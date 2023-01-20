Unhappy with bike lane design
Dear Editor:
From what we are led to believe, the lake-to-lake bike lane was built for two main reasons. The first, was the obvious one... safety. The second, seemed to center around such things as convenience, ease of riding and the benefits of exercise, not to mention the benefit to our climate.
Supposedly our tax dollars were being spent in a way that would benefit our community as a whole. If we believe this to be true, then P.T.Barnum was right when he said, “there’s a sucker born every minute.”
The bike lane has been completed down as far as Kinney Avenue.
There are curbs, metal rails, signs, etc. which, in theory, address the issue of safety.
However, in a car, if one were to turn west on Duncan at Main and go to the intersection of Fairview and Duncan, you would get a real eye-opener. This intersection is already a challenge for safety.
The two-way protected bike lane stops about a block short on Duncan before Fairview and merges into just one painted lane going which direction no one knows. The bike lane completely disappears closer to the Duncan-Fairview intersection.
The intersection of Duncan and Fairview is completely unmarked with no bike controls or direction of any kind in the intersection. Turning east on Duncan from Fairview there are no fully marked bike lanes for close to two blocks.
This is, in my opinion, a totally dangerous and unsafe situation with absolutely no markings or protection for potential bike riders who would have to ride with vehicular traffic.
It is ridiculous for a lake-to-lake bike lane to have no safety in the middle of the lake-to-lake bike lane on the north side and on the south side. Imagine a bike lane with an opening in the middle. This is good planning?
Who dreamed this one up?
The boondoggle goes on. The baloney pile gets bigger.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
How to remember your own name
Dear Editor:
While I was hurrying down the hallway, I noticed my wife was stitching some kind of cloth label on the front of my favourite nylon jacket.
She glanced up, gave me a sympathetic smile and went back to her sewing.
When I found myself standing in the bathroom, I wondered why I was there. For a puzzling moment, I glared eye-to-eye at an old man with a familiar face.
When I realized I was looking in the mirror.
I heaved a sigh of resignation and then impulsively stuck out my tongue.
Needlessly to say, my reflection did the same thing.
I wandered back down the hall to the sewing room. My wife was pushing a needle into her pincushion.
She swivelled her chair to look at me, lifted my jacket from her lap and held it out for me to view.
Immediately I noticed the label had my name on it, but it was upside down.
With a self-congratulatory smugness in my voice, I said:
“People will have to stand on their hands to read that.”
My wife said, “Don’t be silly, this is for you. When you’re out and about and need to tell somebody your name, you can just glance down, instead of scratching your befuddled head while you try to remember.”
I nod sheepishly.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Medication needs to be affordable
Dear Editor:
While we Canadians are often envied abroad for our "universal" healthcare system, our health may soon-enough come second to profit maximization, in particular those insatiably amassed by the pharmaceutical industry.
Resultantly, we continue to be the world’s sole nation that has universal healthcare but no similar coverage of prescribed medication, however necessary.
Not only is medication less affordable, but other research has revealed that many low-income outpatients who cannot afford to fill their prescriptions end up back in the hospital system as a result, therefore costing far more for provincial and federal government health ministries. Ergo, in order for the industry to continue raking in huge profits, Canadians and their health, as both individual consumers and a taxpaying collective, must lose out big time.
Also, I don't believe it is just coincidental that the only two health professions’ appointments for which Canadians are fully covered by the public plan are the two readily pharmaceutical-prescribing psychiatry and general practitioner health professions.
Such non-Big-Pharma-profiting health specialists as counsellors, therapists and naturopaths are not covered at all.
Thus I get agitated when it's suggested or implied from within the media, however well-intentioned, to get therapy, as though it's reasonably readily financially accessible. Where I reside, it definitely is not.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
Getting the most out of our forests
Dear Editor:
If Premier David Eby is serious about saving jobs and creating more added value from our forests, then he should stop the raw export of logs now.
From the Port of Nanaimo alone there were 18 freighters loaded with raw logs from January to October 2022. As a former NDP premier once said: “Worth more standing.”
Paul Elworthy
Victoria
