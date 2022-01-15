Blue Monday is approaching.
Blue Monday is the third Monday of January, so prepare yourself. This day is said to be the most depressing and dreary day of the year. The Christmas lights have been safely consigned to our weary brown boxes, then placed in the attic, garage, or basement.
No glittering lights on the Christmas tree; we are dropping our trees off to be chipped, perhaps along with our festive spirit.
The weather on Blue Monday is often grey, and our loud thud of credit card bills are landing in our mailboxes, startling the lethargic home.
Then there’s the amount of food consumed; I am personally avoiding the weighing scales like the H.M.S Titanic should have avoided the iceberg; there is great trepidation about what truth they will tell me.
The festivities are over, and now it’s the dreaded Blue Monday.
Give me a break.
I do not believe in Blue Monday, and I don’t think you have to believe in it and all the depressing narrative that goes along with it.
Blue Monday is a vast construct created as a marketing tool in 2005, published in a travel magazine to help miserable Northern Europeans, of which I am one, to put that hefty deposit down on that summer holiday.
I say Blue Monday does not exist. The truth is I am pleased to put away the decorations, although my wife has decided to keep up the fairy lights, and I enjoyed and celebrated every calorie consumed with my family.
I love watching the seasons change, the glorious snowfall, snowshoeing, skiing, and ice hockey on the pond at the back of my house and the anticipation of spring.
When you are a person of faith, when you believe in a creator of heaven and earth, every day is the greatest gift.
Every year, I begin a sense of excitement about the wonders and surprises God has for my family and me.
Marketing creates a wilderness and emptiness in our hearts and in our souls; it creates an endless cycle of Blue Mondays, so we purchase and consume.
These words encourage me: “But forget all that (Blue Monday) — it is nothing compared to what I am going to do, for I am about to do something new. See, I have already begun! Do you not see it? I will make a pathway through the wilderness. I will create rivers in the dry wasteland” (Isaiah 43:18-19.
The poetry book of the bible captures what I’m saying, “Thank you for making me so wonderfully complex! Your workmanship is marvellous — how well I know it. (Psalms 139:14). We are wonderfully complex and wonderfully made; God has a good, blessed year ahead for us.
But I’m still avoiding the weighing scales for this month.