freedom” and, “peace, order and good government,” which first appeared in Canada with the proclamation of British Columbia in 1858.
David Eby should embody B.C.’s motto, Splendor sine occasu, “Splendour without diminishment,” and truly improve the lives of all our citizens.
Victoria Adams
Victoria
Trades not getting education attention
Dear Editor:
I wrote a letter to the editor years ago about the teacher shortage in Prince George. Twelve years later and nothing has changed.
My letter all those years ago, was more about who we were hiring and why. More to the point, in a changing world, the school districts were clinging to hiring qualifications that no longer met the requirements relevant to those changes.
Take trades, a once-thriving industry with companies engaged in apprenticeships, young people training for four or five years, being paid while doing so and providing the numbers needed to maintain the trades required for manufacturing, resource extraction, and construction.
To go into what has happened to trades in B.C. would require more than a letter but it isn't good.
The education bubble that is school, post secondary school, teach at school, is all about degrees, yet we all know how many degree-holding baristas are out there. The notion of education leading to success as the only route is wrong. It doesn't help that in secondary schools, pre-trades and trade programs are often being taught by degree-holders and not tradespersons.
If you want to teach nursing, carpentry, mechanics, or millwrighting, hire a nurse, carpenter, mechanic, or millwright. Having “Mr. Smith,” a guy with a degree in French literature teaching auto-shop because he has a spare block, is not how you prepare several generations of students to enter into the trades, an area that is in extreme jeopardy with very few trades-people available.
The BC Teachers Association finally agreed that trades with four to five years of apprenticing is now equal to a degree. I would argue superior to an undergraduate degree. Getting proficient people into a teacher qualification program to get them teaching technologies, software design, trades, entry programs for everything from technical jobs and apprenticeships, to administrative positions, and medical jobs in the dental and hospital vocations, is now necessary. Nursing used to be a two-year program at CNC, now, it is four years at UNBC, why? Money.
University is one route, but we also need skilled workers and they need to be taught by experts in their field. I would not try to teach chemistry, it was not a subject I took at university. Why then, the arrogance that a mathematics, English, or history teacher has the right to enter into teaching trades?
Academic hubris is ruining our future.
Michael Maslen
Prince George
Counting candidates better than sheep
Dear Editor:
Not being able to sleep the other night, I decided to count councillor candidates to put myself back to sleep.
My smart friend, Peter, says that’s better than counting sheep because they’re probably pulling the wool over our eyes, and may indeed by wolves in sheeps’ clothing.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Prosecution system is puzzling in B.C.
Dear Editor:
I spent 40 years as a prosecutor and defence counsel in Manitoba and then Alberta, with occasional cases in B.C., Saskatchewan, and Ontario. Throughout that period the B.C. system of prosecutions were looked upon by practitioners in those provinces in wonderment, and frankly were often the butt of jokes.
The lenient charges laid and sentences imposed, the unbelievably cumbersome charging procedures, the delay it took in getting a case to trial (shortage of courts, staff, judges, and prosecutors primarily) appeared appalling to we outsiders.
In this vein, B.C. recently decided to decriminalize cases of impaired driving, and deal with it as an administrative matter. It’s certainly more efficient, but police use a breath-measuring instrument always thought too inaccurate to use in a courtroom, and gone is the presumption of innocence, access to counsel or any legitimate possibility of questioning the case against you.
It’s no coincidence that this change means fewer judges, court staff, prosecutors and courtrooms. This all comes as a result of grossly underfunding the system. In fact that is why we have a catch-and-release system. Don’t blame judges or police, they are just following the law made by both levels of government.
The presumption of release under the Criminal Code comes partially from government repugnance to the cost of housing individuals, even though they should not be released back to the streets.
Funding the justice system isn’t sexy, and the problem runs across all political parties here, but penny-pinching isn’t the answer either. Good governance means paying equal attention to the foundation, the wiring and the plumbing.
Terry Sturgeon
Victoria