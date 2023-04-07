I often wish I could write as well as Jack Knox. He was the benchmark for great column writing.
Knox, the long-time columnist with the Victoria Times Colonist (his first day on the job there was in 1988) has retired. His departure was low key, telling CHEK News to instead thank nurses, hospital workers and hydro workers ... “anyone who did real work.”
The Daily Courier and Herald have been publishing “Hard Knox” on a recurring basis for the past five years.
Apparently, Knox will still pen the occasional column for the TC, but on a much more infrequent basis.
What was likely his final column (certainly his final column while under the umbrella of the TC) was published in Thursday’s edition of this newspaper.
Like almost all of Jack’s other columns, it was funny.
————————
Speaking of retirement, one of the most decent and respected journalists in the South Okanagan, Lyonel Doherty, has departed the Times Chronicle, a weekly newspaper based in Oliver and Osoyoos.
The best two words I can use to describe Lyonel are consistent and decent. Never flashy or a showboat, he put his head down and did his job ... well.
He was popular and became active in the community in several other roles, including a volunteer firefighter in Okanagan Falls.
Best of luck Lyonel in the next chapter of your life.
————————
Broadcast news in the United States is slick and extremely well-produced. My criticism is when a major story comes along, it becomes overkill.
Case in point: the indictment of the 45th president.
Agreed, it’s a huge story and, I presume, everyone’s talking about it in the States. But, after Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday, all of what’s being said by the talking heads is pure speculation. If you turn the dial to another American network, it’s the same thing, just with a different slant and faces.
This bad trend started with CNN and the Gulf War. Next came O.J., then 9/11, the death of Michael Jackson, followed by the pandemic.
All important stories, but was there no other news somewhere – anywhere – in the world to report?
I’m pleased the Canadian networks still offer a one-hour news package with more than one story.
————————
I figured out how to get tons of positive reactions on social media. Post a photo of your dog’s birthday.
Owners of older pets often post photos of their pets with a homemade sign stating the dog’s age.
So, happy 16th birthday (that’s about 80 in human years) to my buddy Milo.
At 16, he’s pretty healthy. He’s lost his hearing and shuffles around, sleeps a lot, is absentminded and is more clingy with me (dachsunds are fairly independent). He’s healthy, happy and his appetite seems fine.
I’m blessed to still have him at 16.
————————
Here’s a joke for Easter that I don’t think should offend anybody.
Q: What’s invisible, but smells like carrots?
A: Bunny farts.
————————
In closing, I’d like to wish our readers a happy, joyous Easter weekend!
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca, phone: 250-490-0880, ext. 300