America’s political system needs a reboot
Dear Editor:
Words from an unknown author: “It is the historical reality that all great empires including the Persians, the Trojans, the Egyptians, the Greeks, the Romans, and in later years, the British all rose and then perished within 240 years. They were not conquered by external enemies; they rotted from within. America has now passed the 240 year mark, and the rot is accelerating and history has a way of repeating itself.”
In David Bond’s column (Herald, July 5) on the Jan 6th committee hearings currently underway down south, sums up by stating “He feels sorry for the citizens of that once-great nation.”
Perhaps I also feel a little saddened by what I see happening down there and I could put forth a few impertinent opinions on how to delay the inevitable.
Your system of government may have served you well in the past but you need a reboot. Continuous electioneering is enough to turn off even the most hardy-political partisan.
An election is held and right away work begins on midterms and the process drags on and on and on, when I expect run-ups to elections could be shortened considerably. The electoral college has got to be the most insane exercise demonstrating that the whole voting process is one big waste of time. It has the sole purpose of appointing the president and vice president, so why engage in efforts to determine just who was popular?
A three-party system is also doable, as currently one party (founded originally in 1854) has no interest in governing and only an agenda of domination.
State autonomy is most likely the biggest contributor to the divided States right now. Why would you put the handling of Federal elections in the hands of each individual state? The possibilities for corruption are endless as each state operates its own election procedures.
Also, why would you place important matters as capital punishment, gun control, drug control under individual state jurisdiction? Resultant differences are endless.
The biggest albatross preventing a just and reasonable society is the anachronous Second Amendment. All other civil societies can function without blatant access to guns. Good God, it is not the wild west any longer. Gun rights are demanded if it becomes necessary to overthrow a democratic government. What a crock.
One could go on ad nauseam. We are so lucky to live in what is for the most part a just and reasonable country, where the decay is kept to a minimum.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Wine column included several inaccuracies
Dear Editor:
Steve MacNaull's column on Saturday, July 2 was very interesting, but does include misinformation about the blasted church.
The winery took its name from the story about the church, as he correctly stated. However, the actual church building has had only two physical locations: Fairview mining town from 1897 to 1929 and Okanagan Falls, at its present site. It was moved from Fairview to Okanagan Falls in 1929, and dedicated and reopened in 1930.
The church building is 125 years old, and has been in continuous operation in Okanagan Falls for 92 years.
The historical lore available and on display inside the church is easily as fascinating as the story of the blasting.
A 20-minute visit will give a peek into lives and stories of the area. The church is on the corner of Willow St. and 11th Ave. A tour is offered every Friday by contacting museum personnel.
Thank you for the stories of the winery milestones in this area.
Eleanor Walker
Okanagan Falls
The things you learn from letters to the editor
Dear Editor:
Re: “Hound dogs not allowed at Elvis,” (Herald letters, June 29).
Nol Preen, always in the Doghouse. I like (and respect) Nol Preen so much more now (even though I don’t know him) for caring about (and caring for) Slurpee.
Such a delightful (and probably appropriate!) name for a dog.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Climate change affects valley’s grape industry
Dear Editor:
Oh my God, I don’t know how to explain to the people of the Okanagan.
Climate change appears to be destroying the grape industry. After they have invested so much money and labour to build up this industry.
What do we do now?
It is now July and my grapes Muscato and Pinot Grigio are only the size of a sesame seed. The days are now getting shorter so the grapes will have a difficult time to reach their optimum size and quality. In my photo I put the bottle upside down for no wine this season and the size of my grape.
In 1969, the cold winter destroyed the grapes growing in the Okanagan. There were only six wineries in the Valley. The government stepped in and financially compensated the affected wineries.
This also occurred in 1972 aned 1979.
In my opinion the wine industry will have a hard time to recover from the climate change which now seems to be occurring. Man needs to wake up and take the appropriate actions to reverse the affects of climate change.
Franco DeMichelis
Penticton
Curb extensions ultimately save lives
Dear Editor:
Re: “Leave Penticton’s Lakeshore Drive alone,” (Herald letters, July 2).
All too often I read the letters to the editor. Many are so farcical that they make me laugh.
Occasionally, some are written with such dangerous ideas that a retort is required. Such is the case of Clifford Martin’s letter from Saturday.
Martin is angry that evidenced-based, life- saving curb extensions have been installed at crossings around the city. I’m angry that people needlessly continue to die and suffer serious injury crossing the street without them.
Of course I live in Penticton so I understand without curb parking no one would eat, our economy would completely collapse, and any and all nuclear non-proliferation agreements would fall apart.
So we must have curb parking and the death and danger it brings to our friends and families.
Curb extensions are proven to reduce death and injury to people walking.
I’m angry that Ned Catroppa was crossing the street at Nanaimo and Winnipeg and a driver killed him with a car last year. Curb extensions could have spared his life.
I’m angry no safety improvements have been made there since. The intersection is dangerous by design and we are netting the results of that: the loss of friends and neighbours just trying to walk home.
How can you just shake that off when we know 97% of deaths and serious injuries to pedestrians happen at crossings with three or more lanes?
Crossing Winnipeg at Nanaimo is four lanes with the designated turning lanes.
I applaud the city staff for putting curb extensions everywhere and I encourage them
to do more without delay. Emergency vehicles can through them just fine. If you can’t go through them in your car don’t expect any empathy. Get a driving lesson or take the bus.
Matt Hopkins
Penticton
On the front lines and in her own family
Dear Editor:
My son-in-law is a Victoria police officer and my daughter an RN in the Royal Jubilee Hospital emergency department.
They were both caught up in this horrific incident on June 28 — my son-in-law having to watch his teammates bleeding and badly wounded and my daughter having to deal with friends and colleagues as they were brought into emergency.
Both these young people work hard. My son-in-law and all police go into work everyday not knowing what they will have to deal with — but deal with it they do with professionalism and empathy. Then they go home to their families and have to be just good old moms and dads.
What they saw and dealt with on June 28 in Saanich will be forever in their minds.
Thank you to all the police and front-line workers who dedicate so much time and effort to help those around them. I applaud you. Let’s support them.
Jill Taylor
Oak Bay
Municipal councils must support police
Dear Editor:
Meaningful support for our hardworking police officers needs to come from municipal councils.
As evidenced from the June 28 attempted bank robbery in Saanich, police play a critical role in responding to incidents of violence and threats to public safety. Yet, our police are understaffed and overworked.
To help reduce crime, councils need to empower our police forces; pay them well; hire more of them; support and stand behind them when they have to do their jobs; and allow them to enforce our laws.
Police budgets should not be such a bone of contention that B.C.’s public safety minister has to wade into budget disputes between council and their police board.
Councils must call out and act upon anti-police slogans or acronyms on city-sponsored murals, etc. as offensive and disrespectful hate speech.
Bottom line is that if police departments suffer, the public will suffer.
Our police deserve better, and citizens must demand it.
Maggie Skaarup
North Saanich