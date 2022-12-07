High inflation is a big winfall for government
Dear Editor:
With high inflation and everything costing more, this must be a big winfall for money collected from sales tax.
People are having a hard time with basic needs, but yet a lot of extra money is going to the government.
Maybe it’s time to lower the sales tax.
Wayne Pieowye
Penticton
Paid parking is hurting downtown merchants
Dear Editor:
I give my total support to Coun. Ryan Graham’s push for the return of free parking in Downtown Penticton.
With total disregard, and in the midst of a COVID pandemic, the misguided council of the day implemented pay parking as if the increase in hidden charges of utilities, higher property tax multipliers, poorly planned bike lanes wasn’t enough.
I sincerely hope Coun. Graham will be successful convincing the rest of council that they are in reality trustees of Downtown Penticton, bureaucrats are not. Council must act accordingly with all due respect in their deliberations.
The elimination of pay parking would be a positive starting statement toward restoring confidence and vitality to the downtown core.
Doug Guerard
Penticton
Atkinson bike lanes a mess, safety hazard
Dear Editor:
With the last election I had hoped there would be some common sense at City Hall but this appears not to be the case.
Either none of our elected official ever travel down Atkinson Street or they choose to ignore the mess that is created by the very little-used bike path. After the car-destroying barriers were put in, the street was unacceptably narrow, but now stupidity has become the norm.
After our last snowfall the city came along and plowed the bike path and deposited the snow on the barriers making them invisible and this also narrowed the car lanes to a dangerous point. There are 260 homes in Cherry Lane Towers that have to extend the front of their vehicles into the other lanes just to access Atkinson Street and travel on the street that is barely wide enough to pass when a bus is coming.
By the looks of the skid marks on the concrete barrier, I would assume that there has been considerable damage to vehicles already. It might be wise for our new councillors to remember the electors gave most of the previous councillors the boot because of this muti-million dollar disgrace so I suggest these useless concrete barriers be removed. The green paint should be enough.
Lee Pixley
Penticton
Premier infringing on how we live our lives
Dear Editor:
One of the conditions under which we purchased our condo unit was that rentals were not allowed. We certainly oppose the proposed legislation that strata councils may now have to allow owners the option of renting their units. This causes a great deal of concern to our strata.
The bylaws of our complex took effect after the first building was completed in 1998 and the owners agreed unanimously to not allow rentals. It has worked without contention ever since.
Now, it is very disturbing that the new premier is speaking of forcing strata councils (volunteer owners) to change their bylaws to allow rentals. The decision to amend or change its bylaws should remain with owner-residents for their safety and quality of life, not because a politician in Victoria wants it changed after all these years.
Our condos are not dependent on any government subsidies, they are solely owned by owners with monthly fees supporting all expenses.
Why should a political party have the right to invoke new living conditions over the rights of long-time home-owners in this province? It smacks of a provincial government using its authority to dictate how homeowners can live in their own place. As long as condominiums are complying with the legalities of the Strata Act there is no defining reason or need for governments to get involved with their privacy, personal choice and quality of life.
One of the reasons owners in our condo complex purchased their home was the fact that no rentals were allowed. Home owners treat their homes as their own, generally unlike renters who are temporary residents. Premier David Eby is stating that strata councils will possibly have to allow owners the option to rent without the majority of condo owners having a vote in this matter.
Strata bylaws are in place to help ensure the safety and well-being of owners. It’s communal living and it works well under the present system.
The premier should not have the right to force strata to change their by-laws on a resident’s home, be it a single family dwelling, apartment or condominium. Infringing on how people live their lives in their residence is morally wrong and without just cause.
Myles and Joanie Green
Penticton
We can’t solve issue when people are selfish
Dear Editor:
Regarding the strata rules being changed, good. How exactly can all these NIMBYs discriminate against fellow taxpaying citizens by using their own age against them.
Not age 55 yet? Then you can’t live anywhere along Skaha Beach. The nerve of people to make the best beachside areas and restrict them by age. How about looks or how about if I don’t like your car?
There is no mystery why we have a housing crisis. Selfish, ageist, elitist retirees can’t share the planet. No mystery at all.
Jamie Carter
Penticton
Climate delay putting our city’s future at risk
Dear Editor:
Penticton is growing rapidly. Areas have been designated for development, especially the North Gateway. Cities need to grow and are required to have a vision of how to do it safely and economically.
The new six-storey proposal on Riverside Drive is commendable and much needed to provide more housing for the city. The job of the council and all departments is to evaluate every building proposal in the light of economic returns, safety of citizens and visitors, and affordability for workers, students, seniors, and families.
Climate change is a reality that we must address, necessitating that developers build in a sustainable, zero emission style.
We can and we must build better. Cities can and must require developers to care for our city, citizens and planet. Many communities are requiring developers to abandon concepts that are not affordable or climate focused, such as not allowing fossil fuels in new builds.
Penticton should do this as well.
Questions to ask: is it net zero with electric heat and hot water, brise-soleil windows, permeable parking, ev charging, gardens for food and community connection, photo voltaic solar panels installed to reduce Penticton’s electricity costs, mixed sizes, truly affordable 30%of income?
Penticton's climate delay puts citizens, infrastructure, tourism, economy and future at risk.
The video from Global News on Dec. 6 gives a clear example in Peterborough, Ont.’s work to create a safe, resilient community. We know we must adapt and we have to require developers to follow strong city guidelines, not just make huge profits.
From the video: “It’s very clear at this point that the impacts of climate change are very costly compared with what it would take to avoid them,” (Sara Hastings-Simon, University of Calgary).
More municipalities are taking this seriously. Not just because they have to, but because they want to.
University of Waterloo professor, Jason Thistlethwaite: “In the future we’re going to be looking at municipalities who are recognized for being climate resilient and their property values will go up because people are going to want to live there.”
Adapting to the realities of a dangerously warming planet.
Lori Goldman
Penticton
Building more houses won’t lower prices
Dear Editor:
When is enough enough?
Apparently never.
The demand for affordable single family dwellings is huge across Canada and Penticton is no exception. “The only way to bring down the price of homes is to build more” is what some developers and politicians would have you believe.
But history and facts have proven that this over simplification of a complex problem is simply not true.
Despite record housing starts in Kelowna, Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto housing prices continue to set records year after year.
The fact is that the only thing that has stalled price increases is the recent interest rate increases. Meanwhile, our forests, farmlands, wetlands and green spaces are being sacrificed to urban sprawl. Just take a drive out to Naramata and see the hillside devastation for yourself. It’s time to ask ourselves when is enough, enough? According to the Premier of Ontario, never.
In 2018, Doug Ford wanted to take 2 million acres out of the Province’s Greenbelt to hand over to developers. But the people spoke out then just as they are doing now, “Don’t touch our green belt Mr. (Doug) Ford.”
But now he is right back at it, promising developers he will carve up the Greenbelt in 11 different locations around Toronto and the Niagara Peninsula.
Many of these lands are forests, sensitive agricultural land, diverse eco systems and irreplaceable wet lands. Green spaces that were set aside to be forever protected from the low-density, car-centric, outdated, unsustainable, endless urban sprawl.
What can Penticton learn from this? We are in a climate emergency and scraping away the breathtaking Naramata Bench hillsides to make room for another 1960’s style subdivision will do nothing to lower housing prices. It will just continue to choke the life out of our eco system destroying our precious green spaces and adding more and more cars to our roads.
And this will only be the beginning because remember, enough is never enough.
John Bilodeau
Penticton
Louder and nastier doesn’t make it right
Dear Editor:
First, I have to say that I have two kids that graduated just before the pandemic. And boy am I and them glad they did so they don't have to deal with this nonsense.
From my experience before the pandemic, schools don't need cops in schools they need more guidance counselors and social workers. They need more training to recognize when a student is crying for help and to be able to direct students to the resources they need.
We don’t need cops for that as we have seen how that has been working out for our street entrenched and homeless population.Which is the reason Penticton wanted to be part of the Car-40 program.
Instead of adding to the stigma as per Paul Crossley's comments (Herald letters, Dec. 3) they would have done better to list the reasons they think cops should be in schools rather than showing their true colours by belittling those who need a hand up. If those who support cops in schools have attitudes anything like Paul Crossley’s then those people they call "poor dears" are right to question their comfort and safety with badges in schools.
I don’t know how long its been since Paul Crossley was in high school but its not the easiest of times for young people (let alone those marginalized students) and we know from statistics, analysis and studies that it's only gotten worse, especially considering the pandemic, climate change and issues that our LGBTQ+ youth face.
I'd like to remind Paul Crossley, as we learned through the pandemic, that just because they are louder and nastier doesn’t mean they are right.
Kristine Lee Shepherd
Penticton
Christmas is for kids, but others also need help
Dear Santa:
I’m sorry, I know it has been awhile since I last wrote to you, but I have been keeping Christmas for the children. Now I am old and find myself needing your help.
Here is my wish list for Christmas and it’s all for me I’m sorry to say.
Could you please send me a new C-pap machine. I do have one, but it’s 17-years old and not working so well. Also, the mask to go with it, as the one I have, is being held together with duck tape.
A gift certificate to get my car serviced, it’s getting old now and needs some tender loving care, care I can’t afford any longer, a mobility chair (electric if you can manage it) my poor wife can’t push my wheelchair any longer.
I know all the hospital people are working so very hard for us, but if you could get them to do my hip replacement soon it would sure make like a little more easy to handle.
I know they can’t fix my back and I will have to live with some kind of pain for the rest of my life, but some good pain management would be greatly appreciated.
The Lions Club is kind enough to supply my wife and I with a turkey dinner so we are OK there. Thank you Lions Club.
And I know I’m pushing my luck just a little, but if I could have a winning lottery ticket for a few thousand dollars I would be eternally grateful. Thank you Santa take care and Merry Christmas to you and the peace-loving people of Earth.
John Church
Penticton