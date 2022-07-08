Peaceful democratic transfer of power in UK
Dear Editor:
Self-imploded former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s unique legacy will be his hairstyle, the Boris Brexit Mop.
Not created with his big toe in a active light socket, but probably by unexpected brainpower surges resulting in Brexit-exit- type controversies.
A likeable 2022 late-flowering, anti-protocol hippie type, Boris is a noble example of British peaceful democratic transfer of power, unlike that of the American Trump insurrectionists or Russian terrorist Putin autocrats.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Environmentalists want hobbit houses only
Dear Editor:
I couldn’t help but notice that the NIMBY eco-warriors are up in arms in the Penticton Herald, over the Spiller Road development proposal. There’s even a new group “First Things First Okanagan” leading the charge to protect our valley from the climate apocalypse, coming soon to a protest rally near you.
These good folks want to save the planet before letting another $1 million home be erected in our little valley, unless of course it’s a 200 square foot, hobbit home built into the hillside complete with solar and wind turbines, whereby no environmental footprint is created.
These newcomers would have to have room for a horse to pull their buggy into town, for shopping, of course, as no fossil fuels must be burned and they won’t have enough electricity to charge their Tesla.
But horse flatulence. Damn, I forgot about that. Maybe they could use bike pedicabs instead. After all Penticton has those lovely green lanes.
While these well-meaning folks are all happy to tell us how we will save the planet and how everyone who arrives in the valley, after them of course, needs to pay even more for less, I can’t help but wonder what hobbit community they all live in.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Developers don’t need financial incentives
Dear Editor:
I was more than a little surprised to see the spin put on The Herald’s front page story “No incentives planned for North Gateway” by Joe Fries (Herald, July 6).
The City’s planners have spent more than a year developing what appears to be a well-thought out and comprehensive plan for development of the city’s North Gateway. As stated, the land involved is all privately owned. It is ripe for reimagination. With this enticing redevelopment plan, the land suddenly takes on massive new value to the owner-developers. The area should become a showcase for progressive green development and will no doubt be very lucrative for developers.
And the Herald is concerned about incentives?
Why do we always assume that the private sector needs taxpayer funded incentives to come to the table?
That’s exactly what the headline suggests, and it’s about time we reversed our thinking and let the developers dig into their own deep pockets up front if they want to play in the game.
We will end up paying our share of the infrastructure costs and that’s plenty, thank you very much.
Gerry Karr
Penticton
Kelowna mayor’s PR machine in full election mode
Dear Editor:
Is it just me, or has there been an influx of social media videos lately featuring ‘his worship’ Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran bragging up all the great work being done in our community?
Are we to believe ‘his worship’ single handily brought these great things to our city? Where are the other council members, the city staff, and the city management in these videos?
Shouldn’t this taxpayer funded video feature more than just ‘his worship’?
Is it simply coincidence these videos are suddenly appearing just weeks away from candidate packages becoming available for our next civic election?
An article in the Kelowna Daily Courier dated May 13, 2021 quoted Basran: “I believe I have raised the bar when it comes to campaigning in civic elections in Kelowna, and that’s not something I’ll apologize for,” regarding his failure to declare donations collected prior to the last election.
I ask, is it appropriate and ethical for our mayor to be highlighted in taxpayer- funded videos this close to a campaign period?
Lee Bellamy
Kelowna
Thank you to Freedom convoy for being selfish
Dear Editor:
In a world rife with conflict and oppression, thank you “Freedom” convoy lemmings.
Thank you for refusing to learn from history. Thank you for rejecting science and truth. Thank you for refusing to take responsibility for the conditions and lives of others, by choosing COVID-spread over vaccine. Thank you for filling the hospitals with the results of your misinformation. Thank you for destroying health care for the rest of us, so that you can desecrate our flag, sport assault rifles, spout empty words about “freedom” and feel important.
Thank you for playing right into the hands of the Conservative politicians who want to force us to private health care and weed out those who can’t afford it.
Thank you for being totally selfish.
I would suggest you leave Canada — go to that “free” country south of the border, but I know you won’t. You’d be back within six months for our health care. The very health care you have denied real Canadians who understand the meaning of freedom and regard for our fellow man.
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna
Please Adrian Dix, let us have another shot
Dear Editor:
Why is the cut-off to receive a fourth shot for COVID in British Columbia set at age 70? When this question was put directly to Health Minister Adrian Dix, he responded by saying how important it is for people to get their first, second and third shots, but he refuses to answer the question, “why can’t a person under age 70, who had their third shot more than six months ago, receive a fourth shot?’
Dix either doesn’t know or doesn’t want to say.
Over the past months medical professionals have constantly bombarded us with statistics from across Canada and around the world confirming the spread of new variants of Omicron versions of COVID.
These same medical professionals have also informed us that our immunity to COVID drops significantly after six months of our last shot. They recommend people over 60 should be getting a fourth shot six months after their third.
This recommendation has been implemented in many jurisdictions across Canada and the world, but not in British Columbia. While both Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry seem happy to go that extra mile to convince non-believers that they should get vaccinated, they have displayed little, if any, interest in those people under the age of 70 who had their third shot more than six months ago and who are waiting to access a widely recommended fourth vaccine.
Why, with all of the varying opinions about when to get a fourth COVID shot, are people in B.C. who are 60 years of age and older not able to make this kind of informed decision without seeking our government’s permission?
Bruce Cline
Kelowna