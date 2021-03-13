John Vassilaki proved that the most effective mayors are often those with no political affiliation.
Penticton's mayor is embroiled in a feud with the provincial NDP government, in particular Housing Minister David Eby, on a zoning amendment that would grant an extension to the “temporary” homeless shelter on Winnipeg Street at the site of the former Victory church.
Whether you agree with him on this issue, Vassilaki and council believe it’s not in the best interests of Penticton.
Vassilaki, as far as I understand, is not a member of any political party, thus meaning he’s not handcuffed by anyone.
By comparison, when Dan Ashton was mayor, he had higher political aspirations and he’s indeed done well for himself. Ashton was a BC Liberal/federal Conservative during his tenure. At that time, Gordon Campbell and then Christy Clark were the premiers. Would Ashton have taken on the province if Penticton was getting screwed? Or Janice Perrino in Summerland, also a card-carrying BC Liberal?
At present, if Toni Boot was mayor of Penticton I doubt she would have pushed back against the provincial NDP, the party she ran for in the last provincial election.
One can argue that a mayor with political affiliations is good, especially if their party is in power. Many MLAs and MPs are former mayors or city councillors and municipal government is a good training ground.
NDP supporters in Boundary-Similkameen were hoping Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff would run for them in 2017, right at the time the school board voted to close Osoyoos Secondary School.
McKortoff and her council battled hard for their school and at the midnight hour, the BC Liberals found emergency funding to extend the lifespan of OSS.
As for the chance of running provincially, she wasn't interested. She was happy being mayor.
All of the political parties play games. If they don't like someone, they find an excuse to pull their nomination papers. If mayors and councillors want to jump to the next level, a fight with Victoria or Ottawa isn’t in the best interests of their own political futures.
Municipal and provincial politics should be separate. Although conflicts seldom arise, Penticton and Osoyoos are lucky to have independent mayors.
James Miller is managing editor of The Herald. Email: editor@pentictonherald.ca