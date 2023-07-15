Over the last few years, you’ve heard about people driving their cars into innocent victims, I’m sure. I’ll list a few:
• In 2021, a driver rammed his pickup truck over a curb in London, Ont., into the Afzaal family of five, who were out for a walk together. Four of the family died.
• In 2018, a driver deliberately drove his rental van onto the sidewalk for about a kilometre along Yonge Street in north Toronto. He killed 10 people, injured another 15.
• In 2017, a young man in Thunder Bay threw a trailer hitch from the window of a speeding pickup truck, hitting a young woman, Barbara Kentner, in the kidneys. It took her six months to die of her injuries.
Those incidents -- and I could cite more -- have certain traits in common. The drivers were all men. They all drove trucks. Those could be irrelevant connections.
More importantly, the selected victims were all outside the driver’s social world.
Kentner was indigenous, walking along the side of the road.
The Yonge Street victims were mostly women. The driver considered himself an “incel,” an “involuntary celibate,” who blamed women for refusing to provide his sexual satisfaction.
The Afzaals were Muslims, identifiable by their hijabs and flowing dresses.
You probably thought of these as big city aberrations, the kind of thing that couldn’t happen in your smaller community, where everyone knows everyone else.
You’re wrong.
Every summer, the Sorrento Centre in the idyllic little town of Sorrento, on Shuswap Lake in B.C., hosts an event called Harambee.
It’s for families who have adopted children from Africa. The word “Harambee” means “all pull together” in Swahili. And that’s exactly what the participants do -- they pull together to share, and to learn from, their experiences.
Harambee started with just two families on a camping trip, some 20 years ago. It has grown. Some years, as many as 500 people have poured into Sorrento, which has about 1500 permanent residents, giving a huge boost to the town’s economy.
This was a low year, with only 200 or so participants.
Obviously, many of those -- especially the adopted children and youth -- were black.
Last Thursday evening, July 6th, some Harambee members walked to the grocery store in town. Then they walked back along the side of the TransCanada Highway towards their campsite.
The gravelled pedestrian path was well off the paved highway -- indeed, separated from it by a series of concrete barriers.
Three black boys were walking together.
As the boys came to a gap in the concrete barriers, the white driver of a Purolator van leaned on his horn and swerved off the highway towards the boys, before swerving back onto the highway again. His passenger gave the three boys a middle finger salute.
Now, there’s nothing criminal about gesturing with one’s middle finger. In February this year, a Montreal judge -- Dennis Galiatsatos, if you want to look it up -- dismissed a case against a man accused by his neighbour of harassment.
“To be abundantly clear, it is not a crime to give someone the finger,” the judge stated in his 26-page ruling. “Flipping the proverbial bird is a God-given, charter-enshrined right that belongs to every red-blooded Canadian.”
But I do not believe the Sorrento incident was accidental. The blaring horn, the threatening swerve, the middle finger, all tell me this was deliberate intimidation.
It feels too much like the Thunder Bay attack, where a man threw a trailer hitch from the passenger’s window at Barbara Kentner. When he pulled back inside, he bragged to his buddies, “I got one!”
The Sorrento incident was caught on video by a young woman walking ahead of the three boys.
The RCMP detachment in Chase confirms that they have the video. They’re investigating. No charges have yet been laid yet.
I see intolerance at the root of all these incidents.
“Tolerance” itself is a mealy-mouthed word for a laissez-faire attitude. It implies that you can do what you want, as long as it doesn’t affect me.
Indeed, I may well tolerate your behaviour, even while I oppose your policies.
“Intolerance,” on the other hand, is brutal. Closed. Hostile. It says that you may not do your thing, period. Because I don’t like it. And therefore I’m entitled to do anything to prevent you from doing it. Including running you down with a company truck.
Intolerance pervades racism, sexism, religion, discrimination against people with disabilities, and the worst of partisan politics.
I can tolerate many things. Except intolerance.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca