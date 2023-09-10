‘Alternative approval’ is a clever misnomer
The City of Kelowna's July 27 news release, “Upcoming information sessions to learn more about future community, sport and wellness facilities” states, in part: “City Council initiated approval to move forward with an alternative approval process (AAP) on Monday, July 24 for a $241 million borrowing bylaw, as required to authorize funding to begin the development and enhancement of key facilities for the collective health and well-being of Kelowna residents.
The AAP process seeks Kelowna electors' approval to borrow for the project.”
It needs to be mentioned that the name “clever misnomer process” is a clever misnomer invented several years ago by the B.C. government because 10 per cent of local electors must sign and return the AAP form by a deadline to show their disapproval – not approval – for something the city wants to do.
David Buckna,
Kelowna,
Group rallies to halt Kelowna borrowing
The Concerned Kelowna Residents for Financial Accountability recommends the city rethink the massive borrowing of millions plus the interest, primarily for one recreation centre – the Parkinson Rec Centre.
This represents a mortgage payment somewhere in the order of $15 million per year.
The city states the taxes to households will increase from $20/year to $100/yr in year 5 for the next 25 years.
Based on 62,000 households at $100 per year (the maximum increase), this will generate $6.2 miliobn – a shortfall of $8.8 million each year.
The rest is planned to come from businesses, grants and other sources. This is risky.
The budget for the pedestrian bridge has increased from $4.4 m in the city's 2023 financial plan to $12.1 M – almost triple.
The anticipated costs for the airport expansion have soared from $67 million in 2019 to $108 million.
This does not provide confidence in the city's ability to hold the line on costs for projects - a major one such as for the PRC.
The city hosted a session Sept. 6 at the PRC from 3 to 6 p.m.).
[Our group] will be holding a parallel information session at the same location and time to offer more details on our opposition to the plan and how concerned residents can register their opposition.
The Alternative Approval Forms required to formally oppose this borrowing are available at Kelowna City Hall, at Parkinson Rec Centre, Rutland Library, and online.
The deadline for registering your opposition is Oct 13, A minimum of 12,160 ballots of opposition are required to send the project back to the drawing board.
Susan Ames,
Kelowna
Unique plan to fight climate change
We can not deny that climate change is real.
There is hope however. We are already working on step one, switching to electric powered or at least plug in/hybrid cars.
Step two will take some time and effort. This important step is to plant many trees. I recommend a type of tree called the Empress tree, the scientific name is Paulownia.
They grow very quickly and absorb a lot of carbon from the atmosphere. There are three species of this tree.
The Paulownia Elongata and Paulownia Fortunia would be best in to plant in Canada. If everyone on planet Earth planted just two of these trees each we could have global warming licked.
Lets get busy planting trees, just two in each of our back yards could make all the difference.
Sean Murray,
Victoria